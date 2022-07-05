AS Tallink Grupp statistics for June and the second quarter of the year

In June 2022 AS Tallink Grupp transported 600 488 passengers, which is an 174.3% increase compared to June 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 17.4% to 36 911 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 56.6% to 91 421 units in the same comparison.
In the second quarter of the year (April – June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 552 174 passengers, which is an 262.9% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 18.9% to 109 380 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 79.4% to
225 563 units in same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for June 2022 and the second quarter of the year were the following:
|June 2022
|June 2021
|Change
|Q2 2022
|Q2 2021
|Change
|Passengers
|600 488
|218 950
|174.3%
|1 552 174
|427 767
|262.9%
|Finland – Sweden
|211 586
|43 260
|389.1%
|538 407
|82 192
|555.1%
|Estonia – Finland
|334 707
|172 189
|94.4%
|877 800
|335 753
|161.4%
|Estonia – Sweden
|54 195
|3 501
|1448.0%
|135 967
|9 822
|1284.3%
|Cargo Units
|36 911
|31 440
|17.4%
|109 380
|91 990
|18.9%
|Finland - Sweden
|5 672
|5 388
|5.3%
|18 833
|16 609
|13.4%
|Estonia - Finland
|27 472
|22 235
|23.6%
|77 916
|64 313
|21.2%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 767
|3 817
|-1.3%
|12 631
|11 068
|14.1%
|Passenger Vehicles
|91 421
|58 390
|56.6%
|225 563
|125 713
|79.4%
|Finland - Sweden
|16 906
|7 239
|133.5%
|32 305
|13 805
|134.0%
|Estonia - Finland
|70 784
|50 970
|38.9%
|184 089
|111 505
|65.1%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 731
|181
|1961.3%
|9 169
|403
|2175.2%
ESTONIA – FINLAND
Second quarter results reflect operations of shuttle, cargo and cruise ferry services. The cruise ferry Silja Europa operated one special cruise on the Helsinki-Mariehamn route in June.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
In the second quarter, Estonia-Sweden statistics include operations of one cruise ferry and one cargo vessels.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
In the second quarter, Finland-Sweden statistics include operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes.
Joonas Joost
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee
Attachment