Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 4 July 2022 (17:40 CEST)

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 1 July 2022

As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 24 500 shares in the period from 27 June 2022 to 1 July 2022.

The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:

Transaction date Number of shares Average price (EUR) Lowest price (EUR) Highest price (EUR) Total amount (EUR) Mon 27 June 2022 7 000 37.07 36.78 37.52 259 474.60 Tue 28 June 2022 7 500 37.13 36.92 37.70 278 477.25 Wed 29 June 2022 0.00 Thu 30 June 2022 0.00 Fri 1 July 2022 10 000 34.93 34.58 35.46 349 302.00 TOTAL

(period concerned) 24 500 36.21 34.58 37.70 887 253.85 TOTAL (overall repurchase program) 127 186 36.84 34.58 38.62 4 685 240.48

All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.

Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 127 186 of its own shares, or 0.16% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78 301 314), for an average price of 36.84 euros per share and for a total amount of 4 685 240 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 9.37% of the repurchase program.

The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

Financial calendar:

26 August 2022 Annual statement for the 2021/2022 financial year

27 September 2022 Annual Report for the financial year 2021/2022 available

28 October 2022 General Meeting

