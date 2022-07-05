Valoe Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 5 July 2022 at 10.45 Finnish time
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Savcor Communications P.t.y.
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Hannu Savisalo
Position: Member of the Board
(2): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Iikka Savisalo
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Valoe Oyj
LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 17637/5/4
Transaction date: 2022-06-28
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006951
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1459235 Unit price: 0.07 EUR
(2): Volume: 4384449 Unit price: 0.07 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 5843684 Volume weighted average price: 0.07 EUR
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Iikka Savisalo
Position: Managing Director
Issuer: Valoe Oyj
LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 17641/4/4
Transaction date: 2022-06-28
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006951
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4384449 Unit price: 0.07 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4384449 Volume weighted average price: 0.07 EUR
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hannu Savisalo
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Valoe Oyj
LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 17634/5/4
Transaction date: 2022-06-28
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006951
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1459235 Unit price: 0.07 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1459235 Volume weighted average price: 0.07 EUR
In Mikkeli 5 July 2022
Valoe Corporation
Board of Directors
For more information: Iikka Savisalo
President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
