Proactive news headlines including C29 Metals Ltd, Krakatoa Resources, Flynn Gold and Chimeric Therapeutics

Sydney, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) is trading higher after securing two of five exploration licence applications in the highly prospective Olympic Dam iron oxide copper-gold (uranium) (IOCG) province of the Stuart Shelf in central South Australia. Click here

Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) has wrapped up resource drilling at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Critical Metals Project, around 70 kilometres from Mt Magnet in WA. Click here

Flynn Gold Ltd (ASX:FG1) has returned strong results in its maiden drilling program underway at Trafalgar prospect within the Golden Ridge Project in northeast Tasmania, with shares soaring by as much as 90%. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has strengthened its management team with the appointment of experienced pharma executive Cassandra Harrison as vice president of Clinical Operations and Data Management. Click here

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) has appointed ICA Partners to support a strategic review of the Misima Gold Project in Papua New Guinea following the conclusion of a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the asset. Click here

Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI) has secured new tenure in the three major hard rock lithium regions of Western Australia following the acquisition of CMC Lithium with its project in the Greenbushes area and two tenements from Lysander Lithium in the Eastern Goldfields region – adding to LPI’s previous holdings in the Pilbara Craton. Click here

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) has fielded strong near-surface gold results from a 23-hole reverse circulation (RC) program across 2,370 metres at the Boxdale-Carlisle Reefs gold-arsenic-sulphide trend, recording up to 8.9 g/t gold. Click here

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) is set to kick off a reconnaissance auger drilling program later this month at the Beharra Silica Sand Project, 300 kilometres north of Perth in Western Australia. Click here

Red River Resources Ltd (ASX:RVR) has struck bonanza-grade gold in the first hole drilled at Bakers Creek prospect of the Hillgrove Gold Project in New South Wales, with a priority assay returning 4.50 metres at 29.5 g/t gold and 0.3% antimony from 466 metres, including 0.45 metres at 257 gold from 467.75 metres. Click here

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) has grabbed the opportunity to acquire Intrepid Geophysics, a leading provider of geophysics software and services headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, to expand its AI geophysics capacity. Click here

Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED)’s ramp-up of its 100%-owned King of the Hills (KOTH) Gold Project in Western Australia is proceeding to plan, after the company poured first gold on June 5, 2022. Click here

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has established an exploration target range for its El Pilar gold-copper oxide deposit in Central Cuba based on historical data analysed by Canadian mining consultants, BBA International Inc. Click here

Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) will make its first appearance on the US-based OTCQX exchange platform today in a move the company says will increase its accessibility to US investors. Click here

SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS, OTCQB:SNNSF) has set another record month for sales cash inflows in June of A$1.8 million following a record month in May of A$1.1 million. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) has added three more US sites for its CEP-2 sarcoma study following the participation of the Mayo Clinic and Washington University in the study, bringing the number of well-known participating US cancer centres to four. Click here

Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) has returned high-grade rare earths from the latest drilling at its 100%-owned Mick Well Rare Earth Elements (REE) Project in the Gascoyne Mineral Field in Western Australia as well as the discovery of a second mineralisation zone consisting predominantly of fresh monazite. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) will bank $12.9 million from the sale of a block of Leo Lithium Ltd (ASX:LLL) shares. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) has welcomed internationally recognised mining executive Geoff Jones as a non-executive director. Click here

Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) has inked a framework agreement with German institute Fraunhofer IKTS to expedite the testing and qualification process for Altech’s Silumina Anodes™ product. Click here

Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) has completed multiple exploration programs and made good progress at its 100%-owned Karonie gold and lithium project, east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here

PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) has returned strong results up to bonanza grade in its maiden reverse circulation (RC) percussion drilling program at Star Canyon within the Humboldt Range Gold-Silver Project in Nevada, USA. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com