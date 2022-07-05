Swedish subsidiary of Harju Elekter signed a new contract with Region Stockholm for the upgrading of the metro station

English Estonian

The Swedish subsidiary of Harju Elekter Group, Harju Elekter AB, signed electricity project contract with Region Stockholm, the administrative body responsible for public transport. This contract will serve as the basis for the upgrading of the rectifier station of the Odenplan metro station by February 2024. The approximate volume of the contract is 1.7 million euros.



The new project of Harju Elekter with Region Stockholm, which manages the Stockholm metro, represents the continuation of cooperation that already started with the modernisation of the Slussen metro in autumn 2020 and Albano and Rådhuset metro stations in spring 2021.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with more than 50 years of experience, whose main activity is the development and production of electrical and automation equipment. Part of the technical solutions of Harju Elekter are aimed at the renewable energy sector, offering complete plans for solar power plants, electric vehicle charging stations, and other related solutions. Its factories in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ approximately 900 employees, and the Group’s revenue for Q1 2022 was 37.3 million euros. The shares of Harju Elekter are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.



Marit Tack

Corporate Communications Manager

+372 5340 8444

Email: marit.tack@harjuelekter.com

https://harjuelekter.com/investors/