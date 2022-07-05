AS Tallink Grupp statistics for June and the second quarter of the year

In June 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 600 488 passengers, which is an 174.3% increase compared to June 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 17.4% to 36 911 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 56.6% to 91 421 units in the same comparison.

In the second quarter of the year (April – June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 552 174 passengers, which is an 262.9% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 18.9% to 109 380 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 79.4% to

225 563 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for June 2022 and the second quarter of the year were the following:

June 2022 June 2021 Change Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Change Passengers 600 488 218 950 174.3% 1 552 174 427 767 262.9% Finland – Sweden 211 586 43 260 389.1% 538 407 82 192 555.1% Estonia – Finland 334 707 172 189 94.4% 877 800 335 753 161.4% Estonia – Sweden 54 195 3 501 1448.0% 135 967 9 822 1284.3% Cargo Units 36 911 31 440 17.4% 109 380 91 990 18.9% Finland - Sweden 5 672 5 388 5.3% 18 833 16 609 13.4% Estonia - Finland 27 472 22 235 23.6% 77 916 64 313 21.2% Estonia - Sweden 3 767 3 817 -1.3% 12 631 11 068 14.1% Passenger Vehicles 91 421 58 390 56.6% 225 563 125 713 79.4% Finland - Sweden 16 906 7 239 133.5% 32 305 13 805 134.0% Estonia - Finland 70 784 50 970 38.9% 184 089 111 505 65.1% Estonia - Sweden 3 731 181 1961.3% 9 169 403 2175.2%

ESTONIA – FINLAND

Second quarter results reflect operations of shuttle, cargo and cruise ferry services. The cruise ferry Silja Europa operated one special cruise on the Helsinki-Mariehamn route in June.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

In the second quarter, Estonia-Sweden statistics include operations of one cruise ferry and one cargo vessels.

FINLAND – SWEDEN

In the second quarter, Finland-Sweden statistics include operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes.

Joonas Joost

Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee

