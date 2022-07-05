Drilling confirms new Porphyry discovery at Matilda
Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to update the market on the successful maiden drill programme of the Matilda Prospect within the Palito Complex in the Tapajos region of Para State, Northern Brazil.
Highlights
- Assay results from the first-pass three-hole diamond drilling programme into the Matilda Prospect confirm the discovery of a Cu-Au-Mo porphyry system. Anomalous mineralisation was encountered along the entire length of each hole with average grades of each hole over 0.2% copper equivalent (“Cu Eq”)1:
- 234.20m @ 0.26% Cu Eq (22-MT-001)
- 210.57m @ 0.20% Cu Eq (22-MT-002)
- 250.75m @ 0.23% Cu Eq (22-MT-003)
- Higher grade copper equivalent intercepts include
- 7.55m @ 0.52% Cu Eq from 57.00m (22-MT-001)
- 21.00m @ 0.44% Cu Eq from 113.00m including 7.85m @ 0.67% Cu Eq from 113.00m and 3.60m @ 1.02% Cu Eq from 117.25m (22-MT-001)
- 19.08m @ 0.51% Cu Eq from 215.12m (22-MT-001) and open at depth
- 19.40m @ 0.35% Cu Eq from 38.25m including 8.75m @ 0.43% Cu Eq from 38.25m (22-MT-002)
- 4.45m @ 0.57% Cu Eq from 77.30m (22-MT-002)
- 2.75m @ 0.73% Cu Eq from 193.85m (22-MT-002)
- 37.05m @ 0.37% Cu Eq from 43.40m including 2.50m @ 0.50% Cu Eq from 43.40m (22-MT-003)
- 22.90m @ 0.47% Cu Eq from 127.10m (22-MT-003)
- Drilling targeted the high grade portion of a 2.5km by 1.2km Cu-Au soil geochemical anomaly although the area with the highest magnetic signature remains untested.
- Follow-up work to initially focus on higher definition of magnetics and soil geochemistry to help target the next drilling programme.
- Matilda represents one of five compelling, zoned multi-element, soil geochemical anomalies defined by the exploration team in recent years along the margins of a 40km magnetic high.
Mike Hodgson CEO said
“It is obviously great news to confirm the discovery of a porphyry on our property. We now plan to follow-up with infill geophysical and geochemical surveys to help us better understand where we are within the system and focus future drilling. Significantly, the three holes completed to date targeted the geochemical high, but the core of the magnetic high has yet to be tested. We have engaged a number of external porphyry experts to assist us with moving this exciting programme forward.
“This is a very promising time for Serabi and between this discovery, the excellent progress with the development of Coringa, improved production from the Palito Complex, and advancing all our high priority regional targets, we look forward to updating all our stakeholders.”
1 Copper equivalent grades calculated using spot metal prices as at 29 June 2022 of Gold: US$1,817/ ounce, Copper: US$3.81/ pound and Molybdenum: US$19.73/ pound.
Background
The Matilda Prospect is centered ~5km west-northwest, along the strike projection of the Sao Chico Mine, and 3km east – southeast of the Toucano Prospect drilled in 2021 which returned significant gold results hosted within breccia zones including 7.15m @ 258.24g/t Au (news release dated 07 April 2021).
Matilda was identified through systematic soil sampling on a 400m by 50m regional grid along the westward extension of the Sao Chico vein zone aimed at infilling data gaps within the regional geochemical coverage. The prospect was subsequently infilled to a 200m by 50m spacing following the identification of the Matilda and Matilda South Cu-Au-Mo anomalies.
Matilda manifests as a 2.5km by 1.2km, crescent shaped, 200ppm Cu in soil geochemical anomaly, elongated in a NW-SE direction. It is coincident with anomalous Au, Mo (offset to the west), W, Te, K (+/- Ag, Sn, Be, Ba, Mg) and depletion of Bi, Sb, Zn, Pb & Mn in comparison to the surrounding host rocks.
Three angled drill holes totalling 695.55m were completed in April 2022 targeting below the centre of the geochemical anomaly. Hole 22-MT-001 was drilled to 234.2m towards the east, intersecting vein arrays in a sub-parallel orientation, subsequently holes 22-MT-002 (210.57m) and 22-MT-003 (250.78m) were drilled to the south to intersect the vein arrays perpendicularly. Hole 22-MT-003 was drilled perpendicular to hole 22-MT-001 to better test the mineralisation encountered in the earlier hole.
Figure 1: Plan of Matilda target showing geochemistry, geophysics and drill hole traces.
To access an image of Matilda target showing geochemistry, geophysics and drill hole traces
please use the following link: https://bit.ly/3AxItYK
The intersected geology is indicative of a Cu-Au-Mo porphyry system, with classical veinlets, stockwork and stringers (including A, B, EB and M-type veins) with extensive chalcopyrite (+/- bornite) and molybdenite mineralisation in all three holes within a potassic altered monzogranite host. Future exploration will target a number of aspects of this mineralisation including:
- identifying the intrusions that caused the mineralising event where an increase in mineralised vein density would be expected more proximally
- targeting the blind magnetic highs flanking the central Cu-Au soil anomaly, potentially indicative of a magnetite alteration and better mineralisation
- testing the core of the slightly offset Mo soil anomaly
- identifying a more bornite rich zones
- targeting the Matilda South Cu-Au-Mo soil anomaly, potentially a second porphyry mineralised centre.
A number of experienced independent porphyry experts have been engaged to assist with analysing the results of the first three drill holes and developing the subsequent phase of exploration.
Matilda represents one of five compelling, zoned multi-element, soil geochemical anomalies defined by the exploration team in recent years along the margins of a 40km magnetic high.
Figure 2: Photographs illustrating chalcopyrite mineralisation within A-, EB- and M-veins
To access an image of chalcopyrite mineralisation within A-, EB- and M-veins
please use the following link: https://bit.ly/3OXqBdU
Abbreviations: Qtz – Quartz, Cpy – Chalcopyrite, Mt – Magnetite, Bt - biotite
Figure 3: Photographs illustrating molybdenite and chalcopyrite mineralisation within B-veins.
To access an image of molybdenite and chalcopyrite mineralization within B-veins.
please use the following link: https://bit.ly/3yEqpeb
Abbreviations: Qtz – Quartz, Cpy – Chalcopyrite, Mo – Molybdenite
Figure 4: Photographs illustrating bornite mineralisation within A-veins.
To access an image of bornite mineralisation within A-veins
please use the following link: https://bit.ly/3yilfDt
Abbreviations: Qtz – Quartz, Bn – Bornite
Below we present assay results for the entire three holes given the significance of the intervals drilled and the fact that anomalous mineralisation was encountered throughout each hole.
Table 1: Drill hole collars.
|Hole
|East
(UTM-WGS84)
|West
(UTM-WGS84)
|RL
|Dip/ Azimuth
(°/°UTM)
|Depth
(m)
|22-MT-001
|609070
|9292172
|294.8
|60/ 90 incl.
|234.20
|22-MT-002
|608975
|9292462
|280.0
|60/ 173.6 incl.
|210.57
|22-MT-003
|609120
|9292222
|298.0
|60/ 180 incl.
|250.78
Table 2: Drill hole assay results from hole 22-MT-001.
