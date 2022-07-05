Global Food Packaging Equipment Market to 2031 - Featuring Multivac, Nichrome India and Omori Machinery Among Others

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Packaging Equipment Market by Equipment, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global food packaging equipment market size was valued at $16,901.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $33,148.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The shelf stable segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $4,209.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7,106.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.8%.



The food business has the most diverse range of packaging equipment of any industry. To keep food fresh and convenient for use, food products are filled hot, cold, frozen, dried, particles, or merely liquids then vacuum sealed or packaged in bottles, boxes, bags, and cans. Filling, bagging, sealing, wrapping, bundling, cartoning, over-capping, lidding, labeling, decorating, coding, conveying, and palletizing are all done with packaging machinery. Packaging is one of the most important steps before commercialization or presentation of the finished product to industry or end-user consumers. Thus, technological advancement has resulted in the creation and invention of food packaging equipment, which has significantly contributed to the market's development.



Consumer food choices have changed as a result of the rise in lifestyle. Demand for ready-to-eat natural and organic food products that are highly perishable has been witnessed. As a result of these factors, the packaging industry develops innovative packaging equipment &solutions for food safety and cleanliness. Thus, the food packaging equipment industry is primarily driven by hygienic packaging of food.

The increase in purchasing power, large on-the-go consumer base, and preference for online grocery ordering leads to an increase in demand for packaged food, giving food packaging equipment manufacturers more room to grow. Packaging not only enhances the shelf life of food products, however it is also utilized for decoration. Thus, packaging as a tool for product differentiation is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, rise in consumer desire for protein-rich foods leads to higher consumption of processed meat, poultry, and seafood, propelling the food packaging equipment market. Whereas in most developing countries, the high cost of developing &installing food packaging equipment, stringent food safety legislation, and energy-inefficient packaging equipment &machinery stifle market growth. Furthermore, the development of the packaged food industry in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil presents a growth opportunity for the market.



The food packaging equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment, application, and region. By equipment, it is divided into bottling line; cartoning; case handling; closing; filling & dosing; form, fill & seal; labeling, decorating & coding; palletizing; wrapping & bundling; and others. On the basis of application, the market is classified into meat, poultry & seafood, dairy, bakery & snack, frozen, candy & confectionery, cereal & grain, perishable prepared, and shelf stable. By Region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major players profiled in this study include:

Arpac LLC

Bosch Packaging Technology

Coesia Group

GEA Group

IMA Group

Ishida

Multivac, Inc.

Nichrome India Ltd.

Omori Machinery Co. Ltd.

Oystar Holding GmbH

Key Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global food packaging equipment market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis for the period of 2020-2031 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the equipment of food packaging and their applications

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across regions as well as the prevailing market opportunities

The key players in the market are profiled along with their strategies and developments to understand the competitive outlook of the industry



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Market Segments

1.3. Key Benefits

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4.1. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2020

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.7. Pricing Analysis

3.8. Value Chain Analysis

3.9. Market Share Analysis

3.10. List of Value Chain Players

3.11. Competitive Heatmap



Chapter 4: Food Packaging Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Equipment Type

4.2. Bottling Line

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Cartoning

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.4. Case Handling

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.5. Closing

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.6. Filling and Dosing

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.7. Form, Fill and Seal

4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.7.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.8. Labeling, Decorating and Coding

4.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.8.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.9. Palletizing

4.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.9.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.10. Wrapping and Bundling

4.10.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.10.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.10.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.11. Others

4.11.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.11.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Food Packaging Equipment Market, by Application

5.1. Market Overview

5.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Application

5.2. Meat, Poultry and Seafood

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Dairy

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.4. Bakery and Snack

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.5. Frozen Food

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.6. Candy and Confectionery

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.7. Cereal and Grain

5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.7.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.8. Perishable Prepared

5.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.8.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.9. Shelf Stable

5.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.9.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Food Packaging Equipment Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Market Overview

6.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

6.2. Offline

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.3. Online

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Food Packaging Equipment Market, by Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Oystar Holding GmbH

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Key Executives

8.1.3. Company Snapshot

8.1.4. Operating Business Segments

8.1.5. Product Portfolio

8.1.6. Business Performance

8.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Arpac LLC

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Key Executives

8.2.3. Company Snapshot

8.2.4. Operating Business Segments

8.2.5. Product Portfolio

8.2.6. Business Performance

8.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.3. Bosch Packaging Technology

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Key Executives

8.3.3. Company Snapshot

8.3.4. Operating Business Segments

8.3.5. Product Portfolio

8.3.6. Business Performance

8.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.4. Coesia Group

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Key Executives

8.4.3. Company Snapshot

8.4.4. Operating Business Segments

8.4.5. Product Portfolio

8.4.6. Business Performance

8.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.5. Gea Group

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Key Executives

8.5.3. Company Snapshot

8.5.4. Operating Business Segments

8.5.5. Product Portfolio

8.5.6. Business Performance

8.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.6. Ima Group

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Key Executives

8.6.3. Company Snapshot

8.6.4. Operating Business Segments

8.6.5. Product Portfolio

8.6.6. Business Performance

8.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. Ishida

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Key Executives

8.7.3. Company Snapshot

8.7.4. Operating Business Segments

8.7.5. Product Portfolio

8.7.6. Business Performance

8.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.8. Multivac, Inc.

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Key Executives

8.8.3. Company Snapshot

8.8.4. Operating Business Segments

8.8.5. Product Portfolio

8.8.6. Business Performance

8.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.9. Nichrome India Ltd.

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Key Executives

8.9.3. Company Snapshot

8.9.4. Operating Business Segments

8.9.5. Product Portfolio

8.9.6. Business Performance

8.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.10. Omori Machinery Co. Ltd.

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Key Executives

8.10.3. Company Snapshot

8.10.4. Operating Business Segments

8.10.5. Product Portfolio

8.10.6. Business Performance

8.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



