Global Extended Detection and Response Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Adoption of Managed XDR Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Extended Detection and Response Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Government, Retail and eCommerce) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The XDR market size is projected to grow from USD 985 Million in 2022 to USD 2,358 Million by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period.
The growing scale of cyberattacks has heightened the need for XDR solutions as they offer better visibility into the cyber threat landscape. Some of the key trends and opportunities that drive the market growth are evolving cyber threat landscape; the need for real time monitoring, visibility, analysis, and response across security stacks; shift from the usage of EDR to XDR solutions; growing use of AI/ ML powered XDR solutions; and heightened adoption of manager XDR.
By organization size, the SMEs segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
SMEs are moving toward the adoption of XDR solutions and services, as it is one of the best approaches to protect business operations from advanced threats. The XDR market for the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR - as compared to large enterprises - due to the increasing sophistication of cyber attacks. XDR is the best fit for SMEs as cost-effectiveness is the biggest advantage.
Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period
The cloud deployment offers is inexpensive, scalable, and offers 24/7 support services. End-users are migrating from the use of traditional on-premises XDR solutions to hosted XDR solutions. XDR uses the cloud deployment model to scale to meet the data analysis needs - this helps in the identification of advanced persistent threats or other cyber attacks. For example, Google Cloud and Cybereason's cloud-native XDR solution enhances the speed and efficacy to defend against cyber threats. Some of the key vendors offering on-premises and cloud XDR deployment modes are Secureworks, IBM, Trellix, Cisco, and eSentire.
Based on vertical, the BFSI segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
The BFSI industry is a lucrative target for frauds and external threat actors. Its customer base uses facilities such as mobile banking, internet banking, and online banking. XDR solutions help in delivering holistic visibility into the entire BFSI security ecosystem. Financial organizations particularly use XDR solutions to protect critical customer and employee data. Financial services are looking forward to deploy XDR as it extends protection beyond endpoints to provide detection and response across networks or cloud.
Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
According to a survey by Palo Alto Networks, enterprises across four countries in Asia Pacific: Australia, China, India, and Singapore, revealed that insecure interfaces and APIs, data breaches, data losses, and misconfigurations are the top cybersecurity risks in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Extended Detection and Response Market
4.2 Market, by Component, 2022
4.3 Market, by Region, 2022-2027
4.4 Market, by Vertical, 2022-2027
4.5 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Evolving Cyber Threat Landscape
5.2.1.2 Need for Real-Time Monitoring, Visibility, Analysis, and Response Across Security Stacks
5.2.1.3 Shift from Edr to Xdr
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Trust Among Enterprises to Allow Full Control of System Architecture to Xdr Providers
5.2.2.2 Xdr Deployment Issues
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Use of Ml/Ai-Powered Xdr Services
5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Managed Xdr
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Xdr and Vendor-Lock in Period
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Xdr Ecosystem Analysis
5.5 Patent Analysis
5.6 Pricing Analysis
5.6.1 Selling Prices of Key Players, by Team Size and Endpoints
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.8 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
5.8.1 Key Stakeholders in the Buying Process
5.9 Use Cases
5.9.1 Gkn Wheels & Structures Chose Securework's Managed Xdr Solutions for All-Time Proactive Monitoring for Security Events
5.9.2 Think Whole Person Healthcare Chose Palo Alto Networks Cortex Xdr for Endpoint Protection
5.9.3 Carbery Group Deployed Trend Micro's Managed Xdr Services
5.10 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers
5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.12 Regulatory Landscape
5.12.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.13 Key Conferences & Events in 2022
6 Extended Detection and Response Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Solutions: Market Drivers
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Services: Market Drivers
7 Extended Detection and Response Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On-Premises
7.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers
7.3 Cloud
7.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers
8 Extended Detection and Response Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers
9 Extended Detection and Response Market, by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers
9.3 Government
9.3.1 Government: Market Drivers
9.4 Manufacturing
9.4.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers
9.5 Energy & Utilities
9.5.1 Energy & Utilities: Market Drivers
9.6 Healthcare
9.6.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers
9.7 Retail & Ecommerce
9.7.1 Retail & Ecommerce: Market Drivers
9.8 Information Technology & Information Technology-Enabled Services
9.8.1 Information Technology & Information Technology Enabled Services: Extended Detection and Response Market Drivers
9.9 Other Verticals
10 Extended Detection and Response Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Historical Revenue Analysis
11.3 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players
11.4 Market Structure
11.5 Ranking of Key Players
11.6 Competitive Scenario
11.6.1 Recent Developments
11.7 Market Evaluation Framework
11.8 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.8.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant Definitions and Methodology
11.9 Competitive Benchmarking
11.9.1 Company Footprint
11.10 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.10.1 Stars
11.10.2 Emerging Leaders
11.10.3 Pervasive Players
11.10.4 Participants
11.11 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant
11.11.1 Progressive Companies
11.11.2 Responsive Companies
11.11.3 Dynamic Companies
11.11.4 Starting Blocks
11.12 Competitive Benchmarking
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Trend Micro
12.1.2 Microsoft
12.1.3 Bitdefender
12.1.4 Palo Alto Networks
12.1.5 Crowdstrike
12.1.6 Sentinelone
12.1.7 Ibm
12.1.8 Trellix
12.1.9 Secureworks
12.1.10 Cisco
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Sophos
12.2.2 Broadcom
12.2.3 Cybereason
12.2.4 Elastic
12.2.5 Fortinet
12.2.6 At&T
12.2.7 Esentire
12.2.8 Qualys
12.2.9 Blueshift
12.2.10 Rapid7
12.2.11 Exabeam
12.3 Startup Players
12.3.1 Cynet
12.3.2 Lmntrix
12.3.3 Hunters
12.3.4 Confluera
13 Adjacent Markets
14 Appendix
