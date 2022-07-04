HPQ Silicon Reports Voting Results From 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: HPQ ) (OTCQX: HPQFF) ( FWB: UGE ), an innovative silicon solutions and technology development company, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2022.



A total of approximately 26% of the issued and outstanding common shares of HPQ were represented at the meeting.

All of the nominees for election as directors of HPQ referred to in its management information circular for the meeting were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:

Nominees Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Bernard J. Tourillon 82,696,914 99.61% 327,357 0.39% Noelle Drapeau 82,510,129 99.38% 514,142 0.62% Patrick Levasseur 82,569,144 99.45% 455,127 0.55% Robert Robitaille 82,714,041 99.63% 310,230 0.37% Richard Mimeau 82,521,441 99.39% 502,830 0.61% Peter H. Smith 81,854,500 98.59% 1,169,771 1.41% Daryl Hodges 82,308,745 99.14% 715,526 0.86%

Shareholders approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of HPQ and the directors of HPQ were authorized to fix their remuneration.

Shareholders authorized HPQ to change it business classification from a “Mining Issuer” to an “Industrial, Technology or Life Sciences Issuer” in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V.

Shareholders authorized a change in the name of the Corporation to “HPQ Silicon Inc / HPQ Silicium Inc” or to such other name the Board of Directors deems appropriate. Shareholders also approved the adoption of a new Long Term Incentive Plan.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting can be found under HPQ’ profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About HPQ Silicon Resources

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based innovative silicon solutions company that offers silica (SiO 2 ) and silicon (Si) based solutions, and is developing a unique portfolio of high value-added silicon (Si) products sought after by battery and electric vehicle manufacturers.

Silicon (Si), also known as silicon metal, is one of today’s key strategic materials needed for the decarbonization of the economy and the Renewable Energy Revolution (“RER”). However, silicon does not exist in its pure state and must be extracted from quartz (SiO 2 ) in what has historically been a capital and energy-intensive process.

With PyroGenesis Canada Inc. ( TSX: PYR ) ( NASDAQ: PYR ) , HPQ is developing:

the PUREVAPTM “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR), an innovative process (patent granted in the United States and pending in other jurisdictions), which will permit the one-step transformation of quartz (SiO 2 ) into high purity silicon (Si) at reduced costs, energy input, and carbon footprint that will propagate its considerable renewable energy potential. Through its 100% owned subsidiary, HPQ NANO Silicon Powders Inc., the PUREVAPTM Nano Silicon Reactor (NSiR) is a new proprietary process that can use material produced by the QRR as feedstock, to make a wide range of nano/micro spherical powders and nanowires of different sizes. Through its second 100% owned subsidiary, HPQ Silica POLVERE Inc., HPQ is developing a new plasma-based process that allows a direct Quartz to Fumed silica transformation, removing the usage of hazardous chemical in the making of Fumed silica and eliminating the Hydrogen Chloride Gas (HCI) associated with its manufacturing.



HPQ is also a technology development company interested in developing hydrogen-based ventures, that could be complementary to the QRR efforts. Currently, HPQ is evaluating two different approaches to reach this goal, those being:

Working with Swiss based company EBH 2 Systems SAS as it pertains to their proprietary process to manufacture Green Hydrogen via electrolysis, and Developing our own processes of making hydrogen via hydrolysis of nanosilicon materials made by our PUREVAPTM (NSiR).

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

Disclaimers:

The Corporation’s interest in developing the PUREVAP™ QRR and any projected capital or operating cost savings associated with its development should not be construed as being related to the establishing the economic viability or technical feasibility of any of the Company’s Quartz Projects.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's ongoing filings with the security’s regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

