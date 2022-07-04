New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Activated Carbon Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112912/?utm_source=GNW
Global Activated Carbon Market to Reach 3.9 Million Tons by 2026
Activated carbon is an ubiquitous material finding usage in a myriad of applications ranging from water treatment, air purification, to food & beverage processing, medical & pharmaceuticals production and automotive emission canisters, among others. The material is a form of carbon obtained by activating any carbonaceous raw material through oxidation process for absorption of impurities in liquids and gases. Growth in the global market is being driven by stringent environmental regulations concerning water and air purification, increasing use of activated carbon in purging heavy metal residues in industrial pollutants, growing demand for clean potable water across the world, and the rapid industrial growth of Asia and other emerging markets. Growing population and the acute need for superior waste disposal management will generate demand for activated carbon in hazardous waste incineration and clinical waste incineration applications. The demand would also be led by scarcity of water and growing importance of water decontamination and sewage water treatment. Expanding applications in modern medicine and increasing production of sweeteners, beverages and edible oils is also expected to also drive growth in the upcoming years.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Activated Carbon estimated at 2.7 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 3.9 Million Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Powdered, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR to reach 2.5 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Granular segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.7% share of the global Activated Carbon market. The demand for activated carbon in powdered form comes from coal plants where it is used for the elimination of air contaminants, and from the growing need for decolonization and deodorization in chemical processes. Granulated activated carbon is widely used across a range of end-use industries, including water treatment and air and gas purification. The product finds widespread use in reverse osmosis water purification processes and is also predominantly used to eliminate organic carbons. Owing to its large particle size, granulated activated carbon is ideal for the elimination of impurities from air, gases and liquids.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 449.4 Thousand Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 1.6 Million Tons by 2026
The Activated Carbon market in the U.S. is estimated at 449.4 Thousand Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16.07% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.6 Million Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.7 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. Rising levels of pollution and increasing international pressure on governments to cap their pollution levels are all factors driving growth in the US as well as other regions. Growth in the US market has been supported by the stringent environmental MACT standards for removal of mercury at coal and oil based power plants and other industries in the region, and the implementation of the Disinfection Byproduct (DBP) Rule aimed at treating potable water. Strict government guidelines, standards and various initiatives have helped demand grow for activated charcoal in European countries. With dramatic population expansion, increased urbanization, robust pace of industrialization, infrastructure development and GDP growth, Asia-Pacific led by China continues to be a lucrative market for extensive application of activated carbon. Increased manufacturing activities particularly due to ready low cost feedstock, easy access to cheap work force and close proximity to end customers is particularly providing a major fillip to demand for activated carbon in the region.
By Application, Water Treatment Segment to Reach 1.5 Million Tons by 2026
Water treatment represents the largest end-user of activated carbon led by growing need for pure and safe drinking water treatment processes and recyclable water for manufacturing processes in a wide range of industries. The market is also witnessing the need to treat water increasing because of scarcity of water and rapid industrialization taking place in developing countries. In the global Water Treatment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.94% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 883.1 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 1.3 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 161.9 Thousand Tons by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured) -
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.
- Cabot Corporation
- Carbon Activated Corp
- Clarimex S.a. de C.V.
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon Co., Ltd
- Haycarb Plc
- Ingevity Corporation
- Kuraray Co., Ltd.
- Calgon Carbon Corporation
- Chemviron Carbon
- Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Activated Carbon Demand Slows Down in Select Markets
Activated Carbon and Growing Role in Fighting COVID-19
COVID-19 Crisis & Rising Awareness about Virus Transmission
Provide Thrust to Air Purifier Demand
Potential Correlation between Contaminated Water and COVID-19
Transmission Hints Opportunity for Activated Carbon
New Active Virus Filter Holds Potential to Combat COVID-19 Virus
Activated Carbon - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Activated Carbon: A Prelude
Forms of Activated Carbon
Major End Use Markets
Market Outlook
Regional Market Analysis
Production Landscape
Leading Producers of Activated Carbon by Production Capacity:
(2019) (In ?000 Metric Tons)
Leading Exporters of Activated Carbon Black (2019): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Export Volume by Country of Origin
Activated Carbon: A Raw Material Intensive Industry
Comparison of Various Types of Activated Carbon based on Raw
Material
Competitive Landscape
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Industry Focus Grows on Sustainable Production of Activated
Carbon from Renewable Sources
Stringent Emission Norms Drives AC Demand in Automobile Sector
Breakdown of Number of Vehicles by Engine Type (in %) for 2020,
2030 & 2040
Select Regulations
Table 4 : Compliance Standard Schedule in Select Countries
Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries
Reactivated Carbon Demand Grows in Significance
Water Treatment Offers Significant Opportunities
Deteriorating Quality of Water: Throws Emphasis on Water Treatment
Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in
Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean
Percentage of Wastewater Treatment in Europe, Asia, Latin
America, and Africa
World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of
Fresh Water
Internal Water Resource Per Capita Ranked by Country - US,
France, China, Germany, India, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia:
(in Cubic Meters)
Air Purification: Key Enabler of Future Growth
Emphasis on Maintaining Ambient Indoor Air Quality Augurs Well
for Market Growth
Causes of Indoor Air Pollution
Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health
Types of Contaminants Present in Indoor Air and their
Acceptable Levels
EXHIBIT : Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion
Metric Tons): 2010-2019
Countries with the Highest Carbon Emissions Worldwide (2020):
Percentage Breakdown for China, US, India, Russia, Japan, and
Others Country % Share
Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide
Environment Regulations Drive Demand for Activated Carbon
MATS Drives PAC Demand
Disinfectants and Disinfection Byproducts Open up Opportunities
for GAC
The Minamata Convention Boosts Activated Carbon Demand
Food and Beverage Processing Add to Market Growth
Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Application in Medical and Pharmaceuticals Segment to Augment
Demand
Global Pharmaceuticals Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2016-2024
Select Research Developments
COVID-19 Exposes Pharmaceutical Makers to Risk of Supply Shortages
Gold Extraction Activity Drives Focus on Activated Carbon
Surging Usage in Solvent Vapor Recovery & Other Applications
Supports Demand
Activated Carbon Fiber Cloths Gain Popularity
Activated Carbon in Beauty Industry: Making Waves
Global Skincare Market in US$ Billion: 2012 & 2025
Activated Carbon Draws Attention for Hydrogen Storage
