Canada Data Center Market Report 2022-2027: Tax Incentives, Adoption of Cloud Based Services and an Abundance of Renewable Energy Fueling Growth

The report considers the present scenario of the Canada data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.
Canadian data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.93%.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT
- Canada has around 115 operational colocation data centers. The country has the presence of some global operators such as Cologix, Equinix, Digital Realty, and Vantage Data Centers, among others.
- The country supports free cooling and has an abundance of renewable energy, which will attract investors to invest in the country. The trend of procuring renewable energy to power the facilities is expected to continue during the forecast period.
- The government of Canada also offers tax incentives and supports the data center development. For instance, Amazon Web Services received over $260 million in subsidies for the data center development in the country over the last decade.
- The rising adoption of cloud-based services is helping in the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The market is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.
- The deployment of 5G networks will boost the digital economy of the region and will lead to higher demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure. The adoption of Software Defined Networking (SDN) is likely to increase.
The report segments data center investment by the following areas:
Segmentation by Infrastructure Type
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Server
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches and Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chillers
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation and Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Segmentation by Tier Segments
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Segmentation by Geography
- Toronto
- Montreal
- Vancouver
- Other Cities
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Canada
- Historical Market Scenario
- 110+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center It Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- Toronto
- Montreal
- Other Cities
Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Canada
- Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors for Canada Market
- Data Center Investments
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Canada
- Colocation Services Market in Canada
- Retail Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons
- Wholesale Colocation
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation
- It Infrastructure Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & Ii
- Tier Iii
- Tier Iv
Chapter 7 Key Market Participants
- Montreal
- Toronto
- Other Cities
Chapter 8 Key Market Participants
- It Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Market Derivation
- Quantitative Summary
