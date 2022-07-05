Insights on the Construction Equipment Market in Vietnam - Strategic Assessment & Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report considers the present scenario of the Vietnam construction equipment market and market dynamics for the forecast period 2022-2028.
It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the Vietnam construction equipment market.
Vietnam construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during 2022-2028
Key Points
- In 2021, Vietnam government planned to invest $480 billion till 2030 for upgrading infrastructure, including 11 power plants, new highways, and roadways. Ministry of transport Vietnam drafted road & highways construction plan in 2021. The department aimed to connect all highways to main political centers, key economic regions, seaports, and international airports. In addition to it ~5,000 kilometers of highways construction were planned.
- The government had also planned to invest ~65 billion for road infrastructure by 2030. 48% of total transport industry investment is planned for development of road network by 2030. Major road construction projects such as North- South Express ($18.5 billion), The long Thanh Airport ($16 billion), Ho Chi Minh City Metro ($6.2 billion), Hanoi Ring Road ($368 million), Hai Van Tunnel 2 ($312 million) & Lien Chieu Port Da Nang ($147 million) are under progress in 2022.
- The demand for housing in Bao Loc, Dalat, and Ho Tram regions witnessed especially post pandemic. FDI inflow in country's real estate industry accounted for 11% of total FDI inflows for the year 2021.The government initiatives of loosening the housing laws under national housing development plan 2021-2030 is expected to support the demand for housing in the country.
- Depletion of mining resources, declining oil & gas production and rising building material prices are major challenges to Vietnamese economy.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1 - Introduction
- Market Snapshot
- Executive Summary
Section 2 - the Market Overview
- Economic Scenario, Foreign Direct Investment, Major Infrastructure Projects in Vietnam
Section 3 - Vietnam Construction Equipment (Type & Application)
- Vietnam Construction Equipment Market by Type (Volume & Value)
- Earth Moving Equipment
- Excavator
- Backhoe Loader
- Motor Grader
- Other Earth Moving Equipment (Other Loaders, Bulldozer, Trencher, Etc.)
- Road Construction Equipment
- Asphalt Paver
- Road Roller
- Material Handling Equipment
- Crane
- Forklift and Telescopic Handler
- Aerial Platform (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, Etc)
- Vietnam Construction Equipment Market by Application (Volume & Value)
- Construction
- Mining
- Manufacturing
- Others (Power Generation and Utilities, Municipal Corporation Etc)
Section 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Key Economic Regions in Vietnam, Advantage Vietnam, Fdi in Vietnam, Import/Export Trend Analysis, Supply Chain. Covid-19 Impact
Section 5: Technology Development
- Advent of Technology
Section 6 - Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape Overview
- Major Vendors (Caterpillar - Volvo Construction Equipment - Komatsu - Sany - Zoomlion Vietnam - Liebherr - Terex Corporation - Hyundai Construction Equipment - Xcmg - Kobelco - Hyundai Doosan Infracore - Hitachi Construction Equipment)
- Other Prominent Vendors
- Distributors Profiles
Section 7- Quantitative Summary
- Quantitative Summary
Section 8 - Report Summary
- Key Insights
- Abbreviations
- List of Graphs
- List of Tables
Section 9 - Report Scope & Definition
- Research Methodology
- Research Objective
- Market Definition, Inclusion & Exclusion
Companies Mentioned
- Komatsu
- Hyundai Doosan Infracore
- Caterpillar
- XCMG
- Volvo
- Sany
- Liebherr
- Kobelco
- Terex corporation
- Zoomlion Heavy Industry
- Hitachi Construction machinery
- CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY HOANG GIA
- BIN LOI CO., LTD
- TROUNG PHAT IMPORT EXPORT INVESTMENT SERVICE COMPANY LIMITED
- T&C Machine and Repair
- Vietserve Technology Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ot0nzx