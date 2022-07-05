Outlook on the 6G Communications Materials and Components Global Market to 2043

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "6G Communications: Materials and Components Markets 2023-2043" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



6G Communications will definitely happen, opening up considerable opportunities for added-value materials and electronic, optical and electrical components. Over one billion dollars are committed already and 50 major companies and countries are increasingly involved. Startling likely benefits make it a one-way bet. Healthily, the obsession with non-hardware aspects is now turning to the hardware aspects essential for success.

This report gives the materials and component forecasts, roadmaps and analysis based on reasonable stated assumptions concerning standards, frequencies, timing and so on. See the problems that are your opportunities.



To materials and component companies, this report is invaluable in cutting through the acronym and jargon incontinence of the existing material. In previous work, sometimes there are six different terms for the same thing, some terms mean many different things and acronyms are rarely defined at all. Indeed the tsunami of mathematics makes aspiring hardware manufacturers want to kill themselves.



In contrast, this report is full of new infograms, graphs, tables and pictures pulling it all together strictly from the materials and component point of view. It is essential to be up to date in this fast-evolving subject if you are to participate so there is a huge amount of 2022 research and expert viewpoints appraised from 2022 and constant updates. See gaps in the market for thermal, electronic, optical and energy harvesting materials, reconfigurable intelligent surfaces RIS and metamaterials.

Learn why graphene, GaAs, InP, other 3-5 compounds, vanadium dioxide, silicas, aluminas, celluloses, silicones, liquid crystals, SiGe, ITO, fluoropolymers, PET and fine metals etc., are in the frame. Think added value versions such as silica hydrogels and aerogels and vanadium dioxide as a metamaterial pattern. 6G could create one of the largest markets for printed electronics.



The report is critical not evangelistic. Materials lessons from the research pipeline and our appraisals are given in comparison tables, infograms, new scenic images showing marine, land, indoor and other deployment with parameters and likely participants named. Throughout see a large number of recent references for your drill-down on specifics.



Questions answered include:

Which base station materials proliferate?

6G effect on X-Reality, IoT, smartphones?

6G smartphone thermal materials forecast?

Surge in thermal infrastructure. When, why?

Likely 6G frequencies - materials implications?

Materials targeted by major regional investments in 6G?

Technology, launches and standards roadmaps for 2023-2043?

Component lessons from the THz research pipeline through 2022?

Visible light communication vital: free space, LiFi, fiber optic, infrared parts?

What 6G infrastructure will become essential by land, water and aerospace?

Why so much graphene, GaAs, InP and derivatives, silicas, silicones, aluminas?

Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces vital. Costs, reasons, forecasts, technical roadmap?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary and 15 forecasts 2023-2043

1.1 Purpose of this report

1.2 Methodology of this analysis

1.3 Why do we need 6G?

1.4 A closer look at 6G Communications and at rollouts 1980- 2043

1.5 Some 6G global architecture proposals including complementary systems

1.6 Likely 6G hardware and allied manufacturers

1.7 SWOT appraisal of 6G Communications as currently understood

1.8 Proliferation of 6G materials and device opportunities

1.8.1 General aspects

1.8.2 Frequency choice recommended

1.8.3 Considerable opportunities for thermal materials emerging

1.8.4 8 tuning device families for RIS that are emerging

1.9 Recent hardware advances that can aid 6G 2023-2043

1.10 Primary needs for advanced materials in envisaged 6G systems

1.10.1 Overview

1.10.2 14 applications of 20 emerging inorganic compounds in potential 6G communications

1.10.3 14 applications of 10 elements in potential 6G communications

1.10.4 14 applications of 16 families of organic compounds in potential 6G communications

1.10.5 Semiconductor 6G opportunities by device and material

1.11 System aspects of emerging hardware needs 2023-2043

1.11.1 6G optical transmission system hardware opportunities

1.11.2 6G Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces and metamaterials opportunities

