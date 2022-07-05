Dental Laboratories Market Report 2022: Developing Markets to Register a Higher Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Laboratories Market by Material (Metal Ceramic, CAD/CAM Material (Zirconia, Glass Ceramic)), Equipment (Milling Equipment, CAD/CAM System, 3D Printing System, Scanner, Furnace), Prosthetics (Bridge, Crown, Veeners, Denture) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental laboratories market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is primarily driven by factors such as rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of edentulism, development of technologically advanced solutions, growing dental tourism in the emerging markets, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, increasing outsourcing of customization, and the increasing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies.



The Metal-ceramics segment held the largest share during the forecast period.



Metal-ceramics accounted for 47.4% of the dental laboratories market for materials in 2021. Metal-ceramic restorations are thermally bonded to an underlying metal framework cast to fit the tooth or bridge preparation.

The high supportive strength of the underlying metal allows metal-ceramic restorations to provide full coverage of the posterior teeth and be used for multiple-tooth bridges. Compared to other indirect restorative materials, metal-ceramics are strong and durable, fracture-resistant, and compatible. However, some patients may show an allergic reaction to the base metals.





Milling Equipment segment held the largest share during the forecast period.



In 2021, the dental milling equipment segment accounted for 45.5% of the dental laboratories market for equipment. Dental milling equipment is used to fabricate complete or partial dental restorations. Milling equipment is used to cut crowns, bridges, implant abutments, and other materials such as ceramics, zirconia, alloys, and resins.

Dry and wet milling is generally performed depending on the type of material. Zirconia, wax, and PMMA (polymethylmethacrylate) are milled using a dry mill. Zirconia and PMMA are also milled using a wet mill. Wet milling is mostly required while milling glass-ceramics, feldspathic porcelains, and composite resins.





The crowns segment held the largest share during the forecast period.



In 2021, crowns accounted for 46.0% of the dental prosthetics market. Crowns are artificial restorations that fit over the remaining part of a prepared tooth to strengthen it and give it the shape of a natural tooth. They are also used to protect the tooth from further damage and cover discolored or misshapen teeth.



Asia Pacific projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In 2021, the Asia Pacific accounted for 30.2% of the global dental laboratories market. The growth of the APAC market is driven by several factors, such as the rising geriatric population, growing dental tourism, the increase in the number of dental laboratories, and the increased outsourcing of various manufacturing services to the region. According to the United Nations, the APAC has a high aging population.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Increasing Number of Dental Laboratories Investing in Cad/ Cam Technologies to Drive Market Growth

4.2 Equipment to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2022-2027)

4.3 China Accounted for the Largest Share of the APAC Dental Laboratories Market in 2021

4.4 India to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

4.5 Developing Markets to Register a Higher Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Geriatric Population and Edentulism Cases

5.2.1.2 Development of Technologically Advanced Solutions

5.2.1.3 Rising Incidence of Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases

5.2.1.4 Increasing Outsourcing of Manufacturing Functions to Dental Laboratories

5.2.1.5 Increasing Number of Dental Laboratories Investing in Cad/Cam

5.2.1.6 Growing Dental Tourism

5.2.1.7 Increasing Dental Expenditure Along with Growth in Disposable Incomes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Dental Equipment and Materials

5.2.2.2 Increasing Surgical Costs and Lack of Access to Reimbursement

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dental Procedures

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Pricing Pressure Faced by Prominent Market Players

5.2.4.2 Dearth of Skilled Lab Professionals

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Digitalization of Laboratories

5.3.2 Increasing Adoption of 3D Printing in Dental Labs

5.3.3 Focus on Organic Growth Strategies



6 Dental Laboratories Market, by Material



7 Dental Laboratories Market, by Equipment



8 Dental Laboratories Market, by Prosthetic Type



9 Dental Laboratories Market, by Region



Companies Mentioned

3D Systems, Inc.

3M Company

A-Dec Inc.

Amann Girrbach Ag

Bego GmbH & Co. Kg

Coltene Group

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

Formlabs

Gc Corporation

Institut Straumann Ag

Ivoclar Vivadent Ag

Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Nakanishi Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Roland Dg Corporation

Schutz Dental Gmbh

Shining 3D

Shofu Inc.

Smart Dent

Stratasys

Vita Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. Kg

Voco Gmbh

Zirkonzahn Gmbh

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ry228

