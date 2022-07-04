Bouygues: liquidity contract

French English

REGULATED INFORMATION

LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES

Under the liquidity contract entered into between BOUYGUES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:

- 333,558 shares

- € 12,375,775.69

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,538

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,600

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 3,772,636 shares for € 119,070,307.03

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,652,020 shares for € 116,247,902.27

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:

- 212,942 shares

- € 15,242,298.97

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,857

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,763

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 873,500 shares for € 28,045,183.54

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 856,058 shares for € 27,573,906.33

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

- € 10,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

BOUYGUES

PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY WITH A CAPITAL OF € 382 504 795

REGISTERED OFFICE: 32 AVENUE HOCHE, 75008 PARIS

572 015 246 RCS PARIS

