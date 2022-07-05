New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiber Optic Test Equipment Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290213/?utm_source=GNW

In particular, discussion covers the product areas that will bolster growth during this time frame. To complete this analysis, Frost & Sullivan spoke with senior management at FOTE manufacturers and conducted secondary research. Discussion highlights:In-depth analysis with market sizing of product segments: optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR), optical light source (OLS), optical power meter (OPM), fiber inspection probe (FIP), optical loss test set (OLTS), remote fiber test system (RFTS), optical spectrum analyzer (OSA), and others. Others include polarization mode dispersion (PMD) test equipment, tunable laser (TL), coarse wavelength division multiplexing (CWDM), dense wave division multiplexing (DWDM), and chromatic dispersion (CD).Regional perspective of demand patterns in advanced and emerging markets: North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of World.Application segment analysis: research & development (R&D), manufacturing, and field.End-user analysis: Telecommunication companies and carriers, enterprises, cable television service providers, government and defense, fiber-optic component (FO comp) and cable manufacturers, and independent research laboratories (IR labs). The research also includes market growth forecasts by region and by segment as well as an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape including vendors’ market share.With new technologies introduced, test equipment is getting more innovative and priced higher than basic instruments. Vendors that are able to offer a variety of benchtop and portable instruments will be able to balance their portfolios and address end-user applications and customer needs accordingly. This study offers a holistic picture of the top opportunities and challenges the FOTE test equipment vendors face globally.

Author: Sujan Sami

