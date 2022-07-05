Renewable Energy Market Report 2022: COP26 Investment Pledges by over 100 Nations Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renewable Energy Market (with COVID-19 & COP26 Impacts) & Technologies - 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the 2022-2032 Renewable Energy market is driven by the following factors:

Widespread and urgent replacement of fossil energy by renewable energies is crucial to control climate change.

A massive cumulative 2020-2032 market of $10.1 Trillion.

The COP26 investment pledges by over 100 nations.

Creation of a multi-trillion renewable energy industry.

Governments subsidize investments in Renewable Energy projects.

Energy security needs for fossil fuel importing countries.

Unprecedented public support drives politicians to invest in Renewable Energy projects.

Cost reduction, driven by mass production, competition and innovation.

The Global Renewable Energy market size data is analyzed via five independent perspectives.

1. By 8 Technologies:

Biomass

Geothermal

Hydropower

Marine Power

Solar PV

Concentrating Solar Power (CSP)

Wind Power

Other renewable technologies

2. By 8 Vertical (Applications) Markets:

Energy Efficient Buildings

Energy-Efficient Transportation

Industry

EV Charging Infrastructure

Heat Pumps

Hydrogen Electrolysis & Infrastructure

Direct Uses & District Heating

Other End Users/Applications

3. By 5 Revenue Source Markets:

Planning & Consulting Services

Turnkey Systems

Aftersale Maintenance

Upgrades

Training Services

4. By 5 Regional Markets:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

5. By 60 National Markets





Key Topics Covered:

Volume One

1 Executive Summary

2 R&D, Business and Investment Opportunities

3 COP26 & COVID-19 Implications

4 Traded Renewable Energy Companies

5 Renewable Energy Projects, Financing & Loans

5.1 The Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF)

6 Renewable Energy Industry Value Chain

7 Renewable Energy Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE)

8 Renewable Energy Market Drivers

9 Renewable Energy Market Inhibitors

10 Renewable Energy Market: SWOT Analysis

TECHNOLOGY MARKETS

11 Global Renewable Energy Technology Markets

12 Modern Biomass Market - 2018-2032

13 Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032

14 Hydropower Market - 2018-2032

15 Marine Power Market - 2018-2032

16 Solar PV Market - 2018-2032

17 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market - 2018-2032

18 Wind Power Market - 2018-2032

19 Other Technologies Market - 2018-2032

MARKET BY END USER / APPLICATION

20 Global Renewable Energy Market by End User / Application

20.1 Renewable Energy Market Size by Application - 2018-2032

20.2 Renewable Energy Market Dynamics - 2018-2032

20.3 Global Market Breakdown - 2018-2032

21 Residential Buildings Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032

21.1 Residential Buildings Renewable Energy Market Background

21.2 Global Residential Buildings Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032

21.2.1 Residential Buildings Market - 2018-2032

21.2.2 Residential Buildings Renewable Energy Market Dynamics - 2018-2032

22 Other Buildings Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032

22.1 Other Buildings Renewable Energy Market Background

22.2 Global Other Buildings Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032

22.2.1 Other Buildings Market - 2018-2032

22.2.2 Other Buildings Renewable Energy Market Dynamics - 2018-2032

23 Transportation Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032

23.1 Transportation Renewable Energy Market Background

23.2 Global Transportation Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032

23.2.1 Transportation Market - 2018-2032

23.2.2 Transportation Renewable Energy Market Dynamics - 2018-2032

24 Cement, Metals & Chemical Industries Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032

24.1 Cement, Metals & Chemical Industries Renewable Energy Market Background

24.1.1 Cement, Metals & Chemical Industries Market - 2018-2032

24.1.2 Cement, Metals & Chemical Industries Renewable Energy Market Dynamics - 2018-2032

25 Other Industries Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032

25.1 Other Industries Renewable Energy Market Background

25.2 Global Other Industries Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032

25.2.1 Other Industries Market - 2018-2032

25.2.2 Other Industries Renewable Energy Market Dynamics - 2018-2032

26 Commercial Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032

26.1 Global Commercial Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032

26.1.1 Commercial Market - 2018-2032

26.1.2 Commercial Renewable Energy Market Dynamics - 2018-2032

27 Direct Uses & District Heating Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032

27.1 Direct Uses & District Heating Renewable Energy Market Background

27.2 Global Direct Uses & District Heating Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032

27.2.1 Direct Uses & District Heating Market - 2018-2032

27.2.2 Direct Uses & District Heating Renewable Energy Market Dynamics - 2018-2032

28 Other End Users/Applications Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032





REVENUE SOURCE MARKETS

29 Global Renewable Energy Market by Revenue Source

REGIONAL MARKETS

30 Regional Renewable Energy Markets

31 North America Renewable Energy Market

32 Latin America Renewable Energy Market

33 Europe Renewable Energy Market

34 Middle East & Africa Renewable Energy Market

35 Asia-Pacific Renewable Energy Market

Volume Two

NATIONAL MARKETS

Companies Mentioned

Aalborg CSP

Abengoa

Acciona

Acciona Energy

ACWA Power

Alstom

Andritz Hydro

Ansaldo Energia

AREVA

Areva

Atb Riva Calzoni

B Fouress

BDR Thermea

BHEL

Bornay

Bosch Thermotechnology

BrightSource Energy

Carrier

China Guodian Corporation

Several Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aoc2br