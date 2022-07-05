Wattum is Attending Mining Disrupt 2022

MIAMI, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wattum is excited to announce that they will be attending this year’s Mining Disrupt 2022 conference, which will take place from July 26–28 in Miami, Florida. Wattum will also be exhibiting and presenting at this year’s event, as well as connecting with clients and other members of the Bitcoin mining community at booths 46 and 92.



As the world’s largest Bitcoin mining expo, the fourth annual Mining Disrupt conference will draw thousands of attendees, vendors, and investors from all over the world. Held at the Miami Airport Convention Center, Mining Disrupt 2022 will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, and both an indoor and outdoor mining container showcase. New additions to this year’s event include the first-ever “ASIC Museum” featuring a robust collection of old and rare ASIC models, a B2B “Whale Guest Pass” upgrade with access to the “Whale Lounge,” and a VIP “Cigar Lounge.”

Mining Disrupt offers a yearly opportunity for miners to gather, connect, and focus specifically on Bitcoin mining. The past year has proven an eventful one for mining, Bitcoin, and crypto as a whole, and the conference promises to unveil new products and ideas from many of the most influential players within the Bitcoin mining industry. Some of the scheduled presentations and panel topics will include the future of proof of work, immersion, mining safety, mining repair, mining insurance, and sustainability, among many others.

Wattum looks forward to discussing crypto mining best practices, along with how recent market trends across the Bitcoin ecosystem and throughout the broader global economy have since changed the mining landscape. Wattum will exhibit on July 27 and 28, and will be showcasing an event-exclusive 20-foot container at booth 92.

Tickets for Mining Disrupt 2022 are still available . Join the Wattum team in engaging with fellow miners, crypto enthusiasts, and other members of the Bitcoin mining community as they discuss the future of the Bitcoin mining space.

“Mining Disrupt provides a great opportunity to connect with the leaders of the Bitcoin mining sector. Now more than ever we need to talk about where our industry stands and where it is headed.” – Arseniy Grusha, Founder

Contact: Igor Lee, lee@wattum.io