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
|Gold grade
(ppb)
|Copper grade
(ppm)
|Molybdenum grade
(ppm)
|Copper equivalent grade
(%)
|0
|1
|1
|85
|458
|52.1
|0.13%
|1
|2
|1
|98
|474
|57.2
|0.15%
|2
|3
|1
|102
|501
|57.3
|0.15%
|3
|4
|1
|72
|446
|53.1
|0.12%
|4
|5
|1
|79
|457
|54.5
|0.13%
|5
|6
|1
|85
|490
|54.4
|0.14%
|6
|7
|1
|112
|456
|49.5
|0.15%
|7
|8
|1
|85
|449
|56.2
|0.13%
|8
|9
|1
|88
|582
|58.5
|0.15%
|9
|10
|1
|76
|735
|56.3
|0.16%
|10
|11
|1
|119
|728
|38.6
|0.18%
|11
|12
|1
|122
|673
|34.9
|0.17%
|12
|13
|1
|75
|695
|40
|0.14%
|13
|14
|1
|76
|704
|40.2
|0.14%
|14
|15
|1
|89
|726
|31.6
|0.15%
|15
|16
|1
|73
|682
|34.4
|0.14%
|16
|17
|1
|69
|640
|75.7
|0.15%
|17
|18
|1
|60
|587
|75
|0.14%
|18
|19
|1
|63
|607
|215
|0.22%
|19
|20.1
|1.1
|38
|552
|137
|0.15%
|20.1
|21.4
|1.3
|60
|702
|42.3
|0.13%
|21.4
|22.15
|0.75
|129
|1025
|8.35
|0.20%
|22.15
|23.15
|1
|306
|1665
|35.1
|0.40%
|23.15
|24.15
|1
|31
|1045
|4.66
|0.13%
|24.15
|25
|0.85
|29
|935
|7.69
|0.12%
|25
|26
|1
|31
|502
|8.39
|0.08%
|26
|27
|1
|14
|258
|16.5
|0.04%
|27
|28
|1
|26
|355
|21.5
|0.06%
|28
|29
|1
|38
|1015
|115
|0.19%
|29
|30
|1
|38
|850
|4.51
|0.11%
|30
|31
|1
|23
|692
|10.3
|0.09%
|31
|32
|1
|23
|651
|16.55
|0.09%
|32
|33
|1
|17
|447
|9.12
|0.06%
|33
|34
|1
|16
|357
|9.63
|0.05%
|34
|35
|1
|29
|518
|3.92
|0.07%
|35
|36
|1
|20
|544
|1.93
|0.07%
|36
|37
|1
|22
|633
|11.25
|0.08%
|37
|37.7
|0.7
|31
|782
|94.8
|0.15%
|37.7
|39
|1.3
|44
|1390
|58.7
|0.20%
|39
|40
|1
|48
|1340
|16.9
|0.18%
|40
|41
|1
|56
|1525
|10.2
|0.20%
|41
|42
|1
|46
|929
|23.9
|0.14%
|42
|43
|1
|63
|1555
|34.5
|0.22%
|43
|44.25
|1.25
|67
|1570
|102.5
|0.26%
|44.25
|44.75
|0.5
|52
|2100
|71.4
|0.28%
|44.75
|46
|1.25
|45
|2720
|30.6
|0.32%
|46
|47
|1
|118
|2150
|55.6
|0.33%
|47
|48
|1
|61
|1865
|38.7
|0.25%
|48
|49
|1
|30
|1180
|49.3
|0.16%
|49
|50.1
|1.1
|73
|1095
|80.2
|0.20%
|50.1
|51.4
|1.3
|33
|1660
|44.7
|0.21%
|51.4
|52.4
|1
|18
|1350
|8.63
|0.15%
|52.4
|53.4
|1
|26
|1185
|34
|0.15%
|53.4
|54.7
|1.3
|34
|1090
|98.8
|0.18%
|54.7
|56
|1.3
|55
|1065
|84
|0.19%
|56
|57
|1
|73
|2060
|11.9
|0.26%
|57
|58
|1
|108
|3100
|25
|0.40%
|58
|59
|1
|103
|2950
|11.25
|0.37%
|59
|60
|1
|67
|2250
|49.3
|0.30%
|60
|60.9
|0.9
|56
|1535
|50.8
|0.22%
|60.9
|61.8
|0.9
|95
|2190
|12.1
|0.29%
|61.8
|62.5
|0.7
|54
|1790
|32.1
|0.23%
|62.5
|63.25
|0.75
|380
|8590
|13.05
|1.13%
|63.25
|64.55
|1.3
|318
|8210
|104
|1.10%
|64.55
|65
|0.45
|59
|1590
|17.95
|0.21%
|65
|66
|1
|49
|1250
|7.2
|0.16%
|66
|67
|1
|72
|1225
|11.4
|0.18%
|67
|68
|1
|56
|1830
|11.05
|0.23%
|68
|69.3
|1.3
|26
|950
|40.1
|0.13%
|69.3
|70
|0.7
|36
|925
|12.2
|0.12%
|70
|71
|1
|63
|1635
|20.1
|0.22%
|71
|72
|1
|71
|2430
|8.86
|0.30%
|72
|73
|1
|87
|2180
|69.5
|0.31%
|73
|74
|1
|153
|4790
|20.2
|0.60%
|74
|75
|1
|178
|6290
|29.9
|0.77%
|75
|76
|1
|71
|2480
|108.5
|0.35%
|76
|77
|1
|90
|2770
|75.5
|0.38%
|77
|77.8
|0.8
|47
|1535
|107.5
|0.24%
|77.8
|78.6
|0.8
|56
|1650
|294
|0.36%
|78.6
|79.45
|0.85
|42
|1690
|29.8
|0.21%
|79.45
|80.35
|0.9
|47
|1865
|117
|0.28%
|80.35
|81.35
|1
|87
|2840
|33
|0.36%
|81.35
|82.35
|1
|82
|2450
|61
|0.33%
|82.35
|83.35
|1
|164
|3870
|48.5
|0.53%
|83.35
|84.55
|1.2
|30
|1210
|175
|0.23%
|84.55
|85.75
|1.2
|25
|979
|16.55
|0.12%
|85.75
|87
|1.25
|65
|2090
|18.55
|0.26%
|87
|88
|1
|96
|2990
|24.7
|0.38%
|88
|89
|1
|84
|3110
|17.4
|0.38%
|89
|90
|1
|53
|1865
|10.4
|0.23%
|90
|91
|1
|51
|1600
|6.3
|0.20%
|91
|92
|1
|44
|1630
|12.8
|0.20%
|92
|93
|1
|65
|2120
|19.05
|0.27%
|93
|94
|1
|59
|1815
|29.2
|0.24%
|94
|95
|1
|54
|1685
|7.11
|0.21%
|95
|96
|1
|67
|1250
|2.84
|0.17%
|96
|96.6
|0.6
|35
|959
|3.55
|0.12%
|96.6
|97.9
|1.3
|52
|1640
|5
|0.20%
|97.9
|99
|1.1
|38
|1255
|92.6
|0.20%
|99
|100
|1
|33
|1110
|10.8
|0.14%
|100
|101
|1
|23
|871
|1205
|0.73%
|101
|102
|1
|17
|726
|65.2
|0.12%
|102
|103
|1
|21
|853
|40.1
|0.12%
|103
|104
|1
|27
|1095
|16.15
|0.14%
|104
|105
|1
|28
|1090
|11.7
|0.13%
|105
|106
|1
|64
|1720
|71.6
|0.25%
|106
|107
|1
|47
|1495
|6.88
|0.19%
|107
|108
|1
|74
|2630
|57.4
|0.34%
|108
|109
|1
|29
|1080
|42.4
|0.15%
|109
|110
|1
|26
|811
|5.73
|0.10%
|110
|111
|1
|22
|1035
|17.35
|0.13%
|111
|112
|1
|51
|1535
|5.12
|0.19%
|112
|113
|1
|23
|911
|3.76
|0.11%
|113
|114
|1
|100
|3510
|41.3
|0.44%
|114
|115
|1
|158
|4980
|33.2
|0.63%
|115
|116
|1
|34
|983
|6.69
|0.13%
|116
|117.25
|1.25
|69
|1890
|184
|0.33%
|117.25
|118
|0.75
|268
|7960
|42.1
|1.00%
|118
|119
|1
|273
|9550
|38.2
|1.16%
|119
|120
|1
|236
|6840
|6.5
|0.85%
|120
|120.85
|0.85
|264
|8690
|5.57
|1.06%
|120.85
|121.85
|1
|29
|1010
|10.2
|0.13%
|121.85
|122.55
|0.7
|39
|1140
|11.5
|0.15%
|122.55
|123.55
|1
|40
|1690
|33.4
|0.21%
|123.55
|124.25
|0.7
|31
|1120
|9.53
|0.14%
|124.25
|125.15
|0.9
|31
|1085
|16.05
|0.14%
|125.15
|126.15
|1
|239
|6680
|20.2
|0.84%
|126.15
|127
|0.85
|88
|2990
|10.75
|0.37%
|127
|127.55
|0.55
|92
|2840
|3.63
|0.35%
|127.55
|128.25
|0.7
|57
|1930
|72.9
|0.27%
|128.25
|128.9
