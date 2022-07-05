Global Organic Food and Beverages Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Whitewave Foods, General Mills and United Natural Foods Among Others

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Food and Beverages Market by Product Type, Process, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organic food and beverages market size was valued at $187,485.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $860,625.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2031.



Organic foods are produced by organic farming, which uses natural fertilizers and traditional cultivation methods. The organic food and beverages market witnessed a remarkable growth globally in the recent years. Growing concerns towards health, adverse effects due to junk foods, and environmental concerns are underlying issues that drive market growth. The support of government policies and increase in financial assistance from private investors are factors the boost the market growth. The government programs such as National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) and National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) play a significant role in the growth of the global organic food and beverages market.



Furthermore, the rise in awareness among the population regarding the benefits of the organic products, ill-effects of chemical pesticides in farming, and rise in consciousness regarding the deteriorating environmental concerns plays a prominent role to augment the demand for the clean labelled products. Farmers are shifting towards organic farming owing to the increased growth opportunities. The increase in health-consciousness stimulates consumers to spend more on healthy and good quality food products, which fuels the growth of the organic food and beverages market.



However, high costs of the organic food and beverages, stringent government regulations in the certification process, and high investments to get government approvals are the major restraining factors that are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



According to the organic food and beverages market analysis, the market is segmented based on the product type, process, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the organic food and beverages market is segmented into organic foods and vegetables, organic meat, fish and poultry, organic dairy products, organic frozen and processed foods, organic non-dairy beverages, organic coffee and tea, organic beer and wine, and other organic food and beverages. On the basis of process, the market is segregated into processed and unprocessed. On the basis of distribution channel, the organic food and beverages market is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, online sales channels, and others (food service, groceries, & others).



On the basis of region, the global organic food and beverages market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).



The key market players profiled in the report are WhiteWave Foods Co., Hain celestial Group, Inc., General Mills Inc. United Natural Foods, Inc., SpartanNash Company, Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Dean Foods Company, Starbucks Corporation, The Kroger Co., and Whole Foods Market Inc.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging organic food and beverages market trends and opportunities

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing organic food and beverages market opportunities in the market

The organic food and beverages market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities

The market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4.1. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2020

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. Market Share Analysis

3.9. List of Value Chain Players

3.10. Competitive Heatmap

3.11. Regulatory Guidelines



Chapter 4: Organic Food and Beverages Market, by Product Type

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

4.2. Organic Fruits and Vegetables

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Organic Meat, Fish, and Poultry

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.4. Organic Dairy Products

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.5. Organic Frozen and Processed Foods

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.6. Organic Non-Dairy Beverages

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.7. Organic Coffee and Tea

4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.7.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.8. Organic Beer and Wine

4.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.8.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.9. Other Organic Food and Beverages

4.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.9.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Organic Food and Beverages Market, by Process

5.1. Market Overview

5.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Process

5.2. Processed

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Unprocessed

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Organic Food and Beverages Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Market Overview

6.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

6.2. Supermarket/Hypermarket

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.3. Specialty Stores

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.4. Convenience Stores

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.5. Online Sales Channel

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.6.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Organic Food and Beverages Market, by Region



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Whitewave Foods Co.

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Key Executives

8.1.3. Company Snapshot

8.1.4. Operating Business Segments

8.1.5. Product Portfolio

8.1.6. Business Performance

8.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Key Executives

8.2.3. Company Snapshot

8.2.4. Operating Business Segments

8.2.5. Product Portfolio

8.2.6. Business Performance

8.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.3. General Mills, Inc.

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Key Executives

8.3.3. Company Snapshot

8.3.4. Operating Business Segments

8.3.5. Product Portfolio

8.3.6. Business Performance

8.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.4. United Natural Foods, Inc.

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Key Executives

8.4.3. Company Snapshot

8.4.4. Operating Business Segments

8.4.5. Product Portfolio

8.4.6. Business Performance

8.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.5. Spartannash Company

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Key Executives

8.5.3. Company Snapshot

8.5.4. Operating Business Segments

8.5.5. Product Portfolio

8.5.6. Business Performance

8.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.6. Amy's Kitchen, Inc

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Key Executives

8.6.3. Company Snapshot

8.6.4. Operating Business Segments

8.6.5. Product Portfolio

8.6.6. Business Performance

8.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. Dean Foods Company

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Key Executives

8.7.3. Company Snapshot

8.7.4. Operating Business Segments

8.7.5. Product Portfolio

8.7.6. Business Performance

8.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.8. Starbucks Corp.

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Key Executives

8.8.3. Company Snapshot

8.8.4. Operating Business Segments

8.8.5. Product Portfolio

8.8.6. Business Performance

8.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.9. The Kroger Company

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Key Executives

8.9.3. Company Snapshot

8.9.4. Operating Business Segments

8.9.5. Product Portfolio

8.9.6. Business Performance

8.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.10. Whole Foods Market, Inc.

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Key Executives

8.10.3. Company Snapshot

8.10.4. Operating Business Segments

8.10.5. Product Portfolio

8.10.6. Business Performance

8.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

