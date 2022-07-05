Global Home Textile Market Report 2022: Expected Value of $145.05 Billion by 2026

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Home Textile Market: Analysis By Category, By Distribution Channel, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast upto 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global home textile market was valued at US$111.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to propel to US$145.05 billion by 2026. Home textiles include bedding, bath linen, kitchen and table accessories, carpets and rugs, and other items used as interior decoration. Home textiles, also known as textile home furnishing fabrics, are made up of both natural and man-made fabrics.



Demand for home textiles has mostly peaked in developed economies. However, in emerging markets, demand growth is expected to be increase at a significant rate as disposable income growth facilitates a shift to more luxury spend. The home textile market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.53% over the forecast period of 2022-2026.

Growth Drivers: One of the most important factors impacting home textiles market dynamics is the increase in consumer spending on home renovation and decoration. Rapid Urbanization is an important growth driver owing to the increase in the home textile products. Furthermore, the market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as increase in fabric demand of light weight products, improvement in standard of living, growing real estate sector, rise in E-commerce, etc.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as use of eco friendly home furnishing. Manufacturers have stopped using chemical dyes and are instead using natural fibres because their customers prefer natural products. In the future, these products will be popular and in high demand among customers. Furthermore, the market is expected to growth in the future due to increased demand for non woven fabric, innovations in home textile products, etc.



Scope of the Report:

The report titled "Global Home Textile Market: Analysis By Category, By Distribution Channel, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast upto 2026", includes :

An in-depth analysis of the global home textile market by value, by category, by distribution channel, by region, etc.

Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.

Assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall home textile market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

Evaluation of the potential role of home textile services to improve the market status.

Identification of new technological developments, R&D activities, and product launches occuring in the home textile market.

In-depth profiling of the key players, including the assessment of the business overview, market strategies, regional and business segments of the leading players in the market.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Home Textile Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Home Textile Market: Category Analysis

3.3 Global Home Textile Market: Distribution Channel Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Growing Real Estate Sector

6.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.3 Improvement in standard of living

6.1.4 Increase in Fabric demand of Light Weight Products

6.1.5 Increase in Consumer Spending on Home Renovation and Decoration

6.1.6 Rise in E-commerce

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Cost of Logistics

6.2.2 Threat from Counterfeit products

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Eco Friendly Home Furnishing

6.3.2 Increased demand for Non Woven Fabric

6.3.3 Innovations



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Home Textiles Market Players: A Financial Comparison



Companies Mentioned

Welspun India Ltd

Springs Global

Shenzhen Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing Co

Ltd Trident Group

Ralph Lauren Corporation

American Textile Company , Inc.

Franco Manufacturing Co

Shanghai LUOLAI Home Textile Co. Ltd

Shanghai Shuixing Home Textile Co. Ltd

Sunvim Group Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ayxtok