InvestmentPitch Media Video Features Nextleaf Solutions, a Federally Regulated Manufacturer and Distributor of Cannabis Extracts Including Vapes and Oils

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestmentPitch Media video features Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) (FSE:L0MA), a federally regulated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis extracts including vapes and oils. Nextleaf, the first publicly traded company to be issued a U.S. patent for the industrial extraction and purification of cannabinoids, has been issued 18 U.S. patents, and over 95 patents globally, on cannabinoid processing including distillation and acetylation.



The company is a low-cost producer of cannabis oils, and supplier of THC and CBD ingredients to qualified wholesale partners across Canada, which it produces at its multi-patented closed loop extraction plant in a Vancouver suburb, where it transforms cannabis and hemp biomass into high-purity distillate at an industrial scale. Extracts and cannabinoid ingredients produced through the company’s patented process are versatile, and suitable for a wide variety of formulations due to their stability, purity, and neutral characteristics making them the ideal ingredients for anything from vapes, to beverages, edibles, topicals, and more.

In May 2021, the company entered the branded consumer products sector with the acquisition of all rights associated with the award-winning, prohibition-era brand, "Glacial Gold", a previous category leader in speciality concentrates and extracts, with market validated formulations.

Through its Specialty Molecules division, the company recently produced THC-O under the company's Health Canada Research Licence in anticipation of commercialization. The company is of the understanding that THC-O is not subject to excise tax as it does not meet the definition of "Total THC" as defined under the Excise Act 2001, which is aligned with the definition of the same in the Cannabis Act.