|0.65
|149
|3910
|12.8
|0.50%
|128.9
|129.6
|0.7
|137
|4260
|41.2
|0.54%
|129.6
|130
|0.4
|86
|2800
|6.89
|0.34%
|130
|130.45
|0.45
|32
|1075
|9.6
|0.13%
|130.45
|131.45
|1
|132
|3580
|16.2
|0.46%
|131.45
|132
|0.55
|19
|731
|68.6
|0.12%
|132
|133
|1
|78
|2470
|16.45
|0.31%
|133
|134
|1
|41
|1385
|121
|0.23%
|134
|134.75
|0.75
|43
|1445
|141.5
|0.25%
|134.75
|136
|1.25
|58
|2110
|69.4
|0.29%
|136
|137
|1
|32
|974
|10.7
|0.13%
|137
|138
|1
|53
|1680
|46.2
|0.23%
|138
|139.25
|1.25
|49
|1580
|18.45
|0.20%
|139.25
|140.25
|1
|21
|925
|7.07
|0.11%
|140.25
|141.25
|1
|37
|1410
|16.4
|0.18%
|141.25
|142.25
|1
|24
|922
|11.8
|0.12%
|142.25
|143.25
|1
|25
|945
|18.5
|0.12%
|143.25
|144.25
|1
|53
|1875
|194
|0.32%
|144.25
|145.25
|1
|37
|1135
|16.1
|0.15%
|145.25
|146.25
|1
|26
|1105
|38.3
|0.15%
|146.25
|147.3
|1.05
|52
|1285
|44
|0.19%
|147.3
|148.25
|0.95
|37
|1255
|74.9
|0.19%
|148.25
|149.25
|1
|44
|1500
|193.5
|0.28%
|149.25
|150.25
|1
|69
|2010
|43.1
|0.27%
|150.25
|150.75
|0.5
|36
|1255
|53.9
|0.18%
|150.75
|152
|1.25
|11
|184.5
|32.3
|0.04%
|152
|153
|1
|15
|665
|10.2
|0.08%
|153
|154
|1
|26
|206
|15.35
|0.05%
|154
|155
|1
|11
|457
|9.61
|0.06%
|155
|156
|1
|14
|481
|22.2
|0.07%
|156
|157
|1
|18
|354
|16.45
|0.06%
|157
|158
|1
|14
|799
|8.1
|0.09%
|158
|158.7
|0.7
|9
|668
|9.05
|0.08%
|158.7
|159.35
|0.65
|46
|219
|25.2
|0.07%
|159.35
|160
|0.65
|48
|1630
|34.1
|0.21%
|160
|160.35
|0.35
|12
|346
|65.2
|0.08%
|160.35
|161
|0.65
|71
|1995
|90.1
|0.30%
|161
|161.7
|0.7
|104
|4020
|143
|0.55%
|161.7
|163
|1.3
|7
|177
|9.77
|0.03%
|163
|164
|1
|20
|709
|32.7
|0.10%
|164
|165
|1
|12
|523
|14.2
|0.07%
|165
|166
|1
|14
|651
|5.08
|0.08%
|166
|167.1
|1.1
|17
|942
|21.5
|0.12%
|167.1
|167.4
|0.3
|68
|9680
|55.4
|1.04%
|167.4
|168.6
|1.2
|20
|1130
|16.9
|0.14%
|168.6
|169.65
|1.05
|30
|1080
|34.3
|0.15%
|169.65
|170.8
|1.15
|68
|2910
|34.7
|0.36%
|170.8
|172
|1.2
|60
|2270
|18.95
|0.28%
|172
|173
|1
|145
|4630
|85
|0.61%
|173
|174
|1
|68
|1895
|41.6
|0.26%
|174
|175
|1
|104
|3550
|46.9
|0.45%
|175
|176
|1
|54
|1590
|168
|0.28%
|176
|177
|1
|50
|933
|557
|0.42%
|177
|178
|1
|25
|696
|223
|0.20%
|178
|178.8
|0.8
|58
|1435
|812
|0.60%
|178.8
|180
|1.2
|48
|1535
|72.7
|0.22%
|180
|180.9
|0.9
|66
|3200
|149
|0.44%
|180.9
|182
|1.1
|2.5
|144
|7.17
|0.02%
|182
|183
|1
|5
|293
|3.89
|0.03%
|183
|184.2
|1.2
|5
|37.6
|4.71
|0.01%
|184.2
|185.4
|1.2
|5
|105
|3.27
|0.02%
|185.4
|186.6
|1.2
|30
|1535
|49.3
|0.20%
|186.6
|187.6
|1
|56
|2030
|75.1
|0.28%
|187.6
|188.65
|1.05
|84
|2770
|82.2
|0.38%
|188.65
|189.5
|0.85
|35
|1275
|77.2
|0.19%
|189.5
|190.5
|1
|45
|1650
|68.2
|0.23%
|190.5
|191.5
|1
|61
|2600
|197.5
|0.40%
|191.5
|192.5
|1
|41
|1865
|41.5
|0.24%
|192.5
|193.35
|0.85
|40
|1390
|59.9
|0.20%
|193.35
|194
|0.65
|56
|2100
|48
|0.27%
|194
|195
|1
|56
|2040
|215
|0.35%
|195
|196.15
|1.15
|60
|1985
|120
|0.30%
|196.15
|196.55
|0.4
|28
|911
|95.6
|0.16%
|196.55
|197.55
|1
|18
|1275
|67.1
|0.17%
|197.55
|198.55
|1
|12
|809
|80.4
|0.13%
|198.55
|199.55
|1
|22
|1215
|70.9
|0.17%
|199.55
|200.6
|1.05
|18
|1185
|26.7
|0.14%
|200.6
|201.6
|1
|43
|6890
|109
|0.78%
|201.6
|202.5
|0.9
|13
|663
|29.5
|0.09%
|202.5
|203.5
|1
|15
|704
|29.9
|0.10%
|203.5
|204.6
|1.1
|21
|541
|76
|0.11%
|204.6
|205.5
|0.9
|21
|1090
|30.8
|0.14%
|205.5
|206.55
|1.05
|15
|764
|7.86
|0.09%
|206.55
|207.5
|0.95
|32
|1735
|109
|0.25%
|207.5
|208.25
|0.75
|23
|1295
|16.7
|0.15%
|208.25
|209.25
|1
|24
|943
|15.1
|0.12%
|209.25
|210.1
|0.85
|31
|1695
|74.1
|0.23%
|210.1
|211.1
|1
|62
|3600
|31.8
|0.42%
|211.1
|212
|0.9
|15
|862
|6.7
|0.10%
|212
|213
|1
|16
|1195
|26.3
|0.14%
|213
|214
|1
|16
|856
|51.3
|0.12%
|214
|215.12
|1.12
|5
|202
|2.67
|0.03%
|215.12
|216
|0.88
|115
|3250
|14.8
|0.41%
|216
|217.15
|1.15
|65
|1940
|27
|0.25%
|217.15
|218.45
|1.3
|24
|1265
|16.5
|0.15%
|218.45
|219.3
|0.85
|92
|1850
|23.2
|0.26%
|219.3
|220.3
|1
|117
|4110
|23
|0.50%
|220.3
|221.3
|1
|102
|4090
|45.1
|0.50%
|221.3
|222.6
|1.3
|57
|1965
|28.3
|0.25%
|222.6
|223.3
|0.7
|83
|2580
|172
|0.40%
|223.3
|224.4
|1.1
|346
|11350
|9.81
|1.25%
|224.4
|225.4
|1
|507
|15350
|10
|1.36%
|225.4
|226
|0.6
|58
|1620
|6.72
|0.21%
|226
|227
|1
|105
|4130
|31
|0.50%
|227
|227.75
|0.75
|45
|2610
|17
|0.30%
|227.75
|228.6
|0.85
|51
|1545
|16.15
|0.20%
|228.6
|229.45
|0.85
|44
|1310
|4.77
|0.16%
|229.45
|230
|0.55
|170
|4860
|806
|1.02%
|230
|230.35
|0.35
|135
|4500
|19.25
|0.55%
|230.35
|231.4
|1.05
|132
|3580
|15.5
|0.46%
|231.4
|232.2
|0.8
|0
|1825
|18.3
|0.19%
|232.2
|232.8
|0.6
|406
|14000
|89
|1.33%
|232.8
|233.5
|0.7
|0
|1120
|13.55
|0.12%
|233.5
|234.2
|0.7
|15
|437
|3.78
|0.06%
|Assays provided by ALS Laboratories. 48 element four acid Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) with 50g fire assay for gold completed at ALS Belo Horizonte. Samples exceeding 1% copper using the ICP-MS methodology were re-assayed using the ore grade Cu-OG62 methodology at the ALS Lima.
