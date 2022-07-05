LONDON, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “United States of America (USA) Sportswear Market Size and Forecast Analytics by Category (Apparel, Footwear, Accessories), Segments (Gender, Positioning, Activity), Retail Channel and Key Brands, 2020-2025” report offered by Globaldata Plc provides both the historic and forecast market data of total sportswear sales in the USA. It also includes the impact of COVID-19 on growth. Moreover, it reveals major brands' share in the sportswear market with their price and market positioning in 2020.
The US sportswear market size was estimated at $126.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. Sports clothing accounted for the largest share in 2020. Clothing, footwear & accessories specialists were the leading distribution channel in the USA sportswear market in 2020, followed by other online retailers and online specialists. Moreover, offline purchases are expected to dominate the USA’s sportswear market during the forecast period.
US Sportswear Market – Key Highlights
- The overall sportswear market in the US is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% between 2020 and 2025.
- The women’s sports clothing segment will grow by more than 6% by 2025.
- Trainers in men’s sports footwear dominates the sales but shoes & boots are expected to be the fastest-growing category.
- Nike led the overall sportswear market in 2020 followed by Adidas and Under Armour.
US Sportswear Market Segment Analysis by Category
- Sports Clothing
- Women’s Sports Clothing
- Men’s Sports Clothing
- Children’s Sports Clothing
- Sports Footwear
- Women’s Sports Footwear
- Men’s Sports Footwear
- Children’s Sports Footwear
- Sports Accessories
US Sportswear Market Share, by Category
US Sportswear Market Segment Analysis by Distribution Channel
- Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Specialists
- Other Online Retailers
- Online Specialists
- Department Stores
- Value, Discount, & Variety Stores and General Merchandise Retailers
- Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Hard Discounters
US Sportswear Market Share, by Distribution Channel
Leading Companies in the US Sportswear Market
- Nike
- Adidas
- Under Armour
- Lululemon
- Puma
- Columbia
- New Balance
- Vans
- Brooks
- Athleta
- FILA
- Converse
- Champion
- Reebok
- ASICS
- Fabletics
- The North Face
- HOKA ONE ONE
- Saucony
US Sportswear Market Share, by Leading Companies
US Sportswear Market Overview
|Market Size 2020
|$126.1 billion
|CAGR
|>6%
|Forecast Period
|2021-2025
|Key Categories
|Sports Clothing, Sports Footwear, and Sports Accessories
|Key Distribution Channels
|Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Specialists, Other Online Retailers, Online Specialists, Department Stores, Value, Discount, & Variety Stores and General Merchandise Retailers, and Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Hard Discounters
|Leading Companies
|Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Lululemon, Puma, Columbia, New Balance, Vans, Brooks, Athleta, FILA, Converse, Champion, Reebok, ASICS, Fabletics, The North Face, HOKA ONE ONE, and Saucony
FAQs
What was the USA sportswear market size in 2020?
The sportswear market size in the US was $126.1 billion in 2020.
What is the USA sportswear market growth rate?
The sportswear market in the US is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.
What are the key categories in the USA sportswear market?
The key categories in the USA sportswear market are sports clothing, sports footwear, and sports accessories.
What are the key distribution channels in the USA sportswear market?
The key distribution channels in the USA sportswear market are clothing, footwear & accessories specialists, other online retailers, online specialists, department stores, value, discount, & variety stores and general merchandise retailers, and hypermarkets, supermarkets & hard discounters.
Which are the leading companies in the USA sportswear market?
The leading companies in the USA sportswear market are Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Lululemon, Puma, Columbia, New Balance, Vans, Brooks, Athleta, FILA, Converse, Champion, Reebok, ASICS, Fabletics, The North Face, HOKA ONE ONE, and Saucony.
Table of Contents
Sportswear
Sports Clothing
Women’s Sports Clothing
Men’s Sports Clothing
Children’s Sports Clothing
Sports Footwear
Women’s Sports Footwear
Men’s Sports Footwear
Children’s Sports Footwear
Sports Accessories
Appendix
About us