1.11.3 6G RIS and other metamaterial in action

1.11.4 RIS materials potential areas, costs in volume, formulations

1.12 6G thermal materials become a large market

1.12.1 Extra thermal management challenges

1.13 Market roadmaps and 15 forecasts 2023-2043

1.13.1 6G roadmap 2022-20311.13.2 6G roadmap 2032-2043

1.13.2 6G roadmap 2032-2043

1.13.3 Market for 6G reconfigurable intelligent surfaces cumulative total area deployed billion square meters 2023-2043

1.13.4 6G reconfigurable intelligent surfaces cumulative panels number deployed billion 2023-2043

1.13.5 6G reconfigurable intelligent surfaces market yearly area deployed bn. sq. m. 2023-2043

1.13.6 6G reconfigurable intelligent surfaces panel number sold yearly billion 2023-2043

1.13.7 6G reconfigurable intelligent surfaces unit price $/ sq. m. 2023-2043

1.13.8 6G reconfigurable intelligent surfaces global $ billion 2023-2043

1.13.9 Smartphones billion yearly with 6G impact 2023-2043

1.13.10 6G Smartphone combined sales units billion yearly 2023-2043

1.13.11 Smartphone thermal materials market area million square meters 2023-2043

1.13.12 6G stations thermal interface materials million square meters 2023-2043

1.13.13 Fiber optic cable market global with possible 6G impact $billion 20232043

1.13.14 Indium phosphide semiconductor market global with possible 6G impact $billion 2023-2043

1.13.15 X-Reality hardware market with possible 6G impact $ billion 2023-2043

1.13.16 Market for 6G stations millions 2023-2043

1.13.17 Internet of Things nodes with possible 6G impact number billion 2023-2043

1.14 Location of primary 6G material and component activity worldwide



2. Introduction

2.1 Methodology and presentation

2.2 Misnomers

2.3 Progress from 1G-6G rollouts 1980-2043

2.4 6G vertical ubiquity: SAGIN and under water

2.5 Some 6G global architecture proposals including complementary systems

2.6 Arguments against 6G

2.7 Transmission distance dilemma

2.8 The going green dilemma

2.9 SWOT appraisal of 6G Communications material and component opportunities

2.10 Manufacturing technologies for the main 6G high added value materials



3. Thermal management: 6G materials, devices, facilities

3.1 Overview

3.2 Diverse new challenges emerging allow in new suppliers

3.3 SWOT appraisal of 6G Communications thermal material opportunities

3.4 Thermal materials and structures for 6G smartphones and other client devices

3.4.1 Structures

3.4.2 Materials: Dow, GLPOLY, Laird, NeoGraf, Nitrium, Parker Lord etc.

3.4.3 Thermal interface materials TIM for all potential 6G devices: Henkel etc.

3.4.5 Aerogel thermal insulation W.L.Gore

3.4.6 Smartphone thermal materials market area million square meters 2023-2043

3.5 Energy harvesting and on-site zero-emission power become important with 6G

3.5.1 Future needs and trends for 6G devices up to MW power provision for 6G

3.5.2 Thermal hydrogels for passive cooling of 6G microelectronics and photovoltaics

3.5.3 Thermal metamaterials for devices and photovoltaics

3.5.4 Radiative cooling of photovoltaics generally

3.5.5 Water-cooled photovoltaics for heating and electricity: Sunovate

3.5.6 Thermally conductive concrete for on-site 6G power transmission

3.6 Thermoelectrics for 6G temperature control and electricity

3.6.1 Overview

3.6.2 Thermoradiative photovoltaics



4. Reconfigurable Intelligent surfaces

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Progression of functionality needed in 6G infrastructure

4.1.2 Terminology thicket

4.1.3 What is a metamaterial?

4.1.4 What is a metasurface?

4.1.5 Many benefits from RIS

4.1.6 Different levels of beam management

4.2 6G RIS and other metamaterial in action

4.3 RIS materials potential areas, costs in volume, formulations

4.4 6G RIS materials and component opportunities

4.5 8 tuning device families for 6G RIS from recent research pipeline: our appraisal, references