Copper equivalent grades calculated using spot metal prices as at 29 June 2022 of Gold: US$1,817/ ounce, Copper: US$3.81/ pound and Molybdenum: US$19.73/ pound.
Table 3: Drill hole assay results from hole 22-MT-002.
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
|Gold grade
(ppb)
|Copper grade
(ppm)
|Molybdenum grade
(ppm)
|Copper equivalent grade
(%)
|0
|1
|1
|89
|530
|19.8
|0.13%
|1
|2
|1
|99
|519
|20.6
|0.13%
|2
|3
|1
|77
|507
|19.05
|0.11%
|3
|4
|1
|81
|520
|19.6
|0.12%
|4
|5
|1
|92
|505
|18.55
|0.12%
|5
|6
|1
|83
|512
|19.35
|0.12%
|6
|7
|1
|80
|518
|19.45
|0.12%
|7
|8
|1
|85
|512
|20.1
|0.12%
|8
|9
|1
|81
|513
|19.85
|0.12%
|9
|10
|1
|104
|639
|21.1
|0.15%
|10
|11
|1
|96
|691
|21.9
|0.15%
|11
|12
|1
|125
|806
|38.3
|0.19%
|12
|13
|1
|86
|740
|19.85
|0.14%
|13
|14
|1
|63
|829
|12
|0.13%
|14
|15
|1
|54
|1055
|21.2
|0.15%
|15
|16
|1
|48
|983
|18.6
|0.14%
|16
|17
|1
|102
|1040
|93.4
|0.22%
|17
|18
|1
|219
|940
|44.2
|0.27%
|18
|19
|1
|142
|972
|26
|0.21%
|19
|20
|1
|99
|1275
|15.8
|0.20%
|20
|21.2
|1.2
|100
|1405
|28.3
|0.22%
|21.2
|22.2
|1
|55
|1500
|6.04
|0.19%
|22.2
|23.37
|1.17
|97
|1625
|6.01
|0.23%
|23.37
|24.55
|1.18
|40
|1545
|39.5
|0.20%
|24.55
|25.8
|1.25
|33
|1275
|15.55
|0.16%
|25.8
|27
|1.2
|24
|1195
|7.78
|0.14%
|27
|27.4
|0.4
|11
|550
|2.91
|0.06%
|27.4
|28.25
|0.85
|26
|453
|3.32
|0.07%
|28.25
|29.2
|0.95
|57
|861
|9.46
|0.13%
|29.2
|30.4
|1.2
|7
|655
|2.31
|0.07%
|30.4
|30.95
|0.55
|2.5
|667
|1.87
|0.07%
|30.95
|31.95
|1
|44
|443
|2.76
|0.08%
|31.95
|32.85
|0.9
|7
|825
|2.3
|0.09%
|32.85
|34
|1.15
|7
|1090
|4.63
|0.12%
|34
|35
|1
|9
|798
|4
|0.09%
|35
|36
|1
|7
|153
|4.8
|0.02%
|36
|36.76
|0.76
|7
|54.3
|6.55
|0.01%
|36.76
|37.06
|0.3
|2.5
|28.8
|2.66
|0.01%
|37.06
|37.75
|0.69
|35
|1555
|7.77
|0.18%
|37.75
|38.25
|0.5
|33
|1925
|4.43
|0.22%
|38.25
|39
|0.75
|168
|4650
|6.86
|0.59%
|39
|40
|1
|54
|1630
|3.12
|0.20%
|40
|40.9
|0.9
|101
|4010
|48.4
|0.50%
|40.9
|41.4
|0.5
|236
|8750
|20.5
|1.05%
|41.4
|42
|0.6
|195
|6930
|44
|0.85%
|42
|42.5
|0.5
|133
|4600
|20.7
|0.56%
|42.5
|42.87
|0.37
|64
|1995
|7.21
|0.25%
|42.87
|44
|1.13
|204
|1615
|12.05
|0.31%
|44
|45
|1
|57
|1985
|54.9
|0.27%
|45
|46
|1
|64
|2470
|6.88
|0.30%
|46
|47
|1
|80
|2860
|23.2
|0.35%
|47
|48
|1
|44
|1680
|7.91
|0.20%
|48
|49
|1
|37
|1360
|15.45
|0.17%
|49
|50
|1
|59
|1795
|32.3
|0.24%
|50
|51
|1
|27
|969
|12.3
|0.12%
|51
|52.1
|1.1
|80
|2450
|18.05
|0.31%
|52.1
|53
|0.9
|45
|1770
|4.93
|0.21%
|53
|54
|1
|42
|1485
|9.22
|0.18%
|54
|55
|1
|165
|4640
|70.8
|0.62%
|55
|56
|1
|70
|1865
|59.7
|0.27%
|56
|56.95
|0.95
|105
|3970
|14.4
|0.48%
|56.95
|57.65
|0.7
|90
|2810
|44.9
|0.37%
|57.65
|58.95
|1.3
|2.5
|50.5
|15.3
|0.01%
|58.95
|60.25
|1.3
|5
|17.3
|21.4
|0.02%
|60.25
|61.45
|1.2
|5
|17.3
|1.6
|0.01%
|61.45
|62.5
|1.05
|6
|13.4
|5.65
|0.01%
|62.5
|63.4
|0.9
|37
|1025
|28.2
|0.14%
|63.4
|64.5
|1.1
|33
|775
|35.1
|0.12%
|64.5
|65.6
|1.1
|56
|1360
|4.49
|0.18%
|65.6
|66.85
|1.25
|187
|5370
|29.2
|0.68%
|66.85
|68
|1.15
|24
|561
|2.72
|0.07%
|68
|69
|1
|38
|1185
|9.65
|0.15%
|69
|70
|1
|50
|1335
|5
|0.17%
|70
|71
|1
|64
|1320
|5.45
|0.18%
|71
|72
|1
|29
|834
|10.65
|0.11%
|72
|73
|1
|15
|461
|10.7
|0.06%
|73
|74
|1
|40
|1155
|5.67
|0.15%
|74
|75
|1
|24
|482
|4.59
|0.07%
|75
|76
|1
|46
|1145
|22.8
|0.16%
|76
|77.3
|1.3
|37
|1045
|5.19
|0.13%
|77.3
|78.5
|1.2
|103
|2840
|20.4
|0.37%
|78.5
|79.5
|1
|137
|4270
|22.6
|0.53%
|79.5
|80.5
|1
|170
|4940
|117.5
|0.67%
|80.5
|81.75
|1.25
|190
|5690
|27.3
|0.72%
|81.75
|83
|1.25
|37
|1060
|2.65
|0.13%
|83
|84
|1
|45
|1375
|4.11
|0.17%
|84
|85
|1
|22
|665
|15.7
|0.09%
|85
|86
|1
|58
|1710
|15.2
|0.22%
|86
|87
|1
|47
|1365
|16.85
|0.18%
|87
|88
|1
|31
|803
|18
|0.11%
|88
|89
|1
|48
|1505
|18.3
|0.19%
|89
|90
|1
|0
|1945
|160.5
|0.28%
|90
|91
|1
|41
|1260
|14.1
|0.16%
|91
|92
|1
|36
|1145
|49.3
|0.17%
|92
|92.9
|0.9
|65
|1230
|50.3
|0.19%
|92.9
|93.9
|1
|27
|746
|6.67
|0.10%
|93.9
|94.8
|0.9
|27
|786
|5.06
|0.10%
|94.8
|96.1
|1.3
|24
|654
|176
|0.17%
|96.1
|97
|0.9
|110
|4370
|12.5
|0.52%
|97
|98
|1
|48
|1675
|13.5
|0.21%
|98
|99
|1
|45
|1635
|12.95
|0.20%
|99
|100
|1
|26
|1230
|10.7
|0.15%
|100
|101
|1
|29
|1180
|5.93
|0.14%
|101
|102
|1
|44
|1640
|13.65
|0.20%
|102
|103
|1
|32
|997
|19.35
|0.13%
|103
|104
|1
|64
|2050
|20.9
|0.26%
|104
|104.55
|0.55
|86
|3070
|41.2
|0.39%
|104.55
|105
|0.45
|37
|1245
|5.81
|0.15%
|105
|106
|1
|26
|756
|9.01
|0.10%
|106
|107.25
|1.25
|48
|1170
|2.21
|0.15%
|107.25
|108.2
|0.95
|58
|2180
|14.6
|0.27%
|108.2
|108.8
|0.6
|83
|3280
|32.9
|0.40%
|108.8
|109.8
|1
|136
|3620
|9.45
|0.46%
|109.8
|110.8
