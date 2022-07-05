The global speech and voice recognition market size is projected to grow from USD 9.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 28.1 Billion by 2027, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.4% from 2022 to 2027

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Speech and Voice Recognition Market by Deployment Mode, Technology, Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05061072/?utm_source=GNW

Such software solutions enable healthcare professionals to enter notes into the electric health record (EHR) system or their computers without taking time out from patient care and remain productive throughout the day. This eliminates the need for healthcare providers to stay late at work to complete paperwork, allowing them to visit more patients during the day. Easy to use and hands-free features of an automated speech recognition system in medical applications enable doctors to get their work done efficiently, driving the speech and voice recognition market growth.



Extensive penetration of speech and voice recognition technologies in smart appliances

The demand for smart homes and smart appliances is increasing owing to various factors, including the growing internet penetration, rapid technological advancements, and increased focus on home automation to achieve security and convenience.The COVID-19 pandemic has also prompted the use of smart devices and appliances in almost every aspect of daily life.



People are encouraged to work from home, leading to high demand for speech and voice recognition technology-based products.

Manufacturers of smart appliances are adding the voice recognition feature to their products to enable users to control all their appliances from a single speech and voice recognition technology-based product.The demand for products such as Alexa, Cortana, and Siri, has increased significantly.



Samsung Electronics (South Korea), a leading manufacturer of smart appliances, has introduced the Smart Things app with inbuilt voice recognition technology to allow users to control all the appliances in the house with single voice commands.Several other manufacturers, such as Whirlpool and Philips, have similar voice-activated control solutions.



As consumers move toward automation, the demand for speech and voice recognition technology-based products is also likely to increase.



APAC is the fastest-growing region in theSPEECH AND VOICE RECOGNITION market

The speech and voice recognition market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027 owing to technological advancements, improved awareness regarding the benefits of these technologies among the masses, and the low cost of speech and voice recognition devices.China, Japan, and India are the key countries in the Asia Pacific region for the speech and voice recognition market.



Baidu (China) and iFlytek (China) are the top two companies in the region operating in the speech and recognition market.



