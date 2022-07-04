New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pressure Ulcer Relief Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112920/?utm_source=GNW
Global Pressure Ulcer Relief Products Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pressure Ulcer Relief Products estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wound Care Dressings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wound Care Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Pressure Ulcer Relief Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$649.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.
Active Therapies Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR
In the global Active Therapies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$605.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$874.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$524.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 117 Featured) -
- 3M
- ArjoHuntleigh
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Coloplast A/S
- ConvaTec Group PLC
- Essity AB
- GF Health Products
- Inc.
- Hill-Rom Company
- Inc.
- Integra LifeSciences
- Invacare Corp.
- James Consolidated Inc.
- Joerns Healthcare
- Linet spol. s.r.o
- Mölnlycke Health Care AB
- Permobil
- Smith & Nephew plc
- Span-America Medical Systems
- Inc.
- Steigelmeyer Group
- Stryker Corp.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Providing Wound Care Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
US Percentage Change in Weekly Outpatient Visits in First
Quarter of 2020 Vs 2019
Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring Takes Center Stage
Home Care Gains Preference Led by Low Risk of Exposure
Physician Visits and Office-Based Labs and Ambulatory Surgery
Centers Emerge as Other Viable Options
Pressure Ulcer: A Pressure Perpetrated Wound
Underlying Causes of Pressure Ulcers
Risk Factors for Pressure Ulcers
Stages of Pressure Ulcer Formation
NPUAP Revision of Pressure Ulcer Stages
Prevention: The Basic Remedy
Prevention with Support Surfaces
Treatment of Pressure Ulcers
Global Market for Pressure Ulcer Treatment Products: Prospects &
Outlook
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead
Future Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers Drives Focus onto Novel
Treatment Solutions
Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds: Select Statistics
Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)
Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length of Surgery
Rising Awareness About Pressure Injuries Driving Adoption of
Advanced Treatment Options
Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market Shifting More Towards
Preventive Care
Malnutrition: An Important Factor for Pressure Ulcers in Least
Developed Countries
Aging Population at High Risk of Developing Pressure Ulcers
Emerges as a Key Target Patient Category
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million
by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults Diagnosed with
Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030, and 2045
Rising Incidence of Diabetes and the High Risk of Pressure
Ulcers in Diabetics Augurs Well for the Market
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic
Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045
World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2019)
High Risk of Pressure Ulcers in Patients Undergoing Surgeries
Drives Need for Pressure Ulcer Preventive and Treatment
Solutions
With Obese Individuals at Increased Risk of Developing Pressure
Ulcers, Increasing Obesity Prevalence to Drive Demand
Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and
Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
With Sacral Area Prone to Pressure Ulcers, Demand Rises for
Sacral Pressure Ulcer Treatment Products
Topical Ointments Remain Preferred Wound Management Solution
Wound Dressings: An Essential Part of Pressure Ulcer Management
Keratin-based Wound Dressings Gain Prominence in Pressure Ulcer
Treatment
Collagen Wound Dressings Find Use in Treatment of Pressure
Ulcer Wounds
Alginate Dressings Present Promising Outlook
Advanced Wound Care: Addressing Treatment Needs of Complex
Pressure Ulcers
Biodegradable Dressing: An Advanced Wound Care Product for
Venous Ulcers
Tissue Engineering Gains Traction in Treatment of Pressure Ulcers
Growing Focus on Developing Patient-Centric Products
Support Surfaces Play a Key Role in Minimizing Pressure Ulcers
Prevention and Treatment of Pressure Ulcers/Injuries: New
Clinical Practice Guidelines
Digital Transformation Boosting Wound Management Protocols
Technological Innovations in Pressure Ulcer Wound Care &
Prevention to Drive Market Growth
New Wound Care Dressing Products and Therapies to Pressure
Ulcer Care
Opera® Impulse Pressure Care Mattresses System
Standard Textile?s DermaTherapy® Silk-Like Linens
Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wound
Care Dressings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Wound Care Dressings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Wound Care Dressings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wound
Care Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Wound Care Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Wound Care Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Therapies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Active Therapies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Active Therapies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Treatments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Treatments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Treatments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospital Inpatient Settings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospital Inpatient Settings
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Inpatient
Settings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospital Outpatient Settings by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospital Outpatient
Settings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Outpatient
Settings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Community Health Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Community Health Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Community Health
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Home Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
United States: A Major Market for Pressure Ulcer Relief Products
Pressure Ulcer Incidence and Prevalence in the US by Setting
Pressure Ulcers in the US: In a Nutshell
Aging Demographics: A Key Market Driver
Population of 65+ Age Group (in Thousands) in the US for 2019
and 2030
North American Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group:
1975-2050
Diabetes Emerges as a Risk Factor for Pressure Ulcers, Drives
Demand for Pressure Ulcer Relief Products
Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America and
Caribbean Region (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Diabetes Prevalence in the US: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Number of Diabetics by Age Group for 2019
Diabetes Prevalence by Ethnicity: 2019
Increasing Emphasis on Preventive and Awareness Programs
ICD Coding for Pressure Ulcers
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care
Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and Other
Treatments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care
Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and
Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient
Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health
Centers and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital
Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home
Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings,
Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care
Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and Other
Treatments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care
Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and
Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient
Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health
Centers and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital
Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home
Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings,
Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care
Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and Other
Treatments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care
Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and
Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient
Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health
Centers and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital
Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home
Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings,
Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care
Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and Other
Treatments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care
Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and
Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient
Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health
Centers and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital
Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home
Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings,
Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care
Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and Other
Treatments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care
Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and
Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient
Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health
Centers and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital
Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home
Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings,
Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care
Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and Other
Treatments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care
Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and
Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient
Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health
Centers and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital
Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home
Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings,
Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care
Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and Other
Treatments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care
Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and
Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient
Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health
Centers and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital
Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home
Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings,
Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care
Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and Other
Treatments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care
Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and
Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient
Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health
Centers and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital
Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home
Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings,
Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for
2022 (E)
Impact of Pressure Ulcers on the UK Healthcare Industry
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care
Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and Other
Treatments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief Products
by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active
Therapies and Other Treatments Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and
Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient
Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health
Centers and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief Products
by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient
Settings, Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings,
Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care
Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and Other
Treatments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care
Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and
Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient
Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health
Centers and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital
Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home
Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings,
Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care
Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and Other
Treatments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care
Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and
Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient
Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health
Centers and Home Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief
Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital
Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home
Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