|1
|67
|2110
|5.57
|0.26%
|110.8
|111.8
|1
|47
|1515
|6.74
|0.19%
|111.8
|112.8
|1
|72
|2110
|46.7
|0.29%
|112.8
|114
|1.2
|57
|1675
|6.25
|0.21%
|114
|114.75
|0.75
|43
|1120
|3.23
|0.14%
|114.75
|115.6
|0.85
|64
|2040
|1.86
|0.25%
|115.6
|116.55
|0.95
|42
|2100
|65.4
|0.27%
|116.55
|117.3
|0.75
|34
|966
|2.54
|0.12%
|117.3
|118
|0.7
|67
|1235
|2.3
|0.17%
|118
|119.3
|1.3
|47
|1255
|16.35
|0.17%
|119.3
|120.3
|1
|28
|942
|16.1
|0.12%
|120.3
|121.3
|1
|43
|1475
|13.15
|0.18%
|121.3
|122.15
|0.85
|30
|1030
|30.8
|0.14%
|122.15
|123.15
|1
|17
|730
|9.09
|0.09%
|123.15
|124.15
|1
|18
|573
|40.2
|0.09%
|124.15
|125
|0.85
|44
|1495
|72.3
|0.22%
|125
|126
|1
|49
|2070
|22.3
|0.25%
|126
|127
|1
|40
|1630
|16.85
|0.20%
|127
|127.8
|0.8
|41
|1630
|22.1
|0.20%
|127.8
|128.7
|0.9
|26
|774
|14.6
|0.10%
|128.7
|129.75
|1.05
|49
|1705
|28.2
|0.22%
|129.75
|130.75
|1
|30
|1195
|127.5
|0.21%
|130.75
|132
|1.25
|74
|1800
|274
|0.37%
|132
|133
|1
|63
|2050
|41.3
|0.27%
|133
|134
|1
|34
|1865
|74.8
|0.25%
|134
|134.9
|0.9
|122
|1330
|52
|0.24%
|134.9
|135.54
|0.64
|35
|1780
|83.6
|0.25%
|135.54
|136
|0.46
|18
|518
|25.9
|0.08%
|136
|137
|1
|19
|529
|59.4
|0.10%
|137
|138
|1
|13
|557
|227
|0.18%
|138
|139
|1
|16
|476
|19.3
|0.07%
|139
|140
|1
|11
|343
|8.35
|0.05%
|140
|141
|1
|11
|469
|62.4
|0.09%
|141
|142
|1
|9
|509
|16.95
|0.07%
|142
|143
|1
|10
|459
|12.15
|0.06%
|143
|144.21
|1.21
|9
|282
|4.4
|0.04%
|144.21
|145.5
|1.29
|25
|905
|31.4
|0.12%
|145.5
|146.3
|0.8
|37
|977
|4.86
|0.13%
|146.3
|147.3
|1
|45
|1215
|21.3
|0.16%
|147.3
|148.3
|1
|16
|433
|9.89
|0.06%
|148.3
|149.15
|0.85
|34
|1480
|19.8
|0.18%
|149.15
|150
|0.85
|52
|1995
|16.45
|0.24%
|150
|150.81
|0.81
|41
|1285
|28.9
|0.17%
|150.81
|152
|1.19
|35
|1150
|106.5
|0.19%
|152
|152.32
|0.32
|17
|996
|149
|0.19%
|152.32
|152.75
|0.43
|28
|1385
|209
|0.27%
|152.75
|154
|1.25
|7
|667
|18.35
|0.08%
|154
|155
|1
|2.5
|244
|157
|0.11%
|155
|156
|1
|36
|836
|6.39
|0.11%
|156
|157
|1
|21
|281
|10.85
|0.05%
|157
|158
|1
|11
|291
|38.8
|0.06%
|158
|159
|1
|14
|301
|49.8
|0.07%
|159
|160.07
|1.07
|13
|379
|9.89
|0.05%
|160.07
|161
|0.93
|41
|1620
|59.9
|0.22%
|161
|162.1
|1.1
|26
|637
|43.9
|0.10%
|162.1
|162.92
|0.82
|29
|850
|95.8
|0.15%
|162.92
|163.85
|0.93
|29
|808
|28.4
|0.12%
|163.85
|165
|1.15
|27
|1155
|29.1
|0.15%
|165
|166
|1
|22
|672
|30.3
|0.10%
|166
|167
|1
|33
|920
|41.2
|0.14%
|167
|168
|1
|29
|1040
|9.25
|0.13%
|168
|169.25
|1.25
|37
|1230
|27
|0.16%
|169.25
|170.2
|0.95
|57
|1985
|17.15
|0.25%
|170.2
|171.2
|1
|63
|2220
|40.5
|0.29%
|171.2
|172.15
|0.95
|51
|2060
|24.5
|0.25%
|172.15
|173.4
|1.25
|55
|2460
|267
|0.42%
|173.4
|174.55
|1.15
|23
|190.5
|14.7
|0.04%
|174.55
|175.55
|1
|23
|159.5
|5.13
|0.03%
|175.55
|176.55
|1
|40
|797
|7.29
|0.11%
|176.55
|177.45
|0.9
|55
|2070
|67
|0.28%
|177.45
|178.35
|0.9
|243
|1955
|13.8
|0.37%
|178.35
|179.35
|1
|80
|2690
|30.9
|0.34%
|179.35
|180
|0.65
|428
|4930
|19.95
|0.80%
|180
|181
|1
|54
|675
|10.7
|0.11%
|181
|182
|1
|230
|3150
|11.35
|0.48%
|182
|183.12
|1.12
|76
|2040
|60.5
|0.29%
|183.12
|184.2
|1.08
|43
|1645
|49.6
|0.22%
|184.2
|185
|0.8
|59
|3090
|9.46
|0.35%
|185
|186
|1
|47
|1325
|40.4
|0.19%
|186
|187
|1
|26
|1065
|17.95
|0.13%
|187
|188
|1
|53
|1340
|14.95
|0.18%
|188
|189.25
|1.25
|63
|1940
|14.1
|0.25%
|189.25
|190.5
|1.25
|57
|1545
|25.2
|0.21%
|190.5
|191.25
|0.75
|66
|1670
|20.2
|0.22%
|191.25
|192.25
|1
|50
|1505
|10
|0.19%
|192.25
|193.1
|0.85
|31
|1155
|8.83
|0.14%
|193.1
|193.85
|0.75
|44
|2030
|26.5
|0.25%
|193.85
|195
|1.15
|392
|9610
|43
|1.26%
|195
|195.6
|0.6
|131
|3410
|22
|0.44%
|195.6
|196.6
|1
|84
|2450
|9.73
|0.31%
|196.6
|197.65
|1.05
|57
|1130
|14.8
|0.16%
|197.65
|198.65
|1
|43
|1355
|81.7
|0.21%
|198.65
|199.65
|1
|30
|719
|77
|0.13%
|199.65
|200.05
|0.4
|39
|1250
|260
|0.29%
|200.05
|200.5
|0.45
|53
|1080
|128
|0.21%
|200.5
|201.4
|0.9
|37
|799
|83.4
|0.15%
|201.4
|202.45
|1.05
|34
|842
|22.4
|0.12%
|202.45
|203
|0.55
|31
|723
|10.05
|0.10%
|203
|204
|1
|27
|944
|9.33
|0.12%
|204
|205
|1
|34
|866
|96.6
|0.16%
|205
|206
|1
|32
|766
|77.4
|0.14%
|206
|207
|1
|21
|626
|6.2
|0.08%
|207
|208
|1
|31
|711
|8.31
|0.10%
|208
|209
|1
|43
|1060
|68
|0.17%
|209
|210
|1
|39
|979
|49.7
|0.15%
|210
|210.57
|0.57
|14
|382
|17
|0.06%
|Assays provided by ALS Laboratories. 48 element four acid Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) with 50g fire assay for gold completed at ALS Belo Horizonte. Samples exceeding 1% copper using the ICP-MS methodology were re-assayed using the ore grade Cu-OG62 methodology at the ALS Lima.