4.6 Other progress in 2022

4.6.1 Joint modulations assist hardware

4.6.2 RIS for Industry-5

4.7 SWOT appraisal of 6G Communications RIS opportunities

4.8 Roadmap of RIS opportunities 2023-2043

4.9 Market forecasts



5. Devices - 6G Optical, electronic and electrical devices: development status and potential

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Different from 5G

5.1.2 Examples of component categories needed for 6G infrastructure and client devices

5.1.3 6G component examples by material family: many reasons for graphene

5.1.4 Examples of formats considered for future 6G devices and infrastructure

5.2 The terahertz gap

5.2.1 Mature research and commercial products

5.2.2 Best research results

5.3 Diodes - Schottky better but still problematic

5.4 How CMOS and HEMT compete

5.4.1 Overview

5.4.2 CMOS and hybrid lll-V+CMOS approaches sub THz

5.4.3 6G CMOS design

5.4.4 PD-SOI CMOS and SiGe BiCMOS for 6G

5.4.5 High-Electron Mobility Transistor HEMT sub THz

5.5 Terahertz waveguides



6. Graphene and other 2D materials for 6G Communications

6.1 Overview of THz 2D materials

6.2 Graphene landscape

6.3 Supercapacitors, LiC and pseudocapacitors for 6G

6.3.1 Addressing problems

6.3.2 Pseudocapacitor materials, mechanisms: MXenes etc.

6.3.3 Flexible supercapacitors for 6G client devices: graphene, MXenes, V Manganese dioxide

6.4 Graphene transistor surrogates and metasurfaces

6.4.1 Gated graphene

6.4.2 Graphene plasmonics at THz

6.5 Graphene THz device structures

6.5.1 Graphene THz modulator

6.5.2 Silicon plasmon graphene SPG sub-THz emitter

6.5.3 Graphene splitter and router



7. Other materials: 6G Optical, electronic, electrical and micro-mechanical

7.1 Overview

7.2 14 applications of 46 elements and compounds in potential 6G communications compared

7.3 Some physical tuning material choices compared for metasurfaces

7.4 Semiconductor material choices

7.4.1 Lessons from 5G advances

7.4.2 Status of some 6G semiconductor and active layer candidates

7.4.3 lll-V compounds and SiGe

7.4.4 Photoactive materials for 6G around 1THz

7.5 Silicon carbide electro-optic modulator

7.6 Phase-Change Materials for 6G electronics overview

7.7 Vanadium dioxide for many 6G uses

7.7.1 Properties exploited

7.7.2 Developments for RIS tunability - review

7.7.3 Terahertz coding metasurface research trends

7.7.4 US DOE February 2022 onwards

7.8 Chalcogenide phase change materials

7.9 Liquid crystal polymers LCP Nematic liquid crystals NLC

7.9.1 Useful for 6G THz and optics

7.9.2 Current research trends

7.9.3 Future research trends

7.9.4 Advances in 2022

7.10 Materials for photovoltaics at 6G infrastructure and client devices

7.11 Micro- mechanics, MEMS and microfluidics for 6G



8. 6G Communications projects world wide involving material and component research

8.1 Overview

8.2 Leaders by expenditure and patents

8.3 Global: International Consortium for Development of High-Power THz Science and Technology

8.4 Canada

8.5 China

8.6 European Union with Finland important

8.7 Germany

8.8 India

8.9 Japan

8.10 Korea

8.11. North America

8.12 Pakistan

8.13 Taiwan

8.14 United Kingdom

8.15 USA



Companies Mentioned

AT&T

Ericsson

ETRI

Huawei

LG Electronics

Microsoft

NTTDoCoMo

Samsung

Samsung Electronics

SK Telecom

T-Mobile

Telus

Verizon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ze8xyt