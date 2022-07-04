Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Products to Support Global Microbial Biosurfactants Market, States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per industry analysis by Fact.MR - market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global microbial biosurfactants market is estimated to exceed a valuation of USD 16.5 million by 2022, and to expand at a significant CAGR of close to 3.9% by value over the assessment period. Surfactants are compounds that lower the surface tension between gas & liquid or two liquids etc. Surfactants are used in corrosion inhibition, to promote oil flow in porous rocks and produce aerosols.



Rhamnolipids are widely used in pharmaceuticals & therapeutics due to their prominent properties such as surface-active properties, low toxicity and antimicrobial activities against several microbes. Microbial synthesized surfactants are called biosurfactants. Different classes of biosurfactants have a significant position in both microbiology & biotechnology. Currently, agriculture observes a most vital contest of stagnant crop yield. The detection to surge the agricultural production for satisfying the food demand of the continuously increasing population led to the overt custom of several agrochemicals.

Moreover, the introduction of agrochemicals pointedly surged the agricultural production but continuous use of these has suggestively weakened the health of the agroecosystem due to their long persistence in the environment. Microbial biosurfactants are extensively used in numerous industries because of their advanced feature like high biodegradability, renewability, and functionally care taken under extreme conditions and they are more advantageous than chemical-based biosurfactants.

The rise in the use of biodegradable, non-toxic and eco-friendly products is propelling the growth of the product market. Moreover, the wide use of microbial biosurfactants in personal care, for instance, removal of skin and hair dirt is escalating product demand in the global market.

Additionally, the increased use of microbial biosurfactants in applications like oilfield chemicals, household detergents etc. is likely to drive market growth in coming years.

Which Application of Microbial Biosurfactants is Popular?

Microbial biosurfactants, under application, are segmented into household detergents, industrial & institutional cleaners, personal care, oilfield chemicals, agricultural chemicals, and other applications.

Industrial & institutional cleaners lead the market by holding 25% of the overall market share, and are projected to register a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. Market value of beauty & personal care amounted to US$ 564.4 billion in 2020, and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7%.

Biosurfactants have exhibited great potentials such as skin compatibility and skin protection. The personal care segment is estimated to provide a gain of 100 BPS to the global microbial biosurfactants market during the assessment years of 2022-2032.

Key Segments Covered in Microbial Biosurfactants Industry Survey

Microbial Biosurfactants Market by Product Type :



Rhamnolipids

Sophorolipids Mannosylerythritol Other Product Types



Microbial Biosurfactants Market by Application :



Household Detergents

Industrial & Institutional Cleaners Personal Care Oilfield Chemicals Agricultural Chemicals Other Applications



Microbial Biosurfactants Market by Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of microbial biosurfactants are SI Group, Agae Technologies, LLC, Ecover UK Ltd, Saraya Co., Ltd., AkzoNobel, BASF, and Jeneil. The global microbial biosurfactants market is consolidated and competitive because of the presence of various international and local players.

For instance:

Evonik, in January 2019, partnered with the consumer goods group Unilever and invested in biosurfactants, which will allow the company to expand its market position in the biosurfactants domain

BASF, in Oct 2021, signed a bio surfactant agreement with Allied Carbon Solutions & Holifirm to produce sophorolipids & glycolipid for home & personal care.

Fact.MR has delivered thorough statistics about the price facts of top microbial biosurfactant manufacturers positioned across regions, in addition to providing information on sales growth, speculative production expansion, and production capacity, in the recently published report.



Key players in Microbial Biosurfactants Market

AGAE Technology

Jeneil Biosurfactant

Saraya Co., Ltd.

AkzoNobel

BASF

Ecover

Evonik

Innospec

Key Takeaways from Microbial Biosurfactants Market Study

Under product type, rhamnolipids dominate the market by holding 34.4% of the overall market share in 2022 and is projected to account for 34.7% of market share by 2032

Under product type, rhamnolipids are projected to provide a value worth USD 5.6 million over the forecast period whereas sophorolipids are projected to provide a value of 8.4 million

By application, household detergents are projected to provide a value worth USD 4.7 million over the forecast period

North America and Europe together account for 57.8% market share in microbial biosurfactants market in 2022

North America and APAC are projected to register 4.7% and 3.9% CAGR during the forecast years of 2022-2032



