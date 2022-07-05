Downing ONE VCT plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

5 July 2022

Completion of Sale of Downing non-healthcare ventures business to Foresight Group and Novation of Investment Services Agreement

Further to the announcement released by Downing ONE VCT plc (“Downing ONE” or “the Company”), at 7:03 am on 13 June 2022, the Company confirms Downing LLP (“Downing”), the Company’s investment adviser, has now completed the sale of its non-healthcare ventures business to Foresight Group LLP (“Foresight”). The Company’s Investment Services Agreement has also now been novated from Downing to Foresight as planned.

As previously reported, Downing will continue to provide administration services and investment advisory services in respect of non-ventures portfolio investments (mainly AIM-quoted and yield focussed investments) for a transitional period.

The Board also confirms that it is planning to change the Company’s name. Further details will be announced in due course.

