AS Tallink Grupp and Corporate Travel Management (North) Ltd on behalf of The Scottish Government have signed a short-term time-charter agreement for the vessel Victoria I. The vessel will be used to provide temporary accommodation in Scotland. The vessel will be chartered from 8 July 2022 for six months with an option to extend the charter for another three months.



