Automated Test Equipment Global Market Report 2022

, National Instruments Corporation, Chroma ATE Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Anritsu Company, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Xcerra Corporation, TRICOR Systems Inc., Advint LLC, and Solvay S.A.



The global automated test equipment market is expected to grow from $6.09 billion in 2021 to $6.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The automated test equipment market is expected to grow to $8.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%.



The automated test equipment market consists of sales of automated test equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for testing and evaluating quality and functionality in various applications.Automated test equipment refers to computer-controlled test and measurement equipment that will allow for testing with minimal human interaction.



This equipment is also used in the testing of printed circuit boards, interconnections, and verifications.



The main types of products in automated test equipment are memory IC test systems, linear & discrete test systems, system-on-chip (SoC) test systems, and others.An integrated circuit that is configured to store bits of data in memory cells within a memory array and whose primary purpose is the storing and retrieval of such electronic data is referred to as a memory IC test system.



The different technologies include WCDMA and RF technology, LTE technology, optical inspection technology, machine vision technology, X-Ray inspection technology, and others, and involve various components such as industrial PC, mass interconnect, handler, prober, and others. It is employed in several sectors including aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, IT and telecommunications, automotive, healthcare, and others.



North America was the largest region in the automated test equipment market in 2021.Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the automated test equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for consumer electronics is contributing to the growth of automated test equipment.Any home equipment, gadgets, or digital devices intended for ordinary home usage are referred to as consumer electronics.



The automated testing equipment is used in testing and evaluating the quality of consumer electronics, as a result, an increase in demand for consumer electronics increases the demand for automated test equipment. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian government export promotion agency, the consumer electronics industry is expected to reach $21.18 billion by 2025. Therefore, the increasing demand for consumer electronics is expected to drive the growth of the automated test equipment market going forward.



Strategic partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the automated test equipment market.Major companies operating in the automated test equipment sector are focused on partnerships to meet consumer demand.



For instance, in November 2020, JOT Automation, a Finland-based manufacturer of electronics partnered with Digitaltest GmbH, a Germany-based manufacturer of automated test equipment.Through this partnership, the two firms will work together to bring innovative solutions to the market for a new level of performance, new revenue streams, and improved customer experience.



Moreover, in November 2020, STMicroelectronics, a Switzerland-based semiconductor manufacturing company partnered with Advantest, a Japanese manufacturer of automatic test equipment. Through this partnership, these two companies will jointly develop an advanced, fully-automated final-test cell system that improves overall equipment efficiency and quality in semiconductor test and packaging operations.



In October 2021, Advantest Corporation, a Japan-based manufacturer of automatic test equipment R&D Altanova for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, both firms will adopt integrated business activities, which will be based on Advantest’s corporate mission of providing customer value to the growing semiconductor value chain.



R&D Altanova is a US-based company that manufactures automatic test equipment.



The countries covered in the automated test equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

