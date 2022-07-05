Data Center Support Infrastructure Global Market Report 2022: Global Data Center Support Infrastructure Market to Reach $75.8 Billion by 2024

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Support Infrastructure - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Data Center Support Infrastructure Market to Reach $75.8 Billion by 2024

Data center support infrastructure refers to the additional space and equipment that is required for supporting the operations of data centers. Support infrastructure includes power transformers, generators, uninterruptible power source (UPS), chillers or cooling systems, air distribution systems and air conditioning systems, among others.

As an important functional system of the entire data center, data center support infrastructure comprises power, security, cooling, monitoring and measurement systems, all of which are designed to provide assistance in managing the data center`s core operations. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Center Support Infrastructure is projected to reach US$75.8 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% over the analysis period.



Growth in the global market is being fueled by the rapidly rising volumes of data that needs to be stored and processed in a reliable and efficient manner. Rapid rise in demand for cloud storage services, increase in online and mobile computing services and the rapidly rising use of social media platforms are leading to a significant increase in the number of data centers worldwide, driving market growth.

The need for storage equipment is also rising in line with the growing volumes of Internet users, thus enhancing the need for data centers and support infrastructure solutions. Industries such as BFSI, IT & Telecom and Healthcare are leading adopters of data centers, which are vital for managing a broad array of mission critical applications requiring basic storage to high performance computing.

North America leads the market on account of technological advances along with favorable developments in the market. Increasing adoption of eco-friendly and cost-efficient data center cooling solutions by companies across the region is anticipated to continue propelling the market in the coming years. The market in Asia-Pacific is gaining from proliferation of smart phones and penetration of the Internet that are generating significant volumes of data and creating the requirement of facilities to store and process the data.





Sustained Demand for Data Center Services Widens Opportunities for Data Center Support Infrastructure Market

Data Center Workloads Continue to Surge Globally

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Data Center Demand

Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Robust Demand for Data Center Storage Amplifies Data Center Workloads

Global Data Center Storage Capacity: Amount of Data Stored in Data Centers (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Need for Top of Class Data Center Power Solutions Accelerates Market Expansion

Global Data Center Power Market Revenues by End-Use Sector (in %): 2019

Global Data Center UPS Market Size Breakdown by Small Data Centers, Medium Data Centers, and Large Data Centers for 2019

Soaring Investments on Data Center Cooling Systems Drive Overall Market Momentum

World Data Center Cooling Market Revenues Breakdown (in %) by Structure for 2019

Asia-Pacific to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Focus on Energy Efficient Data Center Operations Throws the Spotlight on Cooling Innovations

Increased Emphasis on Data Center Security Underpins Revenue Growth

Enterprises Step Up Datacenter Security Investments

Growing Number and Magnitude of Datacenter Security Breaches Fuels Demand for Datacenter Security

Number of Data Breaches in the US for the Years 2015-2018

Top Data Center Security Breaches: A Review

Logical Data Center Security Solutions Score Over Physical Data Center Security Solutions

Global Data Center Security Solutions Market Breakdown (in %) by Logical Security Solutions and Physical Security Solutions Segments: 2019

Data Center Monitoring & Measurement Technologies: Major Revenue Contributors

Elimination of Unnecessary Infrastructure & Focus on Consolidation

Identification of Underutilized Servers

Modernization Initiatives of Government & Public Sector Data Centers Widen Business Prospects

High Growth Prospects in Banking and Financial Services Data Centers

Novel Growth Opportunities Prevail in Power & Energy Sector

Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Augment Business Case

Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the Period 2015-2021

Advanced Data Center Infrastructure Solutions for Hyperscale Requirements

AI and ML Come to the Fore to Reinforce Data Center Support Infrastructure Marketplace

