Portugal Data Center Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Dell Technologies, Cisco Systems, IBM, AR Telecom & Others

The "Portugal Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report considers the present scenario of the Portugal data center market and its market dynamics for 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



Portugal data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% during 2022-2027.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

AR Telecom, Pioneer Point Partners & Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Merlin Properties & Edged Energy, and NOS are colocation data center operators expected to develop data centers in the country during the forecast period.

Increasing cloud connectivity will boost the digital economy of the country and will lead to higher demand for high-bandwidth networking and processing infrastructure. For instance, CloudZone has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate cloud services and improve the digital economy of Portugal.

Colocation facilities expect to witness an increase in the adoption of flexible design, which supports 42U to 47U rack cabinets. In 2021, AR Telecom planned to build a data center in Lisbon with around 150 racks.

In Portugal, Madeira International Business center and Santa Maria Island are free to trade zones where the data center investors can invest as the operators can get various tax exemptions and various incentives.

In February 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced that it is planning to launch local edge zones in 32 cities across 26 countries worldwide, including Lisbon.

SEGMENT ANALYSIS

This report analyses the Portugal data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:



IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

By Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers and Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling units

General Construction

Building Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Portugal

15+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center It Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

Lisbon

Other Cities

Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Portugal

Data Center Investments

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Portugal

Colocation Services Market in Portugal

Retail Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation

It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & Ii

Tier Iii

Tier Iv

Chapter 7 Key Market Participants

It Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

Chapter 8 Appendix

Market Derivation

Quantitative Summary

Companies Mentioned

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

Lenovo

Oracle

NEC Corporation

Pure Storage

ARSMAGNA

CAP DC

O/M

ABB

Caterpillar

Daikin Applied

ebm-papst

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Siemens

Altice Portugal

AR Telecom

Equinix

NOS Sistemas

WebTuga

REN