Copper equivalent grades calculated using spot metal prices as at 29 June 2022 of Gold: US$1,817/ ounce, Copper: US$3.81/ pound and Molybdenum: US$19.73/ pound.
Table 4: Drill hole assay results from hole 22-MT-003.
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
|Gold grade
(ppb)
|Copper grade
(ppm)
|Molybdenum grade
(ppm)
|Copper equivalent grade
(%)
|0
|1
|1
|118
|450
|44.5
|0.15%
|1
|2
|1
|104
|465
|44.1
|0.14%
|2
|3
|1
|0
|462
|44.5
|0.07%
|3
|4
|1
|75
|453
|45
|0.12%
|4
|5
|1
|98
|439
|43
|0.13%
|5
|6
|1
|91
|420
|43.5
|0.13%
|6
|7
|1
|74
|446
|41.5
|0.12%
|7
|8
|1
|83
|454
|45.5
|0.13%
|8
|9.2
|1.2
|95
|457
|43.9
|0.13%
|9.2
|10.46
|1.26
|57
|529
|46
|0.12%
|10.46
|11.66
|1.2
|93
|589
|44
|0.15%
|11.66
|12.8
|1.14
|114
|701
|52.8
|0.18%
|12.8
|14
|1.2
|458
|839
|39.2
|0.42%
|14
|15
|1
|156
|822
|40.9
|0.21%
|15
|16.2
|1.2
|127
|709
|34.7
|0.18%
|16.2
|17
|0.8
|171
|1010
|29.9
|0.24%
|17
|18
|1
|120
|1120
|16.75
|0.20%
|18
|19
|1
|113
|1690
|23.7
|0.26%
|19
|20
|1
|99
|1610
|25.6
|0.24%
|20
|21
|1
|79
|1345
|15.3
|0.20%
|21
|21.8
|0.8
|74
|1475
|11.6
|0.20%
|21.8
|22.5
|0.7
|69
|1245
|26.5
|0.19%
|22.5
|23.25
|0.75
|43
|1160
|21.4
|0.16%
|23.25
|24
|0.75
|82
|1585
|42
|0.24%
|24
|25
|1
|115
|1025
|23.8
|0.19%
|25
|25.6
|0.6
|69
|1015
|4.93
|0.15%
|25.6
|26.85
|1.25
|78
|1090
|57.3
|0.19%
|26.85
|28
|1.15
|46
|1710
|42.8
|0.23%
|28
|28.8
|0.8
|146
|2060
|33.3
|0.32%
|28.8
|29.4
|0.6
|121
|2130
|81.9
|0.34%
|29.4
|30.3
|0.9
|62
|2290
|66
|0.31%
|30.3
|31.2
|0.9
|59
|1625
|162.5
|0.29%
|31.2
|31.5
|0.3
|23
|589
|7.31
|0.08%
|31.5
|32.5
|1
|15
|339
|4.55
|0.05%
|32.5
|33.5
|1
|46
|183.5
|2.1
|0.05%
|33.5
|34.1
|0.6
|44
|731
|22.5
|0.12%
|34.1
|35.2
|1.1
|24
|627
|27.2
|0.09%
|35.2
|36.4
|1.2
|53
|661
|29.9
|0.12%
|36.4
|37.6
|1.2
|20
|613
|6.32
|0.08%
|37.6
|38.8
|1.2
|151
|680
|13
|0.18%
|38.8
|40
|1.2
|41
|625
|30.6
|0.11%
|40
|40.65
|0.65
|98
|669
|27.1
|0.15%
|40.65
|41.7
|1.05
|17
|1015
|22.3
|0.12%
|41.7
|42.6
|0.9
|23
|931
|25.6
|0.12%
|42.6
|43.4
|0.8
|17
|722
|40.4
|0.10%
|43.4
|44.3
|0.9
|42
|1630
|440
|0.42%
|44.3
|45.1
|0.8
|96
|3460
|671
|0.76%
|45.1
|45.9
|0.8
|65
|1575
|255
|0.33%
|45.9
|47
|1.1
|57
|1840
|14.95
|0.23%
|47
|48
|1
|70
|2220
|88.3
|0.32%
|48
|49
|1
|34
|1380
|28
|0.18%
|49
|50
|1
|33
|1815
|58.6
|0.23%
|50
|50.95
|0.95
|48
|1935
|13.8
|0.23%
|50.95
|52
|1.05
|39
|1460
|45.1
|0.20%
|52
|53
|1
|82
|2750
|2710
|1.74%
|53
|53.85
|0.85
|77
|2310
|17.15
|0.29%
|53.85
|55
|1.15
|120
|6760
|236
|0.88%
|55
|56
|1
|48
|2310
|74.3
|0.30%
|56
|57
|1
|67
|2090
|12.9
|0.26%
|57
|58
|1
|49
|2060
|223
|0.36%
|58
|59
|1
|59
|1895
|14.55
|0.24%
|59
|60.15
|1.15
|68
|3210
|27.2
|0.38%
|60.15
|61
|0.85
|53
|2380
|77.3
|0.31%
|61
|62
|1
|60
|2790
|24.8
|0.33%
|62
|63
|1
|100
|2560
|59.1
|0.36%
|63
|64.1
|1.1
|0
|2240
|27.5
|0.24%
|64.1
|65
|0.9
|110
|3000
|11.5
|0.38%
|65
|66
|1
|76
|1405
|13
|0.20%
|66
|67.15
|1.15
|97
|2520
|23
|0.33%
|67.15
|68
|0.85
|543
|1040
|13.55
|0.49%
|68
|69.1
|1.1
|35
|579
|61.1
|0.11%
|69.1
|69.9
|0.8
|86
|3360
|44.4
|0.42%
|69.9
|71
|1.1
|118
|3330
|32
|0.43%
|71
|71.8
|0.8
|80
|1575
|116
|0.27%
|71.8
|73
|1.2
|112
|2200
|60.7
|0.33%
|73
|74
|1
|33
|710
|43.3
|0.12%
|74
|75
|1
|40
|977
|55.4
|0.15%
|75
|76.15
|1.15
|23
|1375
|53.2
|0.18%
|76.15
|76.9
|0.75
|65
|2390
|159
|0.37%
|76.9
|78.15
|1.25
|34
|1355
|41.1
|0.18%
|78.15
|79
|0.85
|43
|1520
|63.4
|0.21%
|79
|80
|1
|270
|5220
|35.3
|0.73%
|80
|80.45
|0.45
|154
|4880
|70.2
|0.63%
|80.45
|81
|0.55
|21
|781
|128
|0.16%
|81
|82
|1
|8
|415
|58.4
|0.08%
|82
|83
|1
|7
|1425
|32.3
|0.16%
|83
|84
|1
|14
|429
|40.8
|0.07%
|84
|85
|1
|13
|740
|70.5
|0.12%
|85
|86
|1
|8
|273
|13.45
|0.04%
|86
|87.2
|1.2
|11
|497
|13.2
|0.06%
|87.2
|87.9
|0.7
|18
|401
|35.9
|0.07%
|87.9
|89
|1.1
|13
|566
|12.45
|0.07%
|89
|90
|1
|151
|622
|23.3
|0.18%
|90
|91
|1
|42
|614
|7.83
|0.09%
|91
|92
|1
|22
|616
|9.01
|0.08%
|92
|93
|1
|18
|592
|7.21
|0.08%
|93
|94
|1
|34
|789
|10.6
|0.11%
|94
|95
|1
|28
|656
|7.97
|0.09%
|95
|96.25
|1.25
|45
|719
|303
|0.26%
|96.25
|97
|0.75
|45
|1175
|133
|0.22%
|97
|98
|1
|29
|1335
|34.2
|0.17%
|98
|99
|1
|51
|1520
|38.3
|0.21%
|99
|100.2
|1.2
|46
|1410
|123.5
|0.24%
|100.2
|100.9
|0.7
|32
|1075
|21
|0.14%
|100.9
|102
|1.1
|62
|2140
|53.2
|0.28%
|102
|103
|1
|46
|1115
|38.5
|0.16%
|103
|103.65
|0.65
|71
|2200
|16.4
|0.28%
|103.65
|104.6
|0.95
|107
|3150
|116
|0.45%
|104.6
|105.75
|1.15
|37
|917
|94.2
|0.17%
|105.75
|106.65
|0.9
|26
|559
|129
|0.14%
|106.65
|107.7
|1.05
|20
|904
|130.5
|0.17%
|107.7
|108.85
|1.15
|34
|1190
|101.5
|0.20%
|108.85
|110
|1.15
|24
|1150
|86.4
|0.18%
|110
|111
|1
|0
|844
|22.7
|0.10%
|111
|112
|1
|44
|1555
|37
|0.21%
|112
|113
|1
|26
|1025
|33.2
|0.14%
|113
|114
|1
|51
|1530
|13.2
|0.20%
|114
|115
|1
|34
|873
|148
|0.19%
|115
|115.95
|0.95
|43
|1285
|49.2
|0.18%
|115.95
|117
|1.05
|44
|1410
|88.8
|0.22%
|117
|117.95
|0.95
|33
|844
|38.8
|0.13%
|117.95
|119.05
|1.1
|21
|478
|57.3
|0.09%
|119.05
|120
|0.95
|16
|356
|9.74
|0.05%
|120
|121.1
|1.1
|28
|684
|14.65
|0.10%
|121.1
|122
|0.9
|16
|687
|32
|0.10%
|122
|123.1
|1.1
|33
|1025
|6.54
|0.13%
|123.1
|124
|0.9
|67
|1270
|37.1
|0.19%
|124
|125
|1
|55
|1240
|13.35
|0.17%
|125
|126
|1
|45
|1635
|127.5
|0.26%
|126
|127.1
|1.1
|37
|1015
|13.9
|0.13%
|127.1
|128
|0.9
|83
|2170
|14.4
|0.28%
|128
|129
|1
|153
|5280
|147.5
|0.71%
|129
|129.5
|0.5
|155
|4850
|208
|0.70%
|129.5
|130
|0.5
|53
|1520
|101.5
|0.24%
|130
|131.1
|1.1
|78
|2060
|75.8
|0.30%
|131.1
|132
|0.9
|62
|2000
|64.2
|0.28%
|132
|133
|1
|97
|3670
|291
|0.59%
|133
|134.1
|1.1
|144
|4060
|83.1
