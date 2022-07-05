The Global Market for Carbon Nanomaterials in Energy Storage 2022-2032: Featuring Key Players CHASM, LG Energy Solution, Nanotech Energy, NAWA Technologies, NBD, OCSiAl and Others

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Carbon Nanomaterials in Energy Storage 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





With global energy demands ever-increasing, allied to efforts to reduce the use of fossil fuel and eliminate air pollution, it is now essential to provide efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly energy storage devices. The growing market for smart grid networks, electric vehicles (EVs), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) is also driving the market for improving the energy density of rechargeable batteries.

Rechargeable battery technologies (such as Li-ion, Li-S, Na-ion, and Li-O2 batteries) and supercapacitors are among the most promising power storage and supply systems in terms of their widespread applicability, and tremendous potential owing to their high energy and power densities. LIBs are currently the dominant mobile power sources for portable electronic devices used in cell phones and laptops.

Although great advances have been made, each type of battery still suffers from problems that seriously hinder the practical applications for example in commercial EVs and PHEVs. The performance of these devices is inherently tied to the properties of the materials used to build them. Carbon nanomaterials will play an important role in all aspects of the energy sector:

Lithium-ion batteries have shown great promise in portable electronics and electric vehicles due to their long lifespan and high safety. However, hurdles relating to the sluggish dynamics and poor cycling stability restrict the practical application. Carbon nanomaterials such as graphene and carbon nanotubes (CNTs), due to their significantly decreased particle size, effectively address these issues.





Advantages of nanomaterials include:

Nanoscale shortens lithium-ion diffusion length.

New reactions at the nanoscale are not possible with bulk materials.

Nanoscale combination with electronic conductive coating improves electronic transport.

Decreased mechanical stresses due to volume change lead to increased cyclability and lifetime.

Nanoscale enhances the electrode capability of Li storage.

The ordered mesoporous structure favors both Li storage and fast electrode kinetic.

Nano-structure enhances cycle stability.

Carbon nanomaterials are also finding application in Lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries, sodium-ion batteries, lithium-air batteries, magnesium batteries and paper, and flexible and stretchable batteries. Carbon nanomaterials have been widely investigated as effective electrodes in supercapacitors due to their high specific surface area, and excellent electrical and mechanical properties.



Applications of Carbon nanomaterials in batteries and supercapacitors include:

Electrodes in batteries and capacitors.

Anodes, cathodes and electrolytes in Li-ion (LIB) batteries.

Inks printable batteries and supercapacitors.

LIB cathodes.

Anode coatings to prevent corrosion.

Nanofiber-based polymeric battery separators.

Biodegradable green batteries.

Carbon nanomaterials covered in this report include:

Graphene

Multi-walled nanotubes (MWCNT)

Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)

Graphene quantum dots.

Nanodiamonds.

Carbon Nanofibers.

Report contents include:

Battery and supercapacitor market megatrends and market drivers.

Types of Carbon nanomaterials utilized in batteries, supercapacitors, and fuel cells.

Global market for in tons and revenues, historical and forecast to 2032, by Carbon nanomaterials types

Markets for Carbon nanomaterials in batteries, supercapacitors, and fuel cells including electric vehicles, UAVs, medical wearables, consumer wearables, and electronics.

126 in-depth company profiles. Companies profiled include CHASM, LG Energy Solution, Nanotech Energy, NAWA Technologies, NBD, OCSiAl, and many more.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Graphene In Energy Storage

1.1 Market overview

1.1. Commercialization

1.1. Market outlook for 2022 and beyon

1.2 Types of graphene

1.2. Intermediate products

1.3 Graphene in Batteries

1.4 Graphene in Fuel cell

1.5 Graphene in Supercapacitor

1.6 Graphene energy storage company profiles 65 (85 company profiles)



2 Carbon Nanotubes In Energy Storage

2.1 Market overview

2.2 Carbon nanotube materials

2.3 Intermediate products

2.4 Carbon nanotubes in batteries

2.5 Carbon nanotubes in Supercapacitor

2.6 Carbon nanotubes in Fuel cells



3 Carbon Nanofibers In Energy Storage

3.1 Properties

3.2 Carbon nanofibers in Batteries

3.3 Carbon nanofibers in Supercapacitor

3.4 Carbon nanofibers in Fuel cells

3.5 Carbon nanofibers energy storage company profiles236 (7 company profiles)



4 Nanodiamonds In Energy Storage

4.1 Type

4.2 Application

4.3 Nanodiamonds in Batteries

4.3.2 Global market demand for nanodiamonds in batteries to 2032 (tons

4.4 Nanodiamonds in Supercapacitors.

4.4.2 Global market demand for nanodiamonds in supercapacitors to 2032 (tons)

4.5 Nanodiamond energy storage company profiles 253 (3 company profiles)



