McPhy registers a new order for Hype as part of their strategic partnership: a new electrolyzer and a new large capacity station

McPhy signs a second order to supply the Hype network of stations in the Ile de France region

The first order dates from 25 April 2022 with the supply of a 2 to 4 MW alkaline electrolyzer and a Dual Pressure station with a capacity of 800 kg per day

To meet the accelerated deployment of Hype's green hydrogen distribution network, McPhy will provide a second 2 to 4 MW electrolyzer and a second large capacity station, Dual Pressure 800 kg/day

Grenoble, France, July 4, 2022 5:45 pm CEST - McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329), (the “Company”), specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), announces that it has secured a second order as part of its strategic partnership with Hype. As a key player in light and heavy hydrogen mobility, Hype has once again selected McPhy to accelerate the deployment of its green hydrogen distribution network. The principles of this new order were described by McPhy in its press release of 14 December1 .

This second order signed with Hype includes a second alkaline electrolyzer of 2 to 4 MW and a second large capacity Dual Pressure 800 kg/day. They will be installed in the Paris region.

This new order is part of the strategic partnership between McPhy and Hype announced at the end of 2021. It will be completed in the coming months, subject to confirmation of specific subsidies requested by Hype in 2021, by 4 additional stations with a capacity of 800 kg/day.

" The signing of this second order is the culmination of our collaboration with Hype to support the deployment of its green hydrogen distribution network. As a supplier of hydrogen production and distribution solutions for zero-emission mobility, we are delighted with this co-development approach," stated Jean-Baptiste Lucas, CEO of McPhy.

Further commercial opportunities are expected to arise from this partnership with the establishment by the end of 2022 of a co-exclusive framework agreement between Hype and McPhy. This agreement covers the deployment by Hype by the end of 2025 of a minimum of 100 stations in France and Europe, of which 50% would be allocated to McPhy, and 15 to 25 MW of alkaline electrolysis.

"This new order from McPhy is a perfect illustration of Hype's strategy, which is to accelerate the deployment of a series of stations that will enable us to rapidly put into service a green hydrogen distribution network open to all uses: Hype taxis, but also other professional mobility such as last mile logistics, heavy goods vehicles and public transport. With this new order, Hype consolidates its strategic partnership with McPhy, an independent player and one of the leaders in the hydrogen sector in France," commented Mathieu Gardies, President and Founder of Hype.









1 https://mcphy.com/en/press-releases/signature-of-a-strategic-partnership-with-hype/













