Merger with and into Iveco Group N.V. of New Business Netherlands Holding B.V.

Turin, 4th July 2022. Iveco Group N.V. (IVG) announces the beginning of the merger procedure (pursuant to Sections 2:309 of the Dutch Civil Code) with and into IVG of its fully owned subsidiary New Business Netherlands Holding B.V., a private company with limited liability (besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid), having its official seat in Andelst, the Netherlands, and its office address at Wanraaij 9, 6673DM Andelst, the Netherlands, and registered with the trade register of the Netherlands Chamber of Commerce under number 76507203.

According to applicable law, the merger documentation has been filed with and is available for inspection at the Netherlands Chamber of Commerce, as well as posted at the corporate website www.ivecogroup.com. Subject to its creditors’ and shareholders’ rights, IVG – as absorbing company – intends to resolve upon the statutory merger by way of decision of the board of directors, instead of resolution by the general meeting. The completion of the merger is foreseen by the end of the year.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is a global automotive leader active in the Commercial & Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and related Financial Services arenas. Each of its eight brands is a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 28 manufacturing plants and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

