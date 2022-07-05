New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290956/?utm_source=GNW

Severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) affects the respiratory system and develops into respiratory failure. Patients with pre-existing chronic lung disorders, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), are thought to be at high risk of death. Patients with IPF often suffer from acute exacerbation (AE), a significant part of which is assumed to be triggered by respiratory viral infection. The study “COVID-19-Triggered Acute Exacerbation of IPF, an Underdiagnosed Clinical Entity With Two-Peaked Respiratory Failure: A Case Report and Literature Review” published in February 2022 stated that COVID-19 patients with pre-existing interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), especially fibrotic ILDs, are at very high risk of death. The study also assessed that decreased lung function and a diagnosis of IPF have been reported as risk factors of developing acute exacerbation of pre-existing ILDs leading to increased mortality of COVID-19 patients. Therefore, this study indicted that COVID-19 patients faced comorbidities with IPF thereby increasing the demand for its therapeutics, thus impacting the market growth.



With the increase in prevalence and incidence rate of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease, there is a continuous demand for innovative and affordable treatments due to which public authorities, government organizations and key market players are focusing more on the development of effective treatment solutions. Thus, there is increasing research and development activities in the market which is expected to propel the market growth during study period. In April 2022, Curebase initiated the pilot phase of COMPANION, the first clinical investigation of a new digital therapeutic (DTx) for patients with IPF, a rare lung disease. The COMPANION study is a randomized, controlled, parallel-group clinical investigation evaluating the impact of Vicore’s digital cognitive behavioural therapy on psychological symptom burden, specifically anxiety and depressive symptoms, in adults diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (dCBT IPF). Thus, rising technological advancements to minimize the burden on IPF patients will bolster the market growth.



Additionally, as elderly people is more prone to getting affected by IPF, the rise in geriatric population will also boost the market. As per the World Population Ageing Report 2020 highlights published by United Nations Department Of Economic and Social Affairs, globally, there were 727 million persons aged 65 years or over in the world in 2020. This number is projected to more than double, reaching over 1.5 billion in 2050. Thus, expected increase in geriatric population will increase the burden of IPF thereby propelling the market growth.



Key Market Trends



Pirfenidone Holds Significant Share in the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market



Pirfenidone is an orally administered drug with antifibrotic, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant effects. This drug is used to slow down the disease progression in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The rising research and development activities and rising adoption of strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and investments by key market players associated with the drug pirfenidone are expected to contribute to the studied market growth over the study period.



For instance, in May 2022, the company Sandoz announced the United States launch of generic pirfenidone which is a AB-rated (fully substitutable) equivalent to Genentech’s Esbriet for the treatment of patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Moreover, in June 2021, the company Genentech, a member of the Roche Group had announced the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) and granted Priority Review for Esbriet (pirfenidone).) In June 2022, another company Accord Healthcare, Inc also announced the addition of Pirfenidone to its oral solid products portfolio. This new drug is therapeutically equivalent to Genentech’s Esbriet and approved to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)



As per the study article ‘The effects and safety of pirfenidone in the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis: a meta-analysis and systematic review’ published in the European Journal of Medical Research in October 2021, the drug Pirfenidone is proved to be beneficial to prolong the progression-free survival (PFS) of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) patients and improve lung function. However, more high-quality randomized controlled trials (RCTs) are still needed to provide reliable evidence for the treatment of IPF.



Furthermore, as per the study article Efficacy and safety of pirfenidone in the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients published in National Institute of Health 2021, the drug Pirfenidone can provide survival benefits for patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Moreover, the other company Alembic Pharma gets United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval to market Pirfenidone tablets. Hence, the rising product launches and acquisitions by key market players are likely to contribute significantly to segment growth.



North America Dominates the Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market



The market for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in North America is expected to experience lucrative growth during the study period due to the rising burden of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and technological advancements in treatment in the studied market. In addition, the product launches and strategic initiatives by key market players will also contribute to the market growth.



In January 2022, a research study published titled "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: An Update on Pathogenesis"stated that idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a progressive, lethal fibrotic lung disease that occurs primarily in middle-aged and elderly adults. It is a major cause of morbidity and mortality. With an increase in life expectancy, the economic burden of IPF is expected to continuously rise in the near future. IPF primarily occurs in middle-aged and elderly adults. In the United States, the median age of newly diagnosed patients is 62 years, and 54% are male. According to the Administration of Community Living’s 2020 Profile of Older Americans, published in May 2021, reports that in 2019, in the United States there is about 54.1 million population aged 65 years or above and the count will become 94.7 million by 2060. Hence, increasing the prevalence of the disease is one of the critical factors for market growth.



The product launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions will help the companies in expanding their product offering and geographical footprints, thereby contributing to the lucrative growth of the market. In February 2020, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and its partner BioMotiv launched a new company called Anteros Pharmaceuticals that will focus on investigating drugs with a specific focus on idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The intellectual property behind Anteros was first developed by Yale University and in-licensed by Bristol-Myers Squibb and subsequently assigned to Anteros. Similarly, in September 2020, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company acquired Forbius for its TGF-beta program, including its lead investigational asset AVID200, currently in Phase 1 for oncology and fibrosis.



In May 2022, Sandoz launched its generic pirfenidone, the first AB-rated (fully substitutable) equivalent to Genentech’s Esbriet, to treat patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). This prescription oral medicine is immediately available to patients via specialty pharmacies, with a USD 0 co-pay program for eligible patients. The availability of generic medicine would increase the demand for treatment thus increasing the market growth. Thus, due to the abovementioned factors, the studied market is expected to witness significant growth.



Competitive Landscape



The market is competitive and consists of a few major players. In February 2020, Roche successfully completed its purchase of Promedior Inc., along with its entire portfolio of fibrotic disease therapeutics. Companies, like Afferent Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, FibroGen, Genentech USA Inc., Jubilant Cadista, Merck & Co. Inc., Prometic Life Sciences, among others, hold the substantial market share in the market.



