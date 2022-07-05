Renewable Energy Market Report 2022: COP26 Investment Pledges by over 100 Nations Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renewable Energy Market (with COVID-19 & COP26 Impacts) & Technologies - 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the 2022-2032 Renewable Energy market is driven by the following factors:
- Widespread and urgent replacement of fossil energy by renewable energies is crucial to control climate change.
- A massive cumulative 2020-2032 market of $10.1 Trillion.
- The COP26 investment pledges by over 100 nations.
- Creation of a multi-trillion renewable energy industry.
- Governments subsidize investments in Renewable Energy projects.
- Energy security needs for fossil fuel importing countries.
- Unprecedented public support drives politicians to invest in Renewable Energy projects.
- Cost reduction, driven by mass production, competition and innovation.
The Global Renewable Energy market size data is analyzed via five independent perspectives.
1. By 8 Technologies:
- Biomass
- Geothermal
- Hydropower
- Marine Power
- Solar PV
- Concentrating Solar Power (CSP)
- Wind Power
- Other renewable technologies
2. By 8 Vertical (Applications) Markets:
- Energy Efficient Buildings
- Energy-Efficient Transportation
- Industry
- EV Charging Infrastructure
- Heat Pumps
- Hydrogen Electrolysis & Infrastructure
- Direct Uses & District Heating
- Other End Users/Applications
3. By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
- Planning & Consulting Services
- Turnkey Systems
- Aftersale Maintenance
- Upgrades
- Training Services
4. By 5 Regional Markets:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
5. By 60 National Markets
Key Topics Covered:
Volume One
1 Executive Summary
2 R&D, Business and Investment Opportunities
3 COP26 & COVID-19 Implications
4 Traded Renewable Energy Companies
5 Renewable Energy Projects, Financing & Loans
5.1 The Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF)
6 Renewable Energy Industry Value Chain
7 Renewable Energy Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE)
8 Renewable Energy Market Drivers
9 Renewable Energy Market Inhibitors
10 Renewable Energy Market: SWOT Analysis
TECHNOLOGY MARKETS
11 Global Renewable Energy Technology Markets
12 Modern Biomass Market - 2018-2032
13 Geothermal Energy Market - 2018-2032
14 Hydropower Market - 2018-2032
15 Marine Power Market - 2018-2032
16 Solar PV Market - 2018-2032
17 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market - 2018-2032
18 Wind Power Market - 2018-2032
19 Other Technologies Market - 2018-2032
MARKET BY END USER / APPLICATION
20 Global Renewable Energy Market by End User / Application
20.1 Renewable Energy Market Size by Application - 2018-2032
20.2 Renewable Energy Market Dynamics - 2018-2032
20.3 Global Market Breakdown - 2018-2032
21 Residential Buildings Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032
21.1 Residential Buildings Renewable Energy Market Background
21.2 Global Residential Buildings Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032
21.2.1 Residential Buildings Market - 2018-2032
21.2.2 Residential Buildings Renewable Energy Market Dynamics - 2018-2032
22 Other Buildings Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032
22.1 Other Buildings Renewable Energy Market Background
22.2 Global Other Buildings Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032
22.2.1 Other Buildings Market - 2018-2032
22.2.2 Other Buildings Renewable Energy Market Dynamics - 2018-2032
23 Transportation Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032
23.1 Transportation Renewable Energy Market Background
23.2 Global Transportation Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032
23.2.1 Transportation Market - 2018-2032
23.2.2 Transportation Renewable Energy Market Dynamics - 2018-2032
24 Cement, Metals & Chemical Industries Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032
24.1 Cement, Metals & Chemical Industries Renewable Energy Market Background
24.1.1 Cement, Metals & Chemical Industries Market - 2018-2032
24.1.2 Cement, Metals & Chemical Industries Renewable Energy Market Dynamics - 2018-2032
25 Other Industries Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032
25.1 Other Industries Renewable Energy Market Background
25.2 Global Other Industries Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032
25.2.1 Other Industries Market - 2018-2032
25.2.2 Other Industries Renewable Energy Market Dynamics - 2018-2032
26 Commercial Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032
26.1 Global Commercial Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032
26.1.1 Commercial Market - 2018-2032
26.1.2 Commercial Renewable Energy Market Dynamics - 2018-2032
27 Direct Uses & District Heating Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032
27.1 Direct Uses & District Heating Renewable Energy Market Background
27.2 Global Direct Uses & District Heating Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032
27.2.1 Direct Uses & District Heating Market - 2018-2032
27.2.2 Direct Uses & District Heating Renewable Energy Market Dynamics - 2018-2032
28 Other End Users/Applications Renewable Energy Market - 2018-2032
REVENUE SOURCE MARKETS
29 Global Renewable Energy Market by Revenue Source
REGIONAL MARKETS
30 Regional Renewable Energy Markets
31 North America Renewable Energy Market
32 Latin America Renewable Energy Market
33 Europe Renewable Energy Market
34 Middle East & Africa Renewable Energy Market
35 Asia-Pacific Renewable Energy Market
Volume Two
NATIONAL MARKETS
Companies Mentioned
- Aalborg CSP
- Abengoa
- Acciona
- Acciona Energy
- ACWA Power
- Alstom
- Andritz Hydro
- Ansaldo Energia
- AREVA
- Areva
- Atb Riva Calzoni
- B Fouress
- BDR Thermea
- BHEL
- Bornay
- Bosch Thermotechnology
- BrightSource Energy
- Carrier
- China Guodian Corporation
- Several Others
