AS Tallink Grupp statistics for June and the second quarter of the year

| Source: Tallink Grupp Tallink Grupp

Tallinn, ESTONIA

In June 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 600 488 passengers, which is an 174.3% increase compared to June 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 17.4% to 36 911 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 56.6% to 91 421 units in the same comparison.

In the second quarter of the year (April – June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 552 174 passengers, which is an 262.9% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 18.9% to 109 380 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 79.4% to 
225 563 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for June 2022 and the second quarter of the year were the following:

 June 2022June 2021ChangeQ2 2022Q2 2021Change
Passengers600 488218 950174.3%1 552 174427 767262.9%
Finland – Sweden211 58643 260389.1%538 40782 192555.1%
Estonia – Finland334 707172 18994.4%877 800335 753161.4%
Estonia – Sweden54 1953 5011448.0%135 9679 8221284.3%
       
Cargo Units36 91131 44017.4%109 38091 99018.9%
Finland - Sweden5 6725 3885.3%18 83316 60913.4%
Estonia - Finland27 47222 23523.6%77 91664 31321.2%
Estonia - Sweden3 7673 817-1.3%12 63111 06814.1%
       
Passenger Vehicles91 42158 39056.6%225 563125 71379.4%
Finland - Sweden16 9067 239133.5%32 30513 805134.0%
Estonia - Finland70 78450 97038.9%184 089111 50565.1%
Estonia - Sweden3 7311811961.3%9 1694032175.2%

ESTONIA – FINLAND
Second quarter results reflect operations of shuttle, cargo and cruise ferry services. The cruise ferry Silja Europa operated one special cruise on the Helsinki-Mariehamn route in June.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
In the second quarter, Estonia-Sweden statistics include operations of one cruise ferry and one cargo vessels.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
In the second quarter, Finland-Sweden statistics include operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes.

 

Joonas Joost
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee

Attachment


Attachments

2022 06 ENG Q2