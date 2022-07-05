OTC Markets Group Welcomes Jindalee Resources Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 12,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX: JRL; OTCQX: JNDAF), an exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Jindalee Resources Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Jindalee Resources Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “JNDAF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Justin Mannolini, Chairman of Jindalee Resources, said: “Jindalee is delighted to begin trading on OTCQX. The Company’s lead asset is the McDermitt Lithium Project, one of the largest lithium deposits in the United States, and trading on OTCQX will provide US investors the opportunity to share in the growth of this exciting and strategically important Project, as well as provide access to Jindalee’s other assets.”

MCAP LLC acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Jindalee Resources Limited.

Jindalee Resources Limited is an exploration company with direct and indirect exposure to lithium, gold, base and strategic metals, iron ore, uranium and magnesite through projects generated by the Company’s technical team.

The Company’s key asset is its 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project, currently the second largest lithium deposit in the United States.

Jindalee’s strategy is to acquire prospective ground, add value through focussed exploration and, either advance key assets to development, introduce partners to assist in funding further progress, or fund this activity via a dedicated company in which Jindalee retains a significant interest.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.



Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.



OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.



To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .



Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com