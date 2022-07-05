The Worldwide Almond Oil Industry is Projected to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2031

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Almond Oil Market by Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global almond oil market size was valued at $1,456.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,584.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2031. The sweet almond oil segment dominated the almond oil market in 2020, with more than half share, in terms of revenue.



Almond oil is considered as one of the best oils for hair and skin care remedies. It consists of Vitamin E, minerals, protein , and essential fatty acids (EFAs). It is particularly high in the monounsaturated fatty acid called oleic acid. Moreover, the nutrients and beneficial properties of almond oil makes it a useful cosmetic ingredient. In addition, almond oil being rich in vitamin E, makes it use favorable in skincare products. Other advantages offered by almond oil include skin rejuvenation such as increased levels of collagen production deriving from the fact that it can penetrate the skin more deeply. Furthermore, other medicinal properties of almond oil include relief to damaged skin occurring by sun exposure, and treatment of dry skin. Sweet almond oil is safe for digesting internally and thus considered as popular medical oil in the Unani System of Medicine.



The global almond oil market is witnessing rapid growth in recent years owing to increase in demand for personal care and medical industry. The suitability of almond oils for all skin types to soften, soothe, and re-condition the skin increases its utilization in aromatherapy. Moreover, surge in demand for aromatherapy along with increase in the number of spa customers drives the sales of various essential oils, including almond-based oils. Moreover, the advent of supermarkets as distribution channels to supply almond oil to consumers coupled with rise in global population has amplified the demand for these supermarkets, which, in turn, positively impacts the market growth. Surge in consumer demand for innovative food products, in regions such as Europe and North America creates new opportunities for almond oil products.



The report segments the market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region. By Type, the market is segmented into sweet almond oil and bitter almond oil. On the basis of application, the market is classified as food preparation, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented as hypermarkets & supermarkets, food specialty stores, pharmacy, cosmetic discounters, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively affected the manufacturing activities and disrupted the distribution network of the almond oil market globally. People were forced to stay in their homes to limit the spread of the disease. Government's stringent rules regarding social distancing and complete lockdowns resulted in huge losses for vendors operating in the market. All the major key players and other sales channel were closed during the lockdown period. However, a V-shaped recovery is expected in the post-COVID-19 period.



