Global Leukemia Antibodies Market Report 2022-2028: Increasing Burden of Leukemia Cases, High Unmet Medical Need for Cancer Therapy, and Rising Investment in Healthcare Sectors Driving Growth

The global leukemia antibody therapeutics market is expected to surpass US$ 4 Billion by 2028. Several factors are boosting the growth of the market including the increasing burden of leukemia cases, the high unmet medical need for cancer therapy, and rising investment in healthcare sectors. Moreover, a large number of investments made in this segment have enabled pharmaceutical companies to develop more enhanced antibody therapeutics for the management of leukemia.

The encouraging response of these therapeutics has propelled further research and development activities in this domain. Presently, more than 100 clinical trials are ongoing in the global leukemia antibody therapeutics market. US is currently holding the maximum number of clinical trials in the market which is mainly attributed to the presence of major key players in the region associated with their huge investments in this segment.



Apart from US, China is also making huge investments in antibody therapeutics to cope up with the market growth. The China pharmaceutical market is also expanding at large rates owing to the presence of both domestic as well as international players. The growth is reliant on supportive government policies, favorable healthcare coverage rates, advancements in medical technology, and new product launches in the market.

However, it is estimated that bispecific antibodies will emerge as a potential therapeutic option in the management of leukemia owing to their enhanced efficacy and specificity in the management of the disease. Although only one bispecific antibody has entered the market, their robust pipeline suggests that several bispecific antibodies will gain entry into the market during the forecast period, thus boosting this segment.



Report Highlights:

Leukemia Cancer Antibodies Market Global and Regional Outlook

Global Leukemia Cancer Antibodies Market Opportunity > USD 4 Billion

Global and Regional Sales AnalysisLeukemia Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates, Monoclonal Antibodies, Bispecific Antibodies Insight

Pricing, Dosage, Patent Insight On Approved Leukemia Cancer Antibodies

Comprehensive Insight On More Than 100 Leukemia Cancer Antibodies in Clinical Trials

Leukemia Cancer Antibodies in Clinical Trials Insight By Phase, Company, Orphan Designation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Global Leukemia Antibody Market Overview

2.1 Current Market Scenario

2.2 Regional Market Analysis

2.3 Future Market Opportunity



3. Global Leukemia Antibodies Clinical Trials Overview

3.1 By Company

3.2 By Country

3.3 By Phase

3.4 By Patient Segment



4. Leukemia Antibody Drug Conjugates Insight

4.1 Overview

4.2 Drugs Availability, Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis



5. Leukemia Monoclonal Antibody Insight

5.1 Overview

5.2 Drugs Availability, Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis



6. Leukemia Bispecific Antibody Insight

6.1 Overview

6.2 Drugs Availability, Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis



7. Global Leukemia Antibodies - Global & Regional Sales Analysis

7.1 Besponsa

7.2 Rituxan

7.3 Gazyva

7.4 Blincyto



8. Global Leukaemia Antibodies Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

8.1 Research

8.2 Preclinical

8.3 Phase-I

8.4 Phase-I/Ii

8.5 Phase-Ii

8.6 Phase-Iii

8.7 Preregistration

8.8 Registered



9. Marketed Leukaemia Antibodies Clinical, Patent & Orphan Designation Insight



Companies Mentioned

Amgen

Amphivena Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly

GlaxoSmithKline

Innovent

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Jasper Therapeutics

Pfizer

Roche

