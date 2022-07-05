Global Enteric Disease Testing Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 2.45 billion by 2026

Chicago, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the "Enteric Disease Testing Market by Technology (Traditional and Rapid), End Use (Food (Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Dairy, Processed Foods, and Fruits & Vegetables) and Water), Pathogen Tested, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", The market for enteric disease testing is estimated at USD 1.8 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026. The increase in global food production impacts the food enteric disease testing market growth by increasing the number of food safety controls in each step from raw material procurement till the product reaches the consumers.

Consumers read about the number of outbreaks across the globe related to pathogens such as Listeria, Salmonella, and E. coli which leads to a rise in concern about the source of the food and safety hazards that could be associated with its consumption. In addition to this, globalization has had a major impact on food supply worldwide and has increased the global import & export of food products and agricultural commodities. This has further increased the risk of unsafe food reaching consumers in distant markets due to instances of cross-contamination, exposure to microorganisms, and other contaminants. This again increase the market for enteric disease testing globally.



The salmonella segment by pathogenic to account for the largest growth in the enteric disease testing market.



The salmonella segment dominated the enteric disease testing market. The type is mostly found in meat, poultry, milk, and eggs. Undercooked meat and eggs or raw dairy products have been responsible for major outbreaks of Salmonella foodborne illnesses. Other transmission routes of Salmonella in humans include cross-contamination and direct person-to-person transmission via touch. The US Centers for Disease Control gets about 42,000 reports of Salmonella each year. It is found to be common in the summer than in winter, with actual cases estimated to be more than 1.2 million.

By end use, the food is projected to account for the fastest growth in the enteric disease testing market.



Unsafe food is estimated to cause 600 million cases of foodborne diseases and 420,000 deaths every year worldwide, according to WHO. Foodborne diseases majorly tend to cause by Salmonella, which is recognized and monitored as foodborne infections. Increasing transportation of food products such as meat, seafood which provides scope for various processes ranging from packaging, handling, storing and transportation, leading to food infestation. All these factors lead to an increased chance of contamination of the food which in turn boost the market of enteric testing disease in food segment.

Rapid is projected to account for the fastest growth of the enteric disease testing market by technology over the forecast period.



Rapid technology in the food industry is used to monitor the count, type, and metabolites of microorganisms that lead to food spoilage, preservation, fermentation, safety, and foodborne pathogens. There is an increasing demand for rapid tests from food manufacturers to test an adequate number of samples in less time, thereby accelerating the supply chain activities. Further, rapid methods have higher accuracy, sensitivity, and ability to test a broad range of contaminants compared to traditional technology and simultaneously producing reliable results.

North America is projected to be the largest market in 2021 in terms of value.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the global enteric disease testing market worldwide, owing to a large number of food contamination cases caused by pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, and the increased number of foodborne disease outbreaks. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has been implementing various regulations to certify and ensure the quality and safety of food from biological and chemical threats. The established laboratories have been carrying out definitive testing through designated reference laboratories to test for hazardous agents such as B. anthracis and C. botulinum toxins.

The key players in this market include SGS SA (Switzerland), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Intertek Group plc. (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), Merck (US), Mérieux (US), TÜV SÜD (Germany), AsureQuality (New Zealand), Microbac Laboratories (US), Romer Labs (Austria), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), and Neogen (US).



