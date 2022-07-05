Global composite insulators market size to attain USD 3.22 billion valuation by 2028

Pune, India, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that Global composite insulators market was worth USD 2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to progress with a CAGR of 7.1% over 2022-2028 to reach a valuation of USD 3.22 billion by the year 2028.





Moving forward, the document also consists of insights about several market segments and key regions, along with growth rate and revenue contribution of sub-markets for the forecast period. At last, the report talks about prominent players of the industry, and emphasize on information about their product/service offerings as well as various measures to strengthen their foothold in the business sphere.

The industry is primarily driven by growing focus on grid network expansion, cognizance about the benefits of composite insulators, and large expenditures by regulatory authorities in the construction of efficient electric infrastructure.

Moreover, escalating investments in refurbishing old grid networks throughout industrialized countries, as well as increasing usage of smart grid technology are expected to augment industry trends in the coming years.

On the contrary, scarcity of experienced labor, technicians, and standard protocols may stifle the market growth over the analysis period of 2022-2028.

Market segment overview:

Based on product terrain, the market is branched into shackle, suspension, pin, and others. In terms of voltage, the industry is divided into medium voltage, high voltage, and low voltage. On the basis of application ambit, global composite insulators marketplace is classified into busbars, transformers, switchgear, transmission line, and others.

Speaking of installation type, the industry is categorized into railways, substation, transmission & distribution, and others. Among these, transmission & distribution segment is predicted to grow significantly over the analysis timeframe, owing to increasing demand for energy as a result of the growing population around the world. Furthermore, the railways segment is poised to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years, as composite insulators are widely utilized in rail transportation network.

Regional scope:

As per the report, Asia Pacific industry is slated to garner lucrative returns by 2028, due to high product demand as a result of favorable government policies and plans for urbanization, and growth in countries such as India, China, Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and South Korea.

Whereas United States market is predicted to rise steadily in the coming years, as a result of government measures to ensure a future of sustainable energy, as well as rising infrastructural spending.

Competitive dashboard:

TE Connectivity, GIPRO GmbH, Olectra Greentech Ltd., Deccan Enterprises Limited, Saravana Global Energy Limited, Spark Insulators Private Limited, Inael Electrical Systems S.A., ABB Group, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Siemens Energy AG, and General Electric Company are the leading players in global composite insulators market.

Global Composite Insulators Market, by Product (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Shackle

Suspension

Pin

Others

Global Composite Insulators Market, by Voltage (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Global Composite Insulators Market, by Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Busbars

Transformers

Switchgear

Transmission line

Others

Global Composite Insulators Market, by Installation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Railways

Substation

Transmission & Distribution

Others

Global Composite Insulators Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Composite Insulators Market, Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

TE Connectivity

GIPRO GmbH

Olectra Greentech Ltd.

Deccan Enterprises Limited

Saravana Global Energy Limited

Spark Insulators Private Limited

Inael Electrical Systems S.A.

ABB Group

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Siemens Energy AG

General Electric Company

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Composite Insulators Market, by Region, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Composite Insulators Market, by Voltage, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Composite Insulators Market, by Product, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Composite Insulators Market, by Installation, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Composite Insulators Market, by Application, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Composite Insulators Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Composite Insulators Market Dynamics

3.1. Composite Insulators Market Impact Analysis (2020-2028)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Expansion of power transmission and distribution sector

3.1.1.2. The rising implementation of smart grid technologies

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. When exposed to the atmosphere, the efficiency of the device is reduced due to chemical changes

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Significant investment in updating electrical infrastructure

Chapter 4. Global Composite Insulators Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Composite Insulators Market, by Voltage

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Composite Insulators Market by Voltage, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Composite Insulators Market Estimates & Forecasts by Voltage, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. Composite Insulators Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. High Voltage

6.4.2. Medium Voltage

6.4.3. Low Voltage

Chapter 7. Global Composite Insulators Market, by Product

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Composite Insulators Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Composite Insulators Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

7.4. Composite Insulators Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Pin

7.4.2. Suspension

7.4.3. Shackle

7.4.4. Others

Chapter 8. Global Composite Insulators Market, by Installation

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Composite Insulators Market by Installation, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Composite Insulators Market Estimates & Forecasts by Installation, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

8.4. Composite Insulators Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Transmission and Distribution

8.4.2. Substation

8.4.3. Railways

8.4.4. Others

Chapter 9. Global Composite Insulators Market, by Application

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Composite Insulators Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Composite Insulators Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

9.4. Composite Insulators Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Transmission Line

9.4.2. Switchgear

9.4.3. Transformers

9.4.4. Busbars

9.4.5. Others

Chapter 10. Global Composite Insulators Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Composite Insulators Market Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 - 2028

Global Composite insulators market is earmarked to observe significant impetus by 2028, driven by the rising need for, and hefty investments towards refurbishment of grid networks. Additionally, growing adoption of smart grid technology is also slated to foster industry outlook. According to International Energy Agency, it was reported that the electricity grid investments were anticipated to surpass USD 290 billion in 2021. The level of grid investment in the Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario are estimated to triple by 2030, especially for smart grids, which would account for nearly 40% of the total investments in this decade. Geographically, the industry is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Out of these regions, the Middle East and Africa composite insulators market would grow at a rate of 8% over the forecast period.



