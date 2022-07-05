U.S. Ferro-Silicon Market Report: Production, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030 - IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Kuznetskie Ferroalloys, Elkem Rana AS, OM Sarawak SDN. BHD., Chelyabinsk Electrometallurgical Plant, Finnfjord Smelteverk, Mechel, Iran Ferroalloy Industries Company, Zaporozhye Ferro Alloys Plant, Huta Laziska SA, Ferroglobe PLC, Egyptian Ferro Alloys Company, Pertama Ferroalloys Sdn. Bhd., OFZ, Novolipetsk Steel, Iran Ferrosilice Company, Kuwait Ferro Alloys, Washington Mills, Noah Chemicals, Chemalloy Co., Mil-Spec Industries, BariteWorld, C&C Metal Products



NEW YORK, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: U.S. – Ferro-Silicon - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

U.S. Ferro-Silicon Market Statistics

Imports 432.8 Million USD Exports 30.7 Million USD Top Foreign Suppliers Russia, Canada, Malaysia Top Export Destinations Canada, Mexico, Brazil

The U.S. ferro-silicon market contracted to $804M in 2021, waning by -5.3% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). In physical terms, consumption of ferro-silicon in the United States totaled 473K tonnes. REQUEST FREE DATA

U.S. Ferro-Silicon Production

In 2021, after two years of decline, there was growth in production of ferro-silicon, when its volume increased by 3.4% to 300K tonnes. In general, production showed a relatively flat trend pattern over the past decade. In value terms, ferro-silicon production totaled $459M in 2021. REQUEST FREE DATA

U.S. Ferro-Silicon Exports

In 2021, the amount of ferro-silicon exported from the United States skyrocketed to 17K tonnes, with an increase of 68% compared with the year before. Over the past decade, exports, however, continue to indicate a drastic downturn. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, exports skyrocketed to $31M in 2021. In the past decade, exports, however, continue to indicate a deep slump.

Exports by Country

Canada (8K tonnes), Mexico (5.4K tonnes) and Belgium (719 tonnes) were the main destinations of ferro-silicon exports from the United States, with a combined 84% share of total volume. These countries were followed by Brazil, Turkey, the UK, Switzerland and Spain, which together accounted for a further 13%.

In value terms, Canada ($14M), Mexico ($11M) and Brazil ($1.1M) appeared to be the largest markets for ferro-silicon exported from the United States worldwide, with a combined 85% share of total supplies. These countries were followed by Turkey, Belgium, the UK, Spain and Switzerland, which together accounted for a further 12%.

Among the main countries of destination, Switzerland, with a CAGR of +49.3%, saw the highest growth rate of the value of exports over the past decade. Shipments for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average ferro-silicon export price stood at $1,833 per tonne in 2021, growing by 12% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination: the country with the highest price was Mexico ($2,095 per tonne), while the average price for exports to Belgium ($978 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was recorded for supplies to Canada (+6.2%), while the prices for the other major destinations experienced mixed trend patterns.

U.S. Ferro-Silicon Imports

After two years of growth, overseas purchases of ferro-silicon decreased by -6.9% to 189K tonnes in 2021. In the past decade, imports recorded a perceptible reduction.

In value terms, ferro-silicon imports soared to $433M in 2021. Over the last decade, imports showed a relatively flat trend pattern.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Russia (79K tonnes) constituted the largest ferro-silicon supplier to the United States, accounting for a 42% share of total purchases. Moreover, ferro-silicon imports from Russia exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest supplier, Canada (32K tonnes), twofold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Brazil (22K tonnes), with a 12% share.

In value terms, Russia ($229M) constituted the largest supplier of ferro-silicon to the United States, comprising 53% of total imports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Canada ($57M), with a 13% share of total purchases. It was followed by Malaysia, with an 8.9% share.

From 2011 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value from Russia amounted to +3.5%. The remaining supplying countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: Canada (-1.3% per year) and Malaysia (+50.6% per year).

Import Prices by Country

The average ferro-silicon import price stood at $2,284 per tonne in 2021, surging by 85% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major supplying countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Russia ($2,904 per tonne), while the price for Brazil ($1,447 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Kazakhstan (+6.9%), while the prices for the other major suppliers experienced more modest paces of growth.