|0.55%
|134.1
|135
|0.9
|108
|2390
|37.7
|0.33%
|135
|135.9
|0.9
|69
|1585
|13.75
|0.21%
|135.9
|136.75
|0.85
|112
|2250
|42.5
|0.32%
|136.75
|137.45
|0.7
|153
|4140
|42.6
|0.54%
|137.45
|138.25
|0.8
|64
|1820
|83.9
|0.27%
|138.25
|139.1
|0.85
|61
|1365
|25.8
|0.19%
|139.1
|139.77
|0.67
|36
|916
|84.4
|0.16%
|139.77
|141
|1.23
|45
|1315
|79.6
|0.20%
|141
|142.2
|1.2
|109
|1825
|42.5
|0.28%
|142.2
|143
|0.8
|251
|8210
|87.4
|1.04%
|143
|144
|1
|214
|8420
|59.7
|1.02%
|144
|145
|1
|41
|1475
|34.8
|0.19%
|145
|146
|1
|126
|3910
|39.6
|0.50%
|146
|147
|1
|217
|6530
|56.9
|0.83%
|147
|148
|1
|266
|8430
|55.6
|1.06%
|148
|149
|1
|149
|3980
|35.4
|0.52%
|149
|150
|1
|83
|2510
|22.9
|0.32%
|150
|151.05
|1.05
|40
|1780
|85.9
|0.25%
|151.05
|151.8
|0.75
|37
|1410
|110.5
|0.22%
|151.8
|153
|1.2
|31
|2000
|95.5
|0.27%
|153
|154.1
|1.1
|35
|1295
|46.6
|0.18%
|154.1
|154.7
|0.6
|53
|1570
|12.55
|0.20%
|154.7
|155.4
|0.7
|54
|1590
|61.9
|0.23%
|155.4
|156
|0.6
|32
|840
|64.7
|0.14%
|156
|157
|1
|17
|592
|20
|0.08%
|157
|158
|1
|18
|680
|67.9
|0.12%
|158
|158.9
|0.9
|17
|548
|5.14
|0.07%
|158.9
|160
|1.1
|19
|667
|33.9
|0.10%
|160
|161
|1
|16
|705
|6.32
|0.08%
|161
|162
|1
|11
|393
|171.5
|0.14%
|162
|163
|1
|20
|572
|18.35
|0.08%
|163
|164
|1
|15
|529
|38.9
|0.08%
|164
|165
|1
|13
|453
|11.05
|0.06%
|165
|166
|1
|23
|1170
|38
|0.15%
|166
|167
|1
|24
|791
|7.12
|0.10%
|167
|168
|1
|31
|928
|43.5
|0.14%
|168
|169
|1
|18
|1550
|14.85
|0.18%
|169
|170.15
|1.15
|19
|985
|22.1
|0.12%
|170.15
|171.05
|0.9
|29
|1880
|44.2
|0.23%
|171.05
|171.8
|0.75
|20
|1335
|9.3
|0.15%
|171.8
|173
|1.2
|19
|1160
|35.7
|0.15%
|173
|174
|1
|24
|1095
|192
|0.23%
|174
|174.75
|0.75
|23
|1110
|274
|0.27%
|174.75
|176
|1.25
|18
|640
|27.4
|0.09%
|176
|177
|1
|18
|746
|10.95
|0.09%
|177
|178
|1
|24
|826
|40.1
|0.12%
|178
|179
|1
|316
|558
|6.37
|0.28%
|179
|180
|1
|116
|569
|27.6
|0.15%
|180
|181
|1
|55
|1065
|9.58
|0.15%
|181
|182
|1
|49
|1265
|23.8
|0.17%
|182
|182.8
|0.8
|25
|766
|39.1
|0.11%
|182.8
|183.8
|1
|59
|1845
|66.8
|0.26%
|183.8
|185
|1.2
|61
|2190
|171.5
|0.35%
|185
|186
|1
|40
|1260
|41.9
|0.18%
|186
|187
|1
|44
|1215
|38
|0.17%
|187
|187.65
|0.65
|41
|1035
|86.9
|0.18%
|187.65
|188.48
|0.83
|55
|1605
|243
|0.32%
|188.48
|189.15
|0.67
|25
|743
|24.6
|0.10%
|189.15
|190
|0.85
|40
|1245
|62.9
|0.18%
|190
|191
|1
|30
|805
|30.1
|0.12%
|191
|192
|1
|37
|920
|50.8
|0.14%
|192
|193
|1
|41
|1225
|73.7
|0.19%
|193
|194
|1
|33
|1770
|147
|0.28%
|194
|195
|1
|26
|1300
|278
|0.29%
|195
|196
|1
|33
|1335
|90.6
|0.20%
|196
|197
|1
|37
|1160
|28.8
|0.16%
|197
|198
|1
|51
|1110
|52.9
|0.17%
|198
|199
|1
|27
|752
|26.6
|0.11%
|199
|199.85
|0.85
|31
|1170
|22.9
|0.15%
|199.85
|200.95
|1.1
|37
|1285
|305
|0.31%
|200.95
|202
|1.05
|30
|901
|46
|0.13%
|202
|203
|1
|30
|939
|49.6
|0.14%
|203
|203.75
|0.75
|25
|812
|44.9
|0.12%
|203.75
|205
|1.25
|49
|643
|68.6
|0.13%
|205
|205.8
|0.8
|30
|1395
|56.4
|0.19%
|205.8
|206.85
|1.05
|24
|1285
|229
|0.26%
|206.85
|208
|1.15
|36
|1605
|126
|0.25%
|208
|209
|1
|26
|984
|56.9
|0.15%
|209
|210.15
|1.15
|18
|942
|136
|0.18%
|210.15
|211
|0.85
|20
|941
|46.8
|0.13%
|211
|212
|1
|41
|1425
|104.5
|0.23%
|212
|213
|1
|30
|976
|95
|0.17%
|213
|214
|1
|42
|1805
|172
|0.30%
|214
|215
|1
|28
|921
|59.1
|0.14%
|215
|216
|1
|21
|1610
|38.7
|0.20%
|216
|217
|1
|22
|773
|18.2
|0.10%
|217
|218
|1
|10
|381
|92.2
|0.09%
|218
|219
|1
|25
|5070
|65.5
|0.56%
|219
|220
|1
|14
|505
|515
|0.33%
|220
|221
|1
|28
|1540
|79.3
|0.21%
|221
|222
|1
|34
|1755
|87.8
|0.24%
|222
|223
|1
|29
|1125
|199.5
|0.24%
|223
|224
|1
|18
|959
|156.5
|0.19%
|224
|224.95
|0.95
|64
|1405
|104
|0.24%
|224.95
|226
|1.05
|146
|2480
|41.4
|0.37%
|226
|227
|1
|39
|1180
|64.4
|0.18%
|227
|228
|1
|23
|548
|20.6
|0.08%
|228
|229
|1
|24
|910
|296
|0.26%
|229
|230
|1
|30
|633
|85.4
|0.13%
|230
|231
|1
|14
|622
|33.9
|0.09%
|231
|232
|1
|18
|724
|27.6
|0.10%
|232
|233
|1
|43
|1440
|172
|0.26%
|233
|234
|1
|24
|694
|62.6
|0.12%
|234
|235
|1
|34
|725
|54.2
|0.12%
|235
|236
|1
|27
|1755
|25.8
|0.21%
|236
|237
|1
|17
|780
|48.7
|0.12%
|237
|238
|1
|33
|859
|16.25
|0.12%
|238
|239
|1
|30
|1385
|101
|0.21%
|239
|240
|1
|72
|8140
|299
|1.02%
|240
|241
|1
|27
|2280
|49.5
|0.27%
|241
|242
|1
|43
|1610
|74
|0.23%
|242
|243
|1
|22
|768
|35.8
|0.11%
|243
|244
|1
|24
|1045
|52.4
|0.15%
|244
|245
|1
|22
|2270
|191.5
|0.34%
|245
|246
|1
|17
|948
|109
|0.16%
|246
|246.8
|0.8
|21
|1095
|143
|0.20%
|246.8
|248
|1.2
|22
|805
|172
|0.18%
|248
|249
|1
|21
|951
|128
|0.18%
|249
|250
|1
|18
|1040
|109.5
|0.17%
|250
|250.75
|0.75
|20
|1190
|117.5
|0.19%
|Assays provided by ALS Laboratories. 48 element four acid Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) with 50g fire assay for gold completed at ALS Belo Horizonte. Samples exceeding 1% copper using the ICP-MS methodology were re-assayed using the ore grade Cu-OG62 methodology at the ALS Lima.
Copper equivalent grades calculated using spot metal prices as at 29 June 2022 of Gold: US$1,817/ ounce, Copper: US$3.81/ pound and Molybdenum: US$19.73/ pound.
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.
Enquiries
SERABI GOLD plc
Michael Hodgson t +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive m +44 (0)7799 473621
Clive Line t +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director m +44 (0)7710 151692
e contact@serabigold.com
BEAUMONT CORNISH Limited
Nominated Adviser & Financial Adviser
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish t +44 (0)20 7628 3396
PEEL HUNT LLP
Joint UK Broker
