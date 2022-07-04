Global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market to Garner $217.19 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Preimplantation Genetics Diagnosis (PGD) Market was accounted for $81.52 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $217.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in consumption of alcohol, drug, poor diet, and smoking, surge in stress among people, and rise in health problems associated with hormones have boosted the growth of the global preimplantation genetics diagnosis (PGD) market. However, high costs involved for various diagnosis hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in number of patients suffering from genetic disorders and surge in hereditary diseases are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1470



Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic significantly increased the importance of government healthcare facilities and healthcare expenditure across the globe.

However, as the number of Covid-19 patients have reduced, the companies that offer PGD reopened and established new methods of working post-pandemic.

The report divides the global preimplantation genetics diagnosis (PGD) market on the basis of type and region.

Based on type, the aneuploidy segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the market. However, the chromosomal abnormalities segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1470?reqfor=covid



The global air scrubber market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

The global preimplantation genetics diagnosis (PGD) market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Viatris Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Endo International plc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Purdue Pharma L.P., Altaris, and Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 217,190.00 Thousand Growth rate CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2031 Forecast period 2020 - 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies, Inc., CeGaT GmbH, Illumina Inc., Illumina Inc., Invitae Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera Inc., PacGenomics, PerkinElmer, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., and Reproductive Genetic Innovations (RGI).

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Clot Management Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028



Genomics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028



Dental Biomaterials Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Legal Marijuana Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Wellness Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Gene Editing Tool Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Vaginal Speculum Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Artificial Blood Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.