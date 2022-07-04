New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Conditioning Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112916/?utm_source=GNW

Global Air Conditioning Systems Market to Reach 148.7 Million Units by 2026



Air conditioning is a process that allows cooling, heating, and ventilation of indoor atmosphere. Although the term `air conditioning` is predominantly associated with the cooling process, the process of Air Conditioning Systems also involves humidity control and air cleaning as its key functions. A major growth driver in the market is the growing consumer awareness over energy efficiency amid rising energy bills and climate change challenges. Energy efficient equipment will witness major gains in the coming years. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Conditioning Systems estimated at 107.9 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 148.7 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Room Air Conditioners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach 132.4 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Air Conditioners segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 14.3 Million Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 65.9 Million Units by 2026



The Air Conditioning Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at 14.3 Million Units in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 65.9 Million Units by the 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Research studies have shown that coronavirus could spread through shared air. As per a study conducted by the University of Oregon, coronavirus was found in about 25% of the HVAC systems of hospitals that were treating patients suffering from COVID-19. Thus, they established that sharing the same air space as coronavirus patients could lead to the spreading of the infection. As a result, air conditioning systems, ventilation, and heating systems are being upgraded prior to reopening of the buildings. Such expensive upgrades are leading to increased demand for portable filter machines and air monitoring systems.



Room Air Conditioners Segment to Reach 132.4 Million Units by 2026



Room air conditioners, often synonymously termed window air conditioners, are mostly used in residential sector. These are highly popular as maintenance and replacement costs are low. Global market for Room Air Conditioners segment is estimated at 94.3 Million Units in 2020, and is projected to reach 132.4 Million Units by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 5.9% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Room Air Conditioners segment, accounting for 45.3% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 6.8% over the analysis period, to reach 62.9 Million Units by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 130 Featured) -

AB Electrolux

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd.

Daikin Air Conditioning Saudi Arabia LLC

GE Appliances

Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

LG Electronics

Midea Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Carrier Corporation

Trane Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019 to 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Significantly Impacts Demand for Air

Conditioners Worldwide

Pandemic Drives Efforts to Upgrade HVAC Systems

Air Conditioning Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Air Conditioning Systems

Air Conditioners by Equipment Type

Residential Air Conditioners

Packaged Air Conditioners

Compressors in Air Conditioning Systems

Parts & Accessories Used in Air Conditioning Systems

Air Conditioning Systems by End-Use

Air Conditioning Systems: Climate Change and Rising

Temperatures Influence Market Growth

Room Air Conditioners: The Largest Category

% Penetration of Air Conditioning in Households for Select

Countries

Commercial Air Conditioning Market on Growth Path

Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Competition

Global Residential Air Conditioners Market Breakdown of Value

Sales (in %): 2020E

Influencer Market Insights

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Residential and Commercial Construction Activity: An Important

Indicator of Growth

Global Construction Industry Growth Outlook (in %) for years

2019 through 2025

Global Construction Market: Annual % Growth by Major

Geographies for 2019-2025

Deployment of Environment-Friendly Refrigerants Increases in ACs

Green Refrigerants to Replace Hydro Fluorocarbons

Mandatory Guidelines Drive Focus onto Energy Efficient AC Systems

Rise in Adoption of DeVAP systems

Climate Change: An Important Driving Factor for Energy-

efficient Air Conditioning Systems

Low-GWP A/C Systems Facilitate GHG Emissions Reduction

Inverter Air Conditioners Find Favor among Consumers

Split ACs and Mini-Splits Surge in Demand

Alternative Energy Sources Garner Attention in Air Conditioning

Market

Solar Powered Air Conditioning Systems Gain Traction

Global Solar PV Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021

and 2023

Growing Replacement and Refurbishment Demand for HVAC Systems

Drop in Hospitality Industry Hits Demand for Air Conditioning

Systems

Global Hotels and Hospitality Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry: Growth Rate (%)

of Industry Revenues in Select Countries for 2020 Vs 2019

Air Conditioning Systems: Innovation Trends

Start-ups Offer Innovative Solutions

Smart Air Conditioning On The Rise

Smartphone-Enabled AC Systems: A Key Innovation

AI Improves Energy Efficiency in Heating & Cooling Systems of

Buildings

Cloud-Connected Air Conditioning Systems Enable Creation of

Smart and Efficient Facilities

Energy Challenge Facing ACs Market

Online Sales Continue to Grab Market Share

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019

Through 2025

Favorable Demographic Trends influence Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Rapid Pace of Urbanization

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Growing Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Standards of Living

Market Challenges