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen t +44 (0)20 7418 9000
TAMESIS PARTNERS LLP
Joint UK Broker
Charlie Bendon/ Richard Greenfield t +44 (0)20 3882 2868
CAMARCO
Financial PR
Gordon Poole / Emily Hall t +44 (0)20 3757 4980
Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.
See www.serabigold.com for more information and follow us on twitter @Serabi_Gold
GLOSSARY OF TERMS
The following is a glossary of technical terms:
|“Ag”
|means silver.
|“Au”
|means gold.
|“assay”
|in economic geology, means to analyse the proportions of metal in a rock or overburden sample; to test an ore or mineral for composition, purity, weight or other properties of commercial interest.
|“Ba”
|means barium.
|“Be”
|means beryllium.
|“Bi”
|means bismuth.
|“CIM”
|means the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.
|“chalcopyrite”
|is a sulphide of copper and iron.
|“Cu”
|means copper.
|“cut-off grade”
|the lowest grade of mineralised material that qualifies as ore in a given deposit; rock of the lowest assay included in an ore estimate.
|“dacite porphyry intrusive”
|a silica-rich igneous rock with larger phenocrysts (crystals) within a fine-grained matrixi
|“deposit”
|is a mineralised body which has been physically delineated by sufficient drilling, trenching, and/or underground work, and found to contain a sufficient average grade of metal or metals to warrant further exploration and/or development expenditures; such a deposit does not qualify as a commercially mineable ore body or as containing ore reserves, until final legal, technical, and economic factors have been resolved.
|“electromagnetics”
|is a geophysical technique tool measuring the magnetic field generated by subjecting the sub-surface to electrical currents.
|“garimpo”
|is a local artisanal mining operation
|“garimpeiro”
|is a local artisanal miner.
|“geochemical”
|refers to geological information using measurements derived from chemical analysis.
|“geophysical”
|refers to geological information using measurements derived from the use of magnetic and electrical readings.
|“geophysical techniques”
|include the exploration of an area by exploiting differences in physical properties of different rock types. Geophysical methods include seismic, magnetic, gravity, induced polarisation and other techniques; geophysical surveys can be undertaken from the ground or from the air.
|“gossan”
|is an iron-bearing weathered product that overlies a sulphide deposit.
|“grade”
|is the concentration of mineral within the host rock typically quoted as grams per tonne (g/t), parts per million (ppm) or parts per billion (ppb).
|“g/t”
|means grams per tonne.
|“granodiorite”
|is an igneous intrusive rock similar to granite.
|“hectare” or a “ha”
|is a unit of measurement equal to 10,000 square metres.
|“igneous”
|is a rock that has solidified from molten material or magma.
|“IP”
|refers to induced polarisation, a geophysical technique whereby an electric current is induced into the sub-surface and the conductivity of the sub-surface is recorded.
|“intrusive”
|is a body of rock that invades older rocks.
|“K”
|means potassium
|“Mg”
|means magnesium
|“mineralisation”
|the concentration of metals and their chemical compounds within a body of rock.
|“mineralised”
|refers to rock which contains minerals e.g. iron, copper, gold.
|“Mn”
|means manganese
|“Mo”
|means molybdenum
|“Mo-Bi-As-Te-W-Sn”
|Molybdenum-Bismuth-Arsenic-Tellurium-Tungsten-Tin
|“monzogranite”
|a biotite rich granite, often part of the later-stage emplacement of a larger granite body.
|“mt”
|means million tonnes.
|“ore”
|means a metal or mineral or a combination of these of sufficient value as to quality and quantity to enable it to be mined at a profit.
|“oxides”
|are near surface bed-rock which has been weathered and oxidised by long term exposure to the effects of water and air.
|“Pb”
|means lead
|“ppm”
|means parts per million.
|“saprolite”
|is a weathered or decomposed clay-rich rock.
|“Sb”
|means antimony
|“Sn”
|means tin
|“sulphide”
|refers to minerals consisting of a chemical combination of sulphur with a metal.
|“Te”
|means tellurium
|“vein”
|is a generic term to describe an occurrence of mineralised rock within an area of non-mineralised rock.
|“VTEM”
|refers to versa time domain electromagnetic, a particular variant of time-domain electromagnetic geophysical survey to prospect for conductive bodies below surface.
|“W”
|means tungsten
|“Zn”
|means zinc
Assay Results
Assay results reported within this release are those provided by the ALS laboratories in Belo Horizonte, Brazil and Lima, Peru.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘could’’, “should” ‘‘envisage’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘may’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘will’’ or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors’ current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors’ current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.
Qualified Persons Statement
The scientific and technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director of the Company. Mr Hodgson is an Economic Geologist by training with over 30 years' experience in the mining industry. He holds a BSc (Hons) Geology, University of London, a MSc Mining Geology, University of Leicester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council of UK, recognizing him as both a Qualified Person for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and by the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release
Attachment