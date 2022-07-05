Global wearable brain devices market size to grow substantially over 2022-2028

Pune, India, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global wearable brain devices market is expected to register a strong CAGR and generate lucrative turns during 2022-2028. The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, the surging geriatric population, rising clinical research activities, and technological advancements have impelled the demand for the product, which in turn is stimulating the overall global wearable brain devices market outlook.









The study estimates market sizes for various segments and regions in previous years, using verified research methodologies. The document also includes accessible prospects for stakeholders to invest in micro-markets, as well as a full examination of the competitive landscape which is based on company portfolio, manufacturing capabilities, major developments, and geographical reach.

For the record, neurological issues are mostly found among the elderly population, particularly those aged 55 and above. This age group is mostly linked to negative health outcomes, including high mortality rates, institutionalization, disabilities, and hospitalization, which in turn has augmented the demand for wearable EEG devices across the globe.

However, high costs of these devices is likely to be a major hindrance for the overall market development.

Outlining the market segmentations

Based on channel type, the market is bifurcated into multichannels, 5 channel type, 12 channel type, 32 channel type, and others.

Moving on to the applications landscape, the market is segmented into AR/VR gaming settings, medical settings, and others.

With regards to end-user terrain, global wearable brain devices market sphere is categorized into athletes & military personnel, intensive care units, research academics, diagnostic centers, neurology centers, assisted living facilities, homecare settings, transportation & construction, ambulatory surgical centers, and hospitals & clinicsS.

Regional outlook

The increased prevalence of Parkinson's illness and epilepsy can be blamed for the increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures. Technological improvements have also aided the region's Application market expansion. As a result, throughout the projection period, North America is likely to dominate the entire regional market. Increased healthcare spending in North America may also attract new and existing rivals.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR throughout the projection period due to the availability of required healthcare insurance, technological developments, and higher healthcare expenditure. Two of the Asia Pacific region's growing economies include Singapore and South Korea.

Global Wearable Brain Devices Channel Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Multichannels

5-Channel Type

12-Channel Type

Others

Global Wearable Brain Devices Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

AR/VR Gaming Settings

Medical Setting

Others

Global Wearable Brain Devices Market End-user Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Athletes and Military Personnel

Assisted Living Facilities

Intensive Care Units

Homecare Settings

Research and Academics

Transportation and Construction

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ACs)

Neurology Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Global Wearable Brain Devices Market Regional Contribution (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Wearable Brain Devices Market Competition Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Dreem

Bitbrain Technologies

Cognionics Inc.

Brain Applications Company

BioSerenity

Brain scientific

Neurolief Inc.

Kerenel

Emotiv Inc.

