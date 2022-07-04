The Danforth Is Getting Fresh with a Plant-Powered Dining Destination

TORONTO, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fresh Restaurants (“Fresh”) announced that it is now offering its friendly, plant-based dining in the heart of Toronto’s Danforth neighbourhood, marking its eighth location and the start of an accelerated expansion plan for the growing brand.



Fresh opened its first location, Fresh on Bloor, in 1995. Today, Fresh is at the forefront of the plant-powered movement in Canada, and has grown into the country’s largest iconic plant-based restaurant brand, offering crave-worthy food and invigorating juices. Their latest location on the Danforth is located in Carrot Common and boasts a 30-seat patio.

“I feel a very strong connection to the Danforth community and Carrot Common, and being a pioneer with them in Toronto’s vegan community,” said Ruth Tal, Founder, Fresh Restaurants. “A big thank you to all of our team members and our community for getting us to this place in our journey. We’re committed to delivering plant-powered and approachable dishes, contributing positively to the neighbourhoods where we operate. We’re excited to be here on the Danforth. It feels like home.”

Located at the corner of Danforth and Jackman Avenues, Fresh on Danforth will deliver a cozy locale with light and bright colours featuring its signature botanical oasis, perfect for getting together with family and friends for lunch, grabbing takeout after a busy day, or ordering delivery while working from home. As with each of its locations, Fresh on Danforth will also feature a variety of goods from BIPOC and women-led businesses, hand-picked by Fresh’s Executive Chef, Jennifer Houston.

“Fresh is proud to open our latest location in the Danforth, which is a vibrant community filled with opportunities to introduce our brand to new guests,” said Randall Papineau, Vice President, Growth & Operations, Fresh Restaurants. “The Danforth location also represents a key milestone in our growth plan as we continue to seek and find the perfect neighbourhoods to plant our roots.”

Fresh is continuing its momentum and is preparing for several additional openings in 2022-2023 and beyond. This winter, Fresh will proudly open their ninth location at York Mills and Leslie with a retail space, an ordering kiosk, and delivery available through the Fresh app. In early 2023, Fresh on Spadina will relocate around the corner to The Well, Toronto’s newest neighbourhood block. These are just a few of the exciting things ahead for Fresh in the coming years.

As a growing brand with a relentless desire to innovate, Fresh will also launch its lineup of fresh raw cold-pressed drinks known as Hydrators for the Danforth location this summer.

Fresh on Danforth is now open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at 320 Danforth Ave., Toronto.

Fresh is more than just food… it’s a feeling. Visit freshplantpowered for more information.

About Fresh Restaurants

For 30 years, Fresh has been at the forefront of the plant-based movement and has grown into Canada's largest iconic plant-based restaurant brand, offering crave-worthy food, invigorating juices, and nourishing power shakes. Fresh advocates for a positive plant-centric, planet-friendly approach to eating by encouraging people to embrace their fruits and vegetables. Fresh's vision begins and ends with great food and drinks, inspired service and memorable experiences. For more information, visit freshplantpowered.com or follow us on Instagram @freshrestaurants.

Media Contact

Alessandra Seca | Account Director, Blue Door Agency

alessandra@bluedoor.agency