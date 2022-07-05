New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Smart Display Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290044/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, Valeo SA, Magna International Inc, Delphi Automotive PLC, AU Optronics, Japan Display Inc., Kyocera Display, Gentex Corporation, and Garmin Ltd.



The global automotive smart display market is expected to grow from $7.81 billion in 2021 to $8.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The automotive smart display market is expected to reach $12.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%.



The automotive smart display market consists of sales of automotive smart display services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve the safety and security of the residents in the vehicle. The automotive smart display monitor refers to a touch screen system that is used in vehicles to deliver hands-free access to multimedia management, driver safety features, navigation, and real-time automotive diagnostics such as battery temperature, fuel power, tire force, and engine heat indications.



The main types of vehicles in automotive smart displays are passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.The passenger car is a multi-track vehicle with at least two wheels, a driver, and four wheels in most cases.



Its primary purpose is to transport passengers. The various screen sizes include <5”, 5”-10”, and>10” which use different display technologies such as LCD, TFT-LCD, OLED, and others. The different types of autonomous driving include semi-autonomous, and autonomous and are used in numerous applications such as digital instrument clusters, center stack, head-up display (hud), rear-seat entertainment, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive smart display market in 2021. The regions covered in the automotive smart display market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The automotive smart display market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automotive smart display market statistics, including automotive smart display industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a automotive smart display market share, detailed automotive smart display market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automotive smart display industry. This automotive smart display market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The increasing demand for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive smart display market going forward.Semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles are self-driving vehicles that can accelerate, decelerate and stop without human intervention.



A smart display is used in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles for the detection of vehicles.These smart displays will show the vehicles and objects behind the vehicles, which will be useful when reversing.



For instance, in 2021, according to Crunchbase, a US-based prospecting platform for dealmakers, Waymo LLC, a US-based autonomous driving technology development company has raised a total of $5.5 billion in funding for autonomous vehicles. Also, in 2020, Tesla, a US-based automotive and clean energy company has raised a total of $20.2 billion in funding. Therefore, the increasing demand for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles drives the automotive smart display market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive smart display market.Major companies operating in the automotive smart display sector are focused on developing technology such as 5G technology, and wireless technology to meet consumer demand.



Automotive applications can be integrated with smart display systems using 5G.For instance, In January 2021, LG Electronics, a South Korea-based company that manufactures consumer electronics and automotive smart devices collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies, a US-based semiconductor company, for the development of the 5G in-vehicle platform.



This 5g technology helps in the more effective use of sensors in cars and will give a better automotive smart display view. It also helps in the vehicle to vehicle (V2V) and vehicle to infrastructure (V2I) communication.



In December 2020, Hyundai Mobis, a South Korean company that engages in the manufacturing of automotive parts and components acquired Hyundai Autron for a deal amount of $122 million.Through this acquisition, Hyundai Mobis aims to expand its semiconductor design, development, and verification capabilities for vehicles, as well as differentiate its integrated control technology in the future automotive market.



Hyundai Autron is a South Korea-based company that manufactures smart displays.



The countries covered in the automotive smart display market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290044/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________