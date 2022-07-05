The Worldwide 3D Technology Industry is Expected to Reach $703.4 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Technology Market By Product, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D technology market size is projected to reach $703.4 billion by 2030 from $171.4 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030. 3D printing technology enables rapid prototyping technology to become a popular technology in the past few years. As input material capabilities are expanding, it is ultimately resulting in lower cost of technology usage for small businesses. Traditional manufacturing processes normally follow steps such as casting, forging and milling; but with the help of 3D selective laser melting technology, it is possible to develop most complex models.



Also, 3D printing technology is expected to change manufacturing processes. Moreover, it will help to produce the product as per customer requirements. Luxurious motor cycle can be made using combination of CNC machine and 3D printing technology.



The prominent factors that impact the 3D technology market growth are rise in demand for 3D technology in entertainment industry, surge in demand for 3D technology-based devices in consumer electronics, and government initiatives toward the use of 3D product. However, high maintenance costs of 3D devices restricts the market growth. On the contrary, high adoption of 3D cameras, scanners, sensors, printers, and displays in military and defense is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Therefore, these factors are expected to affect the global 3D technology industry during the forecast period.



The 3D technology market share is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. By product, the market is categorized into 3D printing, 3D glasses, 3D display, 3D imaging, 3D camera, and 3D scanner. Depending on application, it is separated into media & entertainment, automotive, industrial, healthcare, military & defense, and others.



Region-wise, the 3D technology market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).North America is dominating the market, due to an increase in adoption of enhanced technologies in industrial sectors.



Competitive analysis and profiles of the major 3D technology market players, such as 3D Systems Corporation, American Paper Optics, Autodesk Inc., ExOne Company, Panasonic Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH, Hexagon AB, Vicon Motion Systems Ltd., are focusing their investment on technologically advanced, cost-effective, and more secure products and solutions for various applications.

Key Findings Of The Study

By product, in 2020, the 3D display segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 165% during the forecast period

By product, the 3D printing segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Germany was the major shareholder in the Europe 3D technology market revenue, accounting for approximately 25% share in 2020

The key players profiled in the report include 3D Systems Corporation, American Paper Optics, Autodesk Inc., ExOne Company, Panasonic Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH, Hexagon AB, and Vicon Motion Systems Ltd, These players have adopted various strategies, such as partnership, agreement, collaboration, and product launch, to expand their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Landscape

Chapter 4:3D Technology Market, by Product

Chapter 5:3D Technology Market, by Application

Chapter 6:3D Technology Market, by Region



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. 3D Systems Corporation

