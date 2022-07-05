New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Recent Innovations and Developments and Future Growth Opportunities in Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Technologies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290220/?utm_source=GNW





In response to the growing use of intermittent renewable sources and the rising energy demand, power T&D infrastructure has been evolving, particularly over the past 5 years.This This research service focuses on new technologies and infrastructure that will improve grid resilience through digitalization; establishing two-way communication between energy providers and energy consumers; data analytics; and automation.



The study includes an introduction to modern grids, and it discusses power T&D industry trends and analyzes the new technological developments in the electricity T&D industry.It also examines the major market participants and analyzes the smart grid T&D system patent landscape (highlighting the key patent owners/assignees and the patent jurisdictions with the highest activity).



The research service also highlights emerging growth opportunities in the electricity T&D industry.

