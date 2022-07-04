Bouygues: liquidity contract

Paris, FRANCE

REGULATED INFORMATION

LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES

Under the liquidity contract entered into between BOUYGUES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:

-     333,558 shares
-     € 12,375,775.69

  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,538
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,600
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 3,772,636 shares for € 119,070,307.03
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,652,020 shares for € 116,247,902.27

As a reminder :

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:

-     212,942 shares
-     € 15,242,298.97

  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,857
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,763
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 873,500 shares for € 28,045,183.54
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 856,058 shares for € 27,573,906.33
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
  • 0 shares

-     € 10,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

