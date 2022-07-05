Influenza Vaccines Global Market Report 2022: Demand for Universal Flu Vaccines Fuels the Need to Develop Innovative Approaches for Vaccine Development

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Influenza Vaccines: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report explains critical trends in the influenza vaccine industry. It discusses the market determinants, which act as motivating or restraining factors, and provides insights to stakeholders and potential entrants. This report study includes only human vaccines; animal vaccines have not been considered in this report.



The fast growth rate of the inactivated vaccines is attributed to increasing company investments in IIV development and the excellent stability profile of this vaccine type, which has a proven record of safety and immune response.



Report Includes

An updated overview of the global market for influenza vaccines within the biopharmaceutical industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales) data for 2019-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the market size for influenza vaccines, and corresponding market share analysis by type, technology, age, and region

Information on baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza) vaccine, along with types of influenza virus strains used for vaccine preparation like influenza type A with H3N2 virus strain, influenza type A with H1N1 virus strain, and influenza type B virus strain

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Australia, Japan, China and India

Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market over the next five years (2021 to 2026)

Discussion of technology advancements in influenza vaccines development, product innovations, government regulations, clinical trials, and other key market strategies

Coverage of key merger acquisition strategies and collaboration agreements in the marketplace

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19

Chapter 5 Influenza Vaccines Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increase in Government Support and Surveillance Regarding Vaccination Against Influenza at the National and Global Levels Growing Awareness of Immunization Across the Globe The Rise in Investment by Top Market Players Across the Globe and Growth in Government Funding Has Facilitated the Launch of Therapeutically Effective Vaccines

Market Restraints Stringent Regulatory Requirements Along With Prolonged Duration of Clinical Trials Limited Adoption of Influenza Vaccines in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (Lmics)

Market Opportunities Demand for Universal Flu Vaccines Fuels the Need to Develop Innovative Approaches for Vaccine Development

Competitive Landscape

Company Share Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type

Global Influenza Vaccines Market, by Type

Inactivated Vaccines

Market Size and Forecast

Live-Attenuated Vaccines

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Technology

Global Influenza Vaccines Market, by Technology

Egg-Based

Market Size and Forecast

Cell-Based Vaccine

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Age

Global Influenza Vaccines Market, by Age

Pediatric

Market Size and Forecast

Adults

Among Adults, Who Should Not Get the Flu Vaccine?

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Astrazeneca plc

Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

Biodiem Ltd.

Csl Ltd.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc.

Gc Biopharma (Green Cross Corp.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novavax Inc.

Sanofi

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

