Global Airline Revenue Management Growth Opportunities

The study tracks the latest technologies and market trends that are key variables in determining the market size and forecast from 2021 to 2032.



The market is segmented by airlines’ annual passenger traffic (five tiers), fleet in service (five tiers), business models (two segments), and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East).Market forecasting up to 2032 is based on region and annual passenger traffic alone.



Airlines are increasingly focused on digitalization initiatives across all operational areas.Revenue management solutions are being upgraded with next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and Big Data analytics, to achieve optimal revenues for airlines.



Growth drivers for the global airline revenue management market include passenger traffic growth leading to more routes, the potential increase in future aircraft deliveries, and the development of new carriers.